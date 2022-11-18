Read full article on original website
CDC now tracking BN.1, the latest new COVID variant on the rise
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now tracking the rise of another COVID-19 variant known as BN.1, according to figures published by the agency this month, marking the latest new Omicron descendant now spreading around the country this fall. Some 4.3% of new COVID-19 cases nationwide are now...
BA.5 is no longer dominant in the U.S. for the first time since July, as two new subvariants take over
Two new omicron subvariants have overtaken BA.5 as the prevailing versions of the coronavirus in the U.S. BA.5 became dominant in July, then consistently accounted for the majority of new Covid infections until last week. But data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published Friday showed that the...
The COVID symptoms you get depend on how many vaccine jabs you’ve had, major study says
The COVID symptoms you get depend on how many vaccine doses you’ve had, according to a major study. If you’ve ever had COVID, there’s a chance you’re all too familiar with symptoms of the virus, which include a cough, tiredness, and headaches. But as the virus...
What are symptoms of RSV and how does it spread? Answers from a California pediatrician
The rising numbers of RSV cases has created concern of a tripledemic in California.
Millions impacted by Adderall shortage: Here’s what we know
(NewsNation) — Adderall, a drug commonly prescribed to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), is in short supply and people are struggling to fill their prescriptions. The shortage was confirmed last month by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which said in a statement “there is not sufficient supply...
So-called ‘nightmare’ COVID variant likely already in Mass., doctors say
Boston-area doctors are warning that the so-called “nightmare” COVID-19 variant, officially known as XBB, is most likely already present in Massachusetts. The new variant is an offshoot of the Omicron COVID-19 strain that caused a wave of infections from November last year to February and represented the virus’s highest number of infections after vaccines became widely available.
The main COVID symptoms have changed, research shows
(NEXSTAR) — Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, patients have reported dozens of different symptoms, ranging from cold and flu-like symptoms to more unique ones, including “COVID tongue.”. But like all viruses, the primary symptoms associated with COVID have changed and can vary based on your vaccination...
What is RSV and why is it a threat to your child
SAN FRANCISCO -- Children's hospitals in parts of the U.S. are seeing a surge in a common respiratory illness that can cause severe breathing problems for babies.Officials at UCSF Benioff Childrens Hospitals told KPIX they are busy treating an increasing number of cases. RSV cases fell dramatically two years ago as the pandemic shut down schools, day cares and businesses. With restrictions easing in the summer of 2021, doctors saw an alarming increase in what is normally a fall and winter virus.Now, it's back again. And doctors are bracing for the possibility that RSV, flu and COVID-19 could combine to stress hospitals."I'm calling it an emergency," said...
What Prion Diseases (99% Fatal) Have To Do With Covid-19 Or Its Vaccines.
Brain imaging of normal brain (left) and sporadic Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD; most common form of prion disease).Sources: radiopedia.org (left) and Practical Neurology (right).
Flu, RSV, COVID-19 Tridemic: The Places Experts Think Put You at Highest Risk
Health officials are reporting that this year’s flu season in the United States is off to a strong start. They say flu cases are reportedly high in at least 22 states with the hospitalization rate nationwide being at its highest rate this early since the 2009 swine flu pandemic.
Prevention
RSV Symptoms and What to Know About the Virus Affecting Kids in the U.S.
Cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are skyrocketing in the U.S. right now. The virus has caused an influx of children at pediatric hospitals, where some say they’re so packed that they have kids waiting in the hallways at emergency rooms to be seen. “Our system is being absolutely...
Moderna's Omicron Booster Works Against New Variants, Company Says
In a news release published Nov. 14, Moderna said its updated Omicron booster shot targeting the variants BA.4 and BA.5 produced higher levels of antibodies against those versions of the virus than its original shot did. Compared to Moderna’s original booster, the Omicron booster generated a 15.1-fold increase in levels...
Southeast US has hit the roof of CDC’s respiratory illness-level scale
The US continues to see a dramatic and early surge in respiratory illnesses, which is hitting young children particularly hard and setting records for the decade. The Southeast region is the most affected by the surge, which is driven by cases of flu, RSV (respiratory syncytial (sin-SISH-uhl) virus), and other seasonal respiratory viruses. Seven southern states—Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Virginia—have reached the highest level of respiratory-illness activity on the scale from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The states are colored a deep purple on the national map, representing the highest sub-level of "Very High" activity.
Here are the top 4 omicron symptoms and new study finds
What is BQ.11? Is BA.11 omicron subvaraint a cause for concern? Is another COVID-19 wave coming?
What's the difference between COVID-19, the flu and other viruses?
How do I know the difference between COVID-19, the flu and other viruses out there this season?. Let’s start with influenza. There’s a reason there’s a vaccine for it, flu can be deadly and, depending on the severity of the season, can kill up to 60,000 people a year.
Flu variant that hits kids and seniors harder than other strains is dominant in U.S. right now
The H3N2 variant has been associated with more severe flu seasons for children and the elderly in the past, according to the CDC. Public health labs have detected H3N2 in 76% of the more than 3,500 respiratory samples that have tested positive for the flu and were analyzed for the virus subtype.
California reports its first child under 5 to die from flu and RSV this season
California health officials are warning families to take precautions against the flu and Respiratory Syncytial Virus, known as RSV, after a child under the age of 5 died after contracting the illnesses. The California Department of Health reported the child's death on Monday, saying that no identifying details of the...
Large portions of US at risk of winter power blackouts
A large portion of the United States could see blackouts this winter, among other energy emergencies, according to the North American Reliability Council. U.S. energy authorities say extreme cold weather this winter could meet natural gas and coal supplies that are in short supply causing major issues for about a third of the country, Bloomberg reported.
As measles outbreak sickens more than a dozen children in Ohio, local health officials seek help from CDC
A growing measles outbreak in Columbus, Ohio, has sickened more than a dozen unvaccinated children and hospitalized nine of them, and local public health officials are seeking assistance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
