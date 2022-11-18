Read full article on original website
NBC4 Columbus
Police urge drivers to use caution after Ohio first responder incidents
Ohio woman scammed $17,000 from Ohio worker’s comp fund
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Franklin County woman was ordered to pay $17,000 in restitution she defrauded from the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation. Frances Davis pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to commit workers’ compensation fraud, a fifth-degree felony, and pay $17,144.79 in restitution, according to the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation. The […]
Should strangulation be a felony? It isn’t in Ohio
Domestic violence survivors are watching closely to see whether a bill that would strengthen penalties for strangulation will pass.
WTAP
Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers of the Year announced
SOUTH EAST, OH. (WTAP) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced its Troopers of the Year. According to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Trooper Dennison was selected at the Gallipolis Post. Trooper Dennison was selected by his peers at the Gallipolis Post because of his enthusiastic...
spectrumnews1.com
New Ohio bill looks to make swatting a felony
COLUMBUS, Ohio — This week, more Ohio schools experienced swatting incidents. Police say swatting is when someone makes a false call to law enforcement prompting a large response. The latest incidents, which happened at three Cincinnati Public Schools, not only ties up public safety resources, but also puts families,...
Mount Vernon News
Mount Vernon Police chief reports call levels rising after pandemic dip
MOUNT VERNON – The 13,511 calls for service received by the Mount Vernon Police Department in the third quarter suggests the city will log approximately 80,000 calls in 2022, returning to pre-COVID levels, Police Chief Robert Morgan told City Council on Monday night. The department has handled more than...
Autonomous semi-trucks to be on Ohio roads soon
The Ohio Department of Transportation announced Friday the deployment of Drive Ohio's Rural Automated Driving Systems project is closer to becoming a reality
NEO consumers share concerns over proposed Columbia Gas increase
Debbie Coon of Elyria is wondering how much higher her Columbia Gas bill could be climbing this winter, as the utility asks the PUCO to approve an increase in fixed charges over the next 5 years
Ohio House passes enhanced distracted driving law; bill moves to state senate
Legislation is finally moving forward at the Ohio statehouse that would crack down on distracted driving. The Ohio House overwhelmingly passed legislation Wednesday.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Gov. DeWine announces selection of Ohio National Guard Unit for new cyberspace mission
COLUMBUS, Ohio —Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Maj. Gen. John C. Harris Jr. announced today that the Department of the Air Force has formally selected the 179th Airlift Wing in Mansfield to become the Air National Guard’s first cyberspace wing. The selection announcement follows a yearlong assessment of...
Ohio state senator’s new gun bill drops red flag provisions, adds new restraints
In a last-minute change, Ohio state Sen. Matt Dolan, R-Chagrin Falls, has stepped back from his plan to establish a so-called red flag law in Ohio. In its place, Dolan proposed a restriction on future gun purchases after a person is deemed a threat to themselves or others. Dolan described the changes as a way […] The post Ohio state senator’s new gun bill drops red flag provisions, adds new restraints appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio's Intel project triggers housing fears in tight market
COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — Intel's announcement earlier this year of a $20 billion manufacturing operation bringing thousands of jobs to rural Ohio was greeted as an economic boon. But behind that enthusiasm lurked a pressing question. “Where are we putting everybody?” asked Melissa Humbert-Washington, vice president of...
EPA orders Ohio power plant to stop dumping toxic coal ash
WASHINGTON — (AP) — In a major action to address toxic wastewater from coal-fired power plants, the Environmental Protection Agency on Friday ordered an Ohio utility to stop dumping dangerous coal ash into unlined storage ponds and speed cleanup of the site. The order to the Gen. James...
themountvernongrapevine.com
Ohio. Find It Here. Introduces Largest-Ever Ohio Holiday Lights Trail, Featuring 55 Stops, Five Zoos and Millions of Holiday Lights
— ‘Tis the season … for millions of holiday lights, enchanting holiday displays, themed train rides, charming towns decked out in festive décor and special adventures in Ohio’s state parks. Whatever you’re looking for to make the holiday season festive and fun, you can find it here, in Ohio.
Knox Pages
Salvation Army kicks off annual kettle drive
MOUNT VERNON — The Salvation Army kicked off its annual red kettle campaign on Nov. 19. This year, the Army is issuing a rallying cry for Americans to “Love Beyond.”. The organization’s message is simply that when we love beyond hunger, love beyond shelter, and love beyond disasters, we can provide hope and help for millions who need it. Love Beyond is also a symbol of the resources and programs that 30 million Americans rely on year-round when they turn to the nation’s largest private provider of social services for assistance.
Ohio snow emergency levels: What do they mean?
As the conditions deteriorate in Northeast Ohio, sheriffs will declare snow emergencies to let people know the situation on the roads to keep everyone safe.
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio members of Congress react to Trump presidential campaign announcement
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Former president Donald Trump announced his intention to launch a third campaign for the presidency. Spectrum News Washington Bureau Report Taylor Popielarz spoke with multiple of Ohio’s members of Congress to get their feelings on the announcement.
614now.com
This Columbus diner is the best in the entire state, according to Google reviews
There are a whole lot of diners in the state of Ohio, but only one can be the best. According to more than two and a half thousand Google reviewers, that one is Tommy’s Diner. At the time this story was published, Tommy’s boats a net 4.7 stars across 2,600 reviews on the ubiquitous platform.
Snow showers tomorrow morning may impact driving conditions; How ODOT is preparing to treat roads
MIAMI VALLEY — The Miami Valley should expect more snow showers tomorrow morning, which may impact driving conditions. The Ohio Department of Transportation showed News Center 7′s Haley Kosik how they’re preparing to treat the roads. Before they can hit the road and begin treatment, inspections are...
