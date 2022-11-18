Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago City Council Votes Unanimously to Pay $5.8M to Settle 3 Police Misconduct CasesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
First Full Social Equity Cannabis Dispensing Organization Licenses Issued in IllinoisWilliam DavisIllinois State
Who's running for Mayor of Chicago?Lashaunta MooreChicago, IL
10 free holiday things to do in ChicagoJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Christmas In Chicago | Where To GoThe Ellison HomesteadChicago, IL
Related
The Tragic 2020 Death Of Beloved Food Network Star Floyd Cardoz
Born in India in 1960, Chef Floyd Cardoz had a fulfilling 30-year career. Per his website, he appeared on, and won, a season of "Top Chef" and wrote two cookbooks. He was also the owner of seven restaurants — Bombay Canteen, O Pedro, Bombay Sweet Shop, Bombay Bread Bar, Paowalla, North End Grill, and Tabla. In his early days, he never planned to enter the culinary world. Instead, he was aiming for a job in the medical field after getting his bachelor's degree in biochemistry. Although he was reluctant, he eventually switched paths and became one of the greats in the restaurant business.
Kenan Thompson Shares a Ton of Photos of His Daughters on Instagram
Comedian Kenan Thompson has been a household name for most '90s kids ever since he starred in Nickelodeon's "All That" and the beloved film "Good Burger" — and now he's got two kids of his own!. The longest-tenured cast member in "Saturday Night Live" history — he appeared in...
This Texas Eatery Ranked Among The Best Fried Chicken Restaurants In The US
You can find some of the country's best fried chicken right here in Texas.
Awkward! Kim Kardashian Mocked Over Cooking Video: ‘We Know You Have a Chef’
Feeling the heat! Kim Kardashian is getting mocked by fans after she posted a cooking video on social media. The Kardashians star is such a busy mogul and not exactly known as someone who spends a lot of the time in the kitchen. So, when she shared a cooking video ad for Beyond Meat products about how she makes meals for her four kids on Instagram, fans went in hard on how they didn’t believe Kim actually knew her way around food preparation.
WKTV
Food Network's 'Restaurant: Impossible' filming at The Balanced Chef in Rome
ROME, N.Y. -- His show's on the Food Network, but it might as well be the Weather Channel, because celebrity Chef Robert Irvine comes in like a hurricane. "I came yesterday morning at 9 o'clock and I will leave here tonight at 9 o'clock," said Irvine, Thursday afternoon, in Rome.
The Food Delivery Job Alton Brown Had In College
Chefs do not emerge from the womb knowing how to cook. It's a fact that every celeb who's wielded a knife on the Food Network started somewhere before rising to television fame. For example, Guy Fieri, a chef whose net worth amounts to $40 million, started off selling pretzels out of a cart, per Guy Fieri Foundation This helped fund his education in France. Rachel Ray, who's now worth $100 million, worked at Macy's selling food and candy. Others, like Trisha Yearwood of "Trisha's Southern Kitchen," came from outside of the culinary realm from places like country music, or "nuclear energy policy" for Ina Garten, per Vox.
‘Little House on the Prairie’: Inside Alison Arngrim and Co-Star Steve Tracy’s Sweet Relationship
Alison Arngrim and Steve Tracy shared a special bond. The Little House on the Prairie actor says her co-star was so much more than her friend.
Lizzo Praised This Vegan Platter In Atlanta & Now It’s The Restaurant’s Most Popular Dish
Pop sensation Lizzo, who is known for promoting body positivity, recently praised Atlanta's vegan cuisine. The singer ordered a meal from Planted Soul, a restaurant located in the city's burgeoning West Midtown neighborhood, and owner Deja Francis says the dish Lizzo ordered is now their best-selling menu item. The restaurant...
Ina Garten Describes Her 'Julia Child Moment'
They're two legends of the culinary world: Ina Garten and Julia Child. The latter's "Mastering the Art of French Cooking" still has a hold on the cooking industry, and that's no different for Garten. As the "Barefoot Contessa" star's 13th cookbook officially arrived, she revealed the details about how she got to where she is in her career. Mashed attended The New York Times Food Festival, where Garten headlined a discussion.
TikTok Is Losing It Over This Order McDonald's Exposed In Times Square
Have you ever wondered what other people are ordering at drive-thru windows? Most people have. The viral YouTube trend that had influencers driving up to fast food eateries and asking for the same order as the car in front of them is proof enough. The Times Square McDonald's location is a nosey foodie's dream. Gawkers who happen to be walking around Times Square in New York City have unfettered access to other people's food orders.
Halle Berry debuts razor haircut (photo)
Hollywood hottie Halle Berry has never been scared to experiment with fashion or her hairstyle. The Cleveland queen is showing off a bold new look that her stylist has crafted from of her flowing locks. The 56-year-old Oscar-winning actress went live from her bathroom on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. She...
Ramy Youssef Likens New Jersey Diners To A Religious Experience
Diners than any other state as of 2015, New Jersey has the impressive honor of being known as the diner capital of the world. That year, Bon Appétit spoke with Mark Nonestied of the Low House Museum about an exhibit the museum held in celebration of the state's 600-plus diners. Nonestied explained some factors that made New Jersey ripe for an abundance of diners were the state's roadways connecting New York and Philadelphia carrying hungry travelers as well as New Jersey's working-class residents looking for affordable dining options.
Thrillist
How They Made the Surreal Dishes in ‘The Menu’
One of the first courses served at Hawthorn, the eerily pristine restaurant that provides the backdrop for Mark Mylod’s The Menu, is a mound of rock topped with barely frozen sea water and foraged aquatic greens. But this dish—like many others in the film that require tweezers for assembly and can only be described as “thalassic”—is not merely a prop food.
Bobby Flay Advises You To Add Compound Butter To Sweet Potatoes
Facts are facts: Bobby Flay just loves Thanksgiving. This celebrated chef is one of Food Network's biggest stars, and among many of his TV shows, such as "The Next Food Network Star," "Beat Bobby Flay," and "The Flay List," he also found the time to make a TV special in 2015, called "Thanksgiving at Bobby's," (via Food Network).
The 11 Best Sandwich Cities In The US
Sandwiches: From the most basic turkey and mayo on white bread to the most elaborate Dagwood-esque tower, there's something undeniably comforting about the basic formula of fillings held securely between slices of bread. They're portable and tasty and can be an easy meal, so it's no wonder they're incredibly popular. That Earl of Sandwich guy knew what was up.
Bringing authentic Neapolitan pizza home
The bustling city in the shadow of a volcano has a passion for food which explodes onto the street, and which has been exported around the world: Naples gave us pizza. Cooked in about 90 seconds at an intense, 800-degree heat, pizza is the soul of Naples, says master pizza maker (or pizzaiolo) Antonio Starita. At 80 years old, he embraces tradition, and says he did not like making pizza, at first. "I liked it," he admitted, "when I saw the money coming in!"
Y&R’s Sean Dominic And Brytni Sarpy Screen Their New Film
The actor reveals he portrayed a character who’s different for him. Y&R’s Sean Dominic And Brytni Sarpy Screen Their New FilmSoap Hub. The Young and the Restless stars Sean Dominic and Brytni Sarpy have quite a bit going on in Genoa City these days with their on-screen alter egos, Nate Hastings and Elena Dawson, attempting to work things out with their relationship. This dynamic duo also has something big going on away from daytime too — a new film called The Prince of Detroit directed by Damon Dash.
Mashed
147K+
Followers
42K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT
Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.https://www.mashed.com/
Comments / 0