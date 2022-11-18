Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of FloridaTravel MavenOcala, FL
You Can See This Beautiful, Rare, and Unique Breed of Horse on a Florida FarmL. CaneOcala, FL
Activities for Kids in Lake County: Thursday, 11/17/22 and Friday, 11/18/22Lake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
The Phenomenal Flavors of PhoEverJ.M. LesinskiBrooksville, FL
Related
hernandosun.com
Video shows school board vice chair removing opposition campaign signs
Hours before the polls opened on Election Day, a video was uploaded to social media of Linda Prescott, Vice Chair of the Hernando County School Board, removing signs critical of fellow school board member and candidate for re-election Susan Duval. The video posted by Blaise Ingoglia, a State Representative who...
villages-news.com
More Villagers calling for elimination of anonymous complaint system
More Villagers are calling for the elimination of the anonymous complaint system now that data seems to support the argument. Community Development District 5 has taken the bold step of ending the acceptance of anonymous complaints when it comes to deed compliance. CDD 5 supervisors on Friday reviewed data that appears to indicate that the move has ended “frivolous” complaints. Or as CDD 5 Chairman Gary Kadow has suggested, it has halted trolls and vengeful neighbors who manipulate the system.
hernandosun.com
Brooksville council tables Southern Hills rezoning request
Members of the Brooksville City Council put off its decision to rezone a parcel of land near the Southern Hills and Cascade communities until residents meet with developers and their representatives. The rezoning request had its first reading in the Council during the panel’s regular meeting on Nov. 7.
floridianpress.com
Tavares City Council Candidate Reports Mistake in Election Administration
Tavares, FL – In Lake County, about an hour northwest of Orlando, it appeared the November election went off without a hitch. In step with Florida’s more recently gained reputation, votes were counted quickly and without controversy. Or so we thought. Lou Buigas, who ran for a seat on the City Council of Tavares (the seat of Lake County) is not calling foul play, but she is looking to make the facts known.
villages-news.com
Fuming about Oren Miller behind bars
When I heard our friend Oren Miller, former Sumter County Commissioner was ordered to jail for violating the Florida Sunshine Law in Tony Tatti’s kangaroo court, I started to fester a slow and angry hatred for those who one way or another sought revenge by enabling this gross injustice. They include the usual local losers Bradley Arnold, Tony Tatti, Sasha Kidney, Jennifer Key and Russell Seuss; all owned and paid by the biggest loser of all, Billionaire Mark Morse.
ocala-news.com
Ocala looking for volunteers to fill advisory committee, board vacancies
The City of Ocala is currently seeking volunteers to fill vacancies across committee and advisory board positions within the city government. The Ocala City Council appoints individuals to serve on over 20 boards, advisory committees, and commissions. These volunteers come from all across Ocala and help influence decisions that affect the city by providing advice and feedback to the city’s leaders and council members.
hernandosun.com
Brooksville council hears results of water asset study and rate increase recommendations
The City of Brooksville was praised for the condition of its water and wastewater assets in a report presented by the Florida Rural Water Association (FRWA) on Nov. 7. Although last month, the Brooksville City Council unanimously approved an emergency declaration Resolution (2022-21) to allow the City Manager and Mayor to authorize and expedite funding repairs to the city’s water and sewer infrastructure. The measure will fast-track repair funding up to $500,000 using the Enterprise Reserve Fund. There is currently $8,000,000 in this fund.
Citrus County Chronicle
Editorial l County, owner of properties need to work on resolution
Inverness Village 4 drainage problems and terrible roads continue to plague residents. Previous county officials did not do their due diligence and allowed development without proper planning. Residents of Inverness Village 4, located between Independence Boulevard and Arlington Street, have long suffered from drainage problems and deteriorating dirt roads. For...
ocala-news.com
Belleview Police Department to host upcoming Citizens Prosecutor Academy
The Fifth Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office will host its free six-week Citizens Prosecutor Academy course in Belleview beginning in February, and residents of Citrus, Hernando, Lake, Marion, and Sumter counties are eligible to sign up. The Citizens Prosecutor Academy will take place at 2 p.m. on every Wednesday,...
villages-news.com
Former Sumter County commissioner convicted of perjury
Former Sumter County Commissioner Oren Miller was convicted of perjury Friday afternoon and will remain behind bars until sentencing. Miller, a resident of the Village of Sanibel, heard the verdict from the clerk at the conclusion of the trial in Marion County Court at which Judge Anthony M. Tatti presided.
villages-news.com
At this rate seniors will have to leave The Villages
Mary is right, but the high increase of property taxes are out of hand. We have inflation, high medical cost, and insurance. We have lot of people on fixed income, mostly women. as well as couples. Doesn’t anyone care?. At this rate seniors will have to leave The Villages.
Here are the Thanksgiving closures and changes to services in your county
ORLANDO, Fla. — Thanksgiving is this week, and services and offices will be closed in observance of the holiday. Here is a list of what is closed or will have service changes in your area. Lake County. The following offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday:. -Lake County...
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus County population up 12% in last 10 years
County commissioners are putting together a strategic plan to deal with the expected growth of the county in the next five years. New population statistics are out that show that growth has already started.
villages-news.com
Thanksgiving holiday will prompt schedule changes for trash collection
The Thanksgiving holiday will prompt schedule changes for trash collection. The following information is from the District Office. If you live in Community Development Districts 1-11 in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will be no sanitation collection on Thursday, Nov. 24. Collection will be on Saturday, Nov. 26.
hernandosun.com
No permits sought yet for Chinese primate facility in Levy County
As of Nov. 15, a subsidiary of a firm based in China has not sought state or local permits in advance of establishing a primate breeding facility in Levy County. The primates would be made available for sale to laboratories throughout the U.S. According to Levy County, Florida Planning and...
villages-news.com
There is room for HUD housing in The Villages
I get it that The Villages is a retirement city for the senior citizens, but this is 2022 soon to be 2023 and the majority of those senior citizens aren’t getting any younger. If you want The Villages to grow to show more of a lifestyle than you need...
ocala-news.com
Ocala resident says city is no longer Slo-cala
I moved to Ocala over 20 years ago. It was such a quiet, quaint little hometown surrounded by a National Forest and a tourist attraction called Wild Waters that people and families traveled to visit every year. The streets were tree-lined, and many had canopies of oaks that you could...
Citrus County Chronicle
County needs to resolve issue with state agency
The Chronicle ran "Time is of the essence" on Nov. 13, 2022, regarding the Chassahowitzka River Campground and boat ramp that explained the conflict between the Citrus County Commission and the Southwest Florida Water Management District. Here are my thoughts on this issue. What about the current commission arguing that...
villages-news.com
District Office released information about trash pickup over Thanksgiving
The District Office has released information about trash pickup over the Thanksgiving holiday. If you live in Community Development Districts 1-11 in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will be no sanitation collection on Thursday, Nov. 24. Collection will be on Saturday, Nov. 26.
villages-news.com
Mother and son owe $21,000 in fines over torn lanai screens
A mother and son owe $21,000 in fines over torn lanai screens at their home in The Villages. The home is located at 1889 Blythewood Loop in the Village of Sunset Pointe. Barbara Packard and her late husband bought the home in 2005 for $238,500 and were its original owners. Charles Packard died in 2007 at age 58. She is living in the home with her son, Jeff, who testified last year during a public hearing about the deed compliance violation. Jeff Packard, who was arrested in 2016 when he was found driving with two blown-out tires near Lake Sumter Landing, pledged that he would work on the problem.
Comments / 0