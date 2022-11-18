More Villagers are calling for the elimination of the anonymous complaint system now that data seems to support the argument. Community Development District 5 has taken the bold step of ending the acceptance of anonymous complaints when it comes to deed compliance. CDD 5 supervisors on Friday reviewed data that appears to indicate that the move has ended “frivolous” complaints. Or as CDD 5 Chairman Gary Kadow has suggested, it has halted trolls and vengeful neighbors who manipulate the system.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO