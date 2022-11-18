MOUNT VERNON — The Salvation Army kicked off its annual red kettle campaign on Nov. 19. This year, the Army is issuing a rallying cry for Americans to “Love Beyond.”. The organization’s message is simply that when we love beyond hunger, love beyond shelter, and love beyond disasters, we can provide hope and help for millions who need it. Love Beyond is also a symbol of the resources and programs that 30 million Americans rely on year-round when they turn to the nation’s largest private provider of social services for assistance.

