ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Police urge drivers to use caution after Ohio first responder incidents

Police urge drivers to use caution after Ohio first responder incidents. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3gjU9qD. Police urge drivers to use caution after Ohio first …. Police urge drivers to use caution after Ohio first responder incidents. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3gjU9qD. Daily Pledge: Nov. 21, 2022. Ms. Jenkins' 5th grade class at Watkins...
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio woman scammed $17,000 from Ohio worker’s comp fund

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Franklin County woman was ordered to pay $17,000 in restitution she defrauded from the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation. Frances Davis pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to commit workers’ compensation fraud, a fifth-degree felony, and pay $17,144.79 in restitution, according to the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation. The […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers of the Year announced

SOUTH EAST, OH. (WTAP) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced its Troopers of the Year. According to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Trooper Dennison was selected at the Gallipolis Post. Trooper Dennison was selected by his peers at the Gallipolis Post because of his enthusiastic...
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

New Ohio bill looks to make swatting a felony

COLUMBUS, Ohio — This week, more Ohio schools experienced swatting incidents. Police say swatting is when someone makes a false call to law enforcement prompting a large response. The latest incidents, which happened at three Cincinnati Public Schools, not only ties up public safety resources, but also puts families,...
COLUMBUS, OH
Mount Vernon News

Mount Vernon Police chief reports call levels rising after pandemic dip

MOUNT VERNON – The 13,511 calls for service received by the Mount Vernon Police Department in the third quarter suggests the city will log approximately 80,000 calls in 2022, returning to pre-COVID levels, Police Chief Robert Morgan told City Council on Monday night. The department has handled more than...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio state senator’s new gun bill drops red flag provisions, adds new restraints

In a last-minute change, Ohio state Sen. Matt Dolan, R-Chagrin Falls, has stepped back from his plan to establish a so-called red flag law in Ohio. In its place, Dolan proposed a restriction on future gun purchases after a person is deemed a threat to themselves or others. Dolan described the changes as a way […] The post Ohio state senator’s new gun bill drops red flag provisions, adds new restraints appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Ohio's Intel project triggers housing fears in tight market

COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — Intel's announcement earlier this year of a $20 billion manufacturing operation bringing thousands of jobs to rural Ohio was greeted as an economic boon. But behind that enthusiasm lurked a pressing question. “Where are we putting everybody?” asked Melissa Humbert-Washington, vice president of...
OHIO STATE
Knox Pages

Salvation Army kicks off annual kettle drive

MOUNT VERNON — The Salvation Army kicked off its annual red kettle campaign on Nov. 19. This year, the Army is issuing a rallying cry for Americans to “Love Beyond.”. The organization’s message is simply that when we love beyond hunger, love beyond shelter, and love beyond disasters, we can provide hope and help for millions who need it. Love Beyond is also a symbol of the resources and programs that 30 million Americans rely on year-round when they turn to the nation’s largest private provider of social services for assistance.
MOUNT VERNON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy