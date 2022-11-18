ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beachwood, OH

The Hill

Millions impacted by Adderall shortage: Here’s what we know

(NewsNation) — Adderall, a drug commonly prescribed to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), is in short supply and people are struggling to fill their prescriptions. The shortage was confirmed last month by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which said in a statement “there is not sufficient supply...
MassLive.com

So-called ‘nightmare’ COVID variant likely already in Mass., doctors say

Boston-area doctors are warning that the so-called “nightmare” COVID-19 variant, officially known as XBB, is most likely already present in Massachusetts. The new variant is an offshoot of the Omicron COVID-19 strain that caused a wave of infections from November last year to February and represented the virus’s highest number of infections after vaccines became widely available.
The Hill

The main COVID symptoms have changed, research shows

(NEXSTAR) — Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, patients have reported dozens of different symptoms, ranging from cold and flu-like symptoms to more unique ones, including “COVID tongue.”. But like all viruses, the primary symptoms associated with COVID have changed and can vary based on your vaccination...
CBS San Francisco

What is RSV and why is it a threat to your child

SAN FRANCISCO -- Children's hospitals in parts of the U.S. are seeing a surge in a common respiratory illness that can cause severe breathing problems for babies.Officials at UCSF Benioff Childrens Hospitals told KPIX they are busy treating an increasing number of cases. RSV cases fell dramatically two years ago as the pandemic shut down schools, day cares and businesses. With restrictions easing in the summer of 2021, doctors saw an alarming increase in what is normally a fall and winter virus.Now, it's back again. And doctors are bracing for the possibility that RSV, flu and COVID-19 could combine to stress hospitals."I'm calling it an emergency," said...
Prevention

RSV Symptoms and What to Know About the Virus Affecting Kids in the U.S.

Cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are skyrocketing in the U.S. right now. The virus has caused an influx of children at pediatric hospitals, where some say they’re so packed that they have kids waiting in the hallways at emergency rooms to be seen. “Our system is being absolutely...
TIME

Moderna's Omicron Booster Works Against New Variants, Company Says

In a news release published Nov. 14, Moderna said its updated Omicron booster shot targeting the variants BA.4 and BA.5 produced higher levels of antibodies against those versions of the virus than its original shot did. Compared to Moderna’s original booster, the Omicron booster generated a 15.1-fold increase in levels...
Ars Technica

Southeast US has hit the roof of CDC’s respiratory illness-level scale

The US continues to see a dramatic and early surge in respiratory illnesses, which is hitting young children particularly hard and setting records for the decade. The Southeast region is the most affected by the surge, which is driven by cases of flu, RSV (respiratory syncytial (sin-SISH-uhl) virus), and other seasonal respiratory viruses. Seven southern states—Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Virginia—have reached the highest level of respiratory-illness activity on the scale from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The states are colored a deep purple on the national map, representing the highest sub-level of "Very High" activity.
Cleveland Jewish News

What's the difference between COVID-19, the flu and other viruses?

How do I know the difference between COVID-19, the flu and other viruses out there this season?. Let’s start with influenza. There’s a reason there’s a vaccine for it, flu can be deadly and, depending on the severity of the season, can kill up to 60,000 people a year.
denver7.com

Large portions of US at risk of winter power blackouts

A large portion of the United States could see blackouts this winter, among other energy emergencies, according to the North American Reliability Council. U.S. energy authorities say extreme cold weather this winter could meet natural gas and coal supplies that are in short supply causing major issues for about a third of the country, Bloomberg reported.
