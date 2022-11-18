ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

spectrumnews1.com

Nonprofit surprises Wisconsin Gold Star Family with mortgage payoff

KAUKAUNA, Wis. — A nonprofit organization has changed the lives of a fallen Wisconsin veteran and police officer’s family. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation has fully paid the mortgage on the Kaukauna, Wis. home of U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Dominic Hall. Foundation Chairman and CEO Frank Siller recently...
KAUKAUNA, WI
Travel Maven

This Epic Christmas Village in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit

Between the magical Christmas light displays, festive decorations, and tree-lighting celebrations, there are so many ways to usher in the holiday season here in the Badger State. One of the best and most exciting Christmas villages is set to return this year and it is a must-visit destination. Keep reading to learn more.
CHILTON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Game store moves into the old Green Bay Press-Gazette building, open for business

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Rogue Games recently opened its doors as it now occupies the space of the old distribution building for the Green Bay Press-Gazette. Rogue Games recently opened at the old Green Bay Press-Gazette building located at 533 East Walnut Street. The owner tells Local 5 that the idea to open Rogue Games was something they toyed with since graduating high school.
GREEN BAY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Fox Valley School Is Tops In The State

HARRISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A Fox Valley school is really exceeding expectations in the latest state report card from the Department of Public Instruction. Kimberly’s Woodland Intermediate School had the highest individual school score in the state. That’s according to the data for the 2021-22 school year.
KIMBERLY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

The first edition of Green Bay’s second voice50 years later — how, when and where the Daily News began

– It was 50 years ago Sunday, Nov. 13, that Green Bay’s new daily newspaper published its first edition. The paper was a newly printed product called The Daily News that had been started by a group of 52 pressmen, compositors, reporters and other workers from the Green Bay Press–Gazette who had walked off the job several months earlier.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Omro community center loses its home

Spores from a fungus that's seemingly everywhere in Wisconsin's outdoors can cause blastomycosis. If you have symptoms, let a doctor know your outdoor activities for the last 3 months. Leonard Weis unearthed many treasures over a career spanning decades. World Preemie Day. Updated: 5 hours ago. A mother-daughter duo share...
OMRO, WI
wapl.com

Two area schools are tops in the state

MADISON, Wis–Two Fox Valley schools are cited as the best in the state. The Department of Public Instruction has released its annual “report cards” for all public schools in Wisconsin. Oshkosh’s Accelerated Advanced Learning Program tied for tops in the state with a score of 98.7, which...
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel comes to Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The internationally acclaimed Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition opened up on Friday at the KI Convention Center in downtown Green Bay. The exhibition is a presentation of museum-quality, near-life-size reproductions of one of the world’s greatest artistic achievements. “This exhibition gives visitors...
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

11-year-old killed in Wisconsin hunting incident

GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. - An 11.year-old boy was shot in the chest in a hunting-related incident in Green Lake County Sunday morning, Nov. 20. It happened in the Township of Seneca. Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources officials said a man, 41, was trying to unload the firearm in the...
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Man rescued after breaking through ice on the Fond du Lac River

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fond du Lac County Communications Center report they received a call from a man claiming he capsized his kayak in the Fond du Lac River located in the Eldorado Marsh State Wildlife area around 7:39am on Saturday. Officials say he was able to...
FOND DU LAC, WI
wrcitytimes.com

Body found in Town of Grant identified

STEVENS POINT – Portage County officials have identified the body found lying in a ditch. Safandre Lindsey, 41, was discovered Saturday, Nov. 12, at approximately 5:23 p.m., along a portion of 110th Street North, south of Washington Avenue, in an area of the Portage County Town of Grant with a Wisconsin Rapids mailing address. Sheriff Mike Lukas says Lindsey was from the Chicago area. Lukas also indicated in a written press release the investigation into the circumstances around Safandre’s death are still being investigated. The cause of death is still undetermined pending the results of the autopsy, performed by the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Department of Pathology.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Fond du Lac Dairy Queen owner celebrates daughter’s birthday with sweet donation

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A Fond du Lac County family is celebrating their daughter’s second birthday and they’re including the community in their celebration. Yana Patel of North Fond du Lac is turning two years old on November 16th. And, her parents are very proud. According to her dad Manny Patel, “I just want a blessing for her, everyone give her blessed. And it’s her second birthday so I want to celebrate in some different way.”
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Patrick's 2022-23 winter forecast: A return to cold and snow

This is my 17th year producing a winter forecast here in Northeast Wisconsin and my 25th year doing seasonal forecasts. The idea behind seasonal forecasting is to determine how certain pressure and temperature patterns are evolving and use that to find similar years. The main things I investigate are El Niño/La Niña, the October snowpack over Asia and North America, the temperature oscillations of the northern Pacific Ocean and a pattern called Madden-Julian oscillation.
GREEN BAY, WI

