ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBA Analysis Network

This 3-Team Trade Sends Karl-Anthony Towns To Hawks

Some say that in the NBA, defense wins championships. Perhaps that’s true. Still, offense will certainly win you a lot of basketball games. Yes, the best teams in the NBA are generally two-way teams. Still, if you’ve got to choose between tying to outscore your opponent and trying to stop them from scoring, you’re better off running and gunning.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Latest Braves report is bad news for Dansby Swanson chase

The Braves have started training their shortstop in the making, Vaughn Grissom, just in case Dansby Swanson leaves in free agency. In back-to-back offseasons, Atlanta could lose Freddie Freeman and now Dansby Swanson, both of whom were instrumental in their 2021 World Series run. Freeman signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers, of course.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Surprising team predicted to make best offer to Carlos Correa

MLB free agency is stacked with star shortstops this off-season, and a surprising team may land Carlos Correa amidst many teams expected to make offers. Several star shortstops are on the market this off-season, including former Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa. He’ll likely have several offers coming his way, but the Chicago Cubs are predicted to make the best offer.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

John Collins trade rumors: Hawks opening up talks with other teams, Suns among those interested, per report

The Atlanta Hawks were one of the busiest teams this offseason, as they tried to re-shape their team following a disappointing first-round exit in the playoffs. Most notably, they acquired Dejounte Murray in a blockbuster deal with the San Antonio Spurs. And even after a solid 9-6 start that has them in third place in the Eastern Conference, they aren't done reassessing the roster.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Should the Chicago Bulls make a trade?

The Chicago Bulls were favored by at least 8 points and were expected to put forth a strong effort on their home court against an Orlando team that was missing one of its young best players in Paolo Banchero. The results were anything short of disappointing, as Zach Lavine finished 1-for-14 from the field and expressed his frustration with Coach Billy Donovan on being benched due to his poor shooting:
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Atlanta Hawks Reportedly Discussing Major NBA Trade

The Atlanta Hawks have reportedly opened up preliminary trade discussions involving sixth-year forward John Collins, per NBA insider Shams Charania. The Suns have been named as a possible frontrunner given their draft capital and need for depth at the forward position. Collins is off to the slowest start of his...
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

3 best trade destinations for Sixers’ Tobias Harris

Tobias Harris’ consistent production has long been an underrated factor behind the Philadelphia 76ers’ success. His repertoire is not as sexy or entertaining as some of the more athletic and versatile forwards in the NBA, but Harris gets the job done. Despite that reality, though, rumors are already...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Heat Trade Features John Collins

Every NBA trade comes with a price. If nothing else, the price is your continuity. After all, chemistry counts. Players learn how to play with each other. Therefore, when you move a player, you move a guy who knows how to play with his teammates. The Miami Heat know this...
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

NBA Rumors: Zach LaVine Could Create Superstar Backcourt With Luka Doncic On Mavericks

Zach LaVine is far from being in a great place in his career at the moment. The Chicago Bulls have started the season 6-10, and are struggling to get wins. Lonzo Ball's injury issues have been a lot worse than initially expected, and LaVine isn't playing at the level he was expected to especially after he signed a massive new deal with the Bulls.
Yardbarker

Sixers reportedly discussing Tobias Harris in trade talks

According to Shams Charania of the Athletic, the Philadelphia 76ers have been discussing potential trades including forward Tobias Harris. Charania mentions that Harris’ name has been in conversations with other clubs as the December 15th date looms, which is the date that players who signed contracts in the offseason are eligible to be traded.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Arizona Sports

Suns PG Chris Paul out Sunday vs. Knicks, to be re-evaluated next week

The Phoenix Suns announced Saturday that guard Chris Paul will miss Sunday’s contest against the New York Knicks with a heel injury and will be re-evaluated next week. This will be the Point God’s sixth straight game ruled out due to the injury. Phoenix is now 2-3 in games Paul has missed. Paul is in danger of missing Tuesday’s contest against the Los Angeles Lakers as well.
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Woj: Tyrese Maxey (foot) expected to miss 3-4 weeks for 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey is going to miss the next 3-4 weeks due to a bone injury in his left foot, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. Maxey left Friday's game and did not return due to left foot pain. He received an MRI Saturday afternoon, and now, it seems as though he could be missing the next month or so of play. The 76ers are already shorthanded in the backcourt, and it'll be up to Shake Milton to serve as point guard.
FanSided

Kenley Jansen could have an unlikely new home with former rival

Former Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen has received some interest from the San Francisco Giants in free agency. The Giants are expected to be big spenders in this year’s free-agent market, having already been linked to the likes of Aaron Judge. While Judge is the biggest offseason prize San Francisco could land, they also need to upgrade their bullpen.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Key Points: Behind AJ Griffin’s Game Winner, Hawks beat Raptors in Atlanta

The Atlanta Hawks won a close one at the buzzer in Atlanta against the Toronto Raptors. The Hawks executed a magnificent inbounds play to win the game. Trae Young made the great go-ahead pass to Hawks’ Rookie AJ Griffin and he made the game-winning layup. Griffin had the smarts to get behind the defense as the inbounds play was being made. Griffin spoke his heroics during the postgame interviews.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

FanSided

296K+
Followers
570K+
Post
151M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy