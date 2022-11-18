Read full article on original website
This Atlanta billionaire is giving 95% of his fortune awayAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods togetherSheeraz QurbanAtlanta, GA
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Facts About Atlanta The Average Atlantan Doesn't KnowJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Lakers fans should be seething over reported trade LA turned down
The Los Angeles Lakers have not made the best roster decisions over the last several years. After winning the NBA Championship in October of 2022, Rob Pelinka and the front office have done everything possible to make the team worse. If it was intentional, it would be a fantastic job.
This 3-Team Trade Sends Karl-Anthony Towns To Hawks
Some say that in the NBA, defense wins championships. Perhaps that’s true. Still, offense will certainly win you a lot of basketball games. Yes, the best teams in the NBA are generally two-way teams. Still, if you’ve got to choose between tying to outscore your opponent and trying to stop them from scoring, you’re better off running and gunning.
Latest Braves report is bad news for Dansby Swanson chase
The Braves have started training their shortstop in the making, Vaughn Grissom, just in case Dansby Swanson leaves in free agency. In back-to-back offseasons, Atlanta could lose Freddie Freeman and now Dansby Swanson, both of whom were instrumental in their 2021 World Series run. Freeman signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers, of course.
Surprising team predicted to make best offer to Carlos Correa
MLB free agency is stacked with star shortstops this off-season, and a surprising team may land Carlos Correa amidst many teams expected to make offers. Several star shortstops are on the market this off-season, including former Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa. He’ll likely have several offers coming his way, but the Chicago Cubs are predicted to make the best offer.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Exec Thinks Jordan Clarkson May Get New Jazz Contract Instead of Trade
Jordan Clarkson's stay in Salt Lake City might extend beyond initially thought amid the Utah Jazz's surprising 12-6 start to the 2022-23 NBA season. NBA insider Marc Stein reported Sunday that "one rival team official told me he thinks that the Jazz are more likely to extend organizational favorite [Clarkson's] contract before they consider trading him."
CBS Sports
John Collins trade rumors: Hawks opening up talks with other teams, Suns among those interested, per report
The Atlanta Hawks were one of the busiest teams this offseason, as they tried to re-shape their team following a disappointing first-round exit in the playoffs. Most notably, they acquired Dejounte Murray in a blockbuster deal with the San Antonio Spurs. And even after a solid 9-6 start that has them in third place in the Eastern Conference, they aren't done reassessing the roster.
Yardbarker
Should the Chicago Bulls make a trade?
The Chicago Bulls were favored by at least 8 points and were expected to put forth a strong effort on their home court against an Orlando team that was missing one of its young best players in Paolo Banchero. The results were anything short of disappointing, as Zach Lavine finished 1-for-14 from the field and expressed his frustration with Coach Billy Donovan on being benched due to his poor shooting:
Atlanta Hawks Reportedly Discussing Major NBA Trade
The Atlanta Hawks have reportedly opened up preliminary trade discussions involving sixth-year forward John Collins, per NBA insider Shams Charania. The Suns have been named as a possible frontrunner given their draft capital and need for depth at the forward position. Collins is off to the slowest start of his...
3 best trade destinations for Sixers’ Tobias Harris
Tobias Harris’ consistent production has long been an underrated factor behind the Philadelphia 76ers’ success. His repertoire is not as sexy or entertaining as some of the more athletic and versatile forwards in the NBA, but Harris gets the job done. Despite that reality, though, rumors are already...
This Hawks-Heat Trade Features John Collins
Every NBA trade comes with a price. If nothing else, the price is your continuity. After all, chemistry counts. Players learn how to play with each other. Therefore, when you move a player, you move a guy who knows how to play with his teammates. The Miami Heat know this...
Yardbarker
NBA Rumors: Zach LaVine Could Create Superstar Backcourt With Luka Doncic On Mavericks
Zach LaVine is far from being in a great place in his career at the moment. The Chicago Bulls have started the season 6-10, and are struggling to get wins. Lonzo Ball's injury issues have been a lot worse than initially expected, and LaVine isn't playing at the level he was expected to especially after he signed a massive new deal with the Bulls.
Yardbarker
NBA Executive Says The Los Angeles Lakers Could Trade For Ben Simmons
Ben Simmons has been showing some signs of life recently for the Brooklyn Nets after a poor start to the season. He followed up his first double-digit scoring outing in more than 500 days against the Kings by putting up 15 points, 13 rebounds, and 7 assists against the Blazers.
NBA rumors: New York Knicks shopping Derrick Rose and Immanuel Quickley
Could the New York Knicks be working on an impact trade ahead of the deadline?. If you know the Knicks, then you already know unpredictability is what brings predictability to Madison Square Garden. Enter the latest report ($) from Shams Charania of The Athletic, who wrote early on Friday about...
Yardbarker
Sixers reportedly discussing Tobias Harris in trade talks
According to Shams Charania of the Athletic, the Philadelphia 76ers have been discussing potential trades including forward Tobias Harris. Charania mentions that Harris’ name has been in conversations with other clubs as the December 15th date looms, which is the date that players who signed contracts in the offseason are eligible to be traded.
Detroit Pistons have no answer for Anthony Davis in 128-121 loss to Los Angeles Lakers
LOS ANGELES — A first quarter surge gave the Detroit Pistons an early lead over the Los Angeles Lakers on the road. But the Lakers ended up striking next — and taking permanent control of the game. The Lakers defeated the Pistons at Crypto.com Arena, 128-121. Detroit used...
Suns PG Chris Paul out Sunday vs. Knicks, to be re-evaluated next week
The Phoenix Suns announced Saturday that guard Chris Paul will miss Sunday’s contest against the New York Knicks with a heel injury and will be re-evaluated next week. This will be the Point God’s sixth straight game ruled out due to the injury. Phoenix is now 2-3 in games Paul has missed. Paul is in danger of missing Tuesday’s contest against the Los Angeles Lakers as well.
Adrian Wojnarowski Explains Why Kevin Durant's Future In Brooklyn Depends On Kyrie Irving And Ben Simmons
Adrian Wojnarowski reveals what needs to happen with Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons to extend Kevin Durant's tenure in Brooklyn.
numberfire.com
Woj: Tyrese Maxey (foot) expected to miss 3-4 weeks for 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey is going to miss the next 3-4 weeks due to a bone injury in his left foot, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. Maxey left Friday's game and did not return due to left foot pain. He received an MRI Saturday afternoon, and now, it seems as though he could be missing the next month or so of play. The 76ers are already shorthanded in the backcourt, and it'll be up to Shake Milton to serve as point guard.
Kenley Jansen could have an unlikely new home with former rival
Former Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen has received some interest from the San Francisco Giants in free agency. The Giants are expected to be big spenders in this year’s free-agent market, having already been linked to the likes of Aaron Judge. While Judge is the biggest offseason prize San Francisco could land, they also need to upgrade their bullpen.
Yardbarker
Key Points: Behind AJ Griffin’s Game Winner, Hawks beat Raptors in Atlanta
The Atlanta Hawks won a close one at the buzzer in Atlanta against the Toronto Raptors. The Hawks executed a magnificent inbounds play to win the game. Trae Young made the great go-ahead pass to Hawks’ Rookie AJ Griffin and he made the game-winning layup. Griffin had the smarts to get behind the defense as the inbounds play was being made. Griffin spoke his heroics during the postgame interviews.
