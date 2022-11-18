ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independent Florida Alligator

Florida withdraws scholarship offer from 2023 quarterback commit

Florida withdrew a scholarship offer for 2023 quarterback prospect Marcus Stokes, the former Gator commit announced on Twitter Sunday. The move comes after a video surfaced on social media Nov. 18 of Stokes using a racial slur. “My intention was never to hurt anybody and I recognize that even when...
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Hawk In The Falls Of Ocala

This hawk decided to have a look around from the top of this flagpole in the Falls of Ocala. Thanks to Tim Lincoln for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Freed to Run will have its 5th marathon in Columbia County

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The 5th in a series of Freed to Run multi-marathon fundraisers kicks off on Friday. The event will be held at the Columbia County Courthouse around 8 a.m., and It will end Saturday in Jacksonville. It is expected to reach its goal to endow Jacksonville...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
marinelink.com

St Johns Ship Building Expands Capacity for Additional CTV Builds

Americraft Marine Group announced it is investing in its Palatka, Fla. based shipyard, St Johns Ship Building, to increase capacity for construction of crew transfer vessels (CTVs) and other vessels to serve the growing U.S. offshore wind industry. In addition to previous commitments from Americraft to its subsidiary shipyard, St...
PALATKA, FL
iheart.com

WTF: Demon Fish Found Dead in Florida Waterway

FWC says the fish, which was found dead along a Putnam County waterway, is most likely a Bowfin, but commenters on a photography-based Facebook group had other things to say about the alarming animal. Thumbnail: omersukrugoksu/iStock via Getty Images.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Billy Napier calls Florida's loss to Vanderbilt a 'setback,' 'reality check'

Billy Napier reacted to the current low point of his first season as Florida’s head coach by pointing to numerous self-inflicted wounds. The Gators fell 31-24 at Vanderbilt on Saturday. UF outgained VU 445-283 in total yards, but the Dores took advantage of multiple turnovers and penalties to take control of the game in the second half.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Newberry residents and business owners raise money to bring Maryah back home

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Maryah Hernandez spent more than a decade battling chronic illness and chronic pain. She was diagnosed at 25 with Mitochondrial Neurogastrointestinal Encephalomyopathy (MNGIE) a very rare disease that causes the intestines to weaken. “Maryah was that person that when she walked into the room, she just...
NEWBERRY, FL
WCJB

Gainesville commissioners expand uses of $5,000 discretionary fund

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Travel and training will not be the only thing that Gainesville city commissioners will be able to use their multi-thousand dollar discretionary fund on. The Gainesville city commission voted unanimously, with Commissioner David Arreola not in attendance, to approve the expansion of uses for commissioners’ $5,000 travel...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Julie Morgan

Florida DEP investigates ‘circumstances surrounding’ Middleburg fire, cited company 4 times in past

Over the past decade, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection has cited Geer Contracting in Middleburg four times. Geer Contracting is the location of a fire that has been burning since Friday, Nov. 4. The company has a permit that authorizes the facility to “collect and dispose of wood waste, clean lumber and yard waste using two Air Curtain Incinerators (ACI).”
MIDDLEBURG, FL
WCJB

Man stabbed off West University Avenue

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is in stable condition after he was stabbed in a Gainesville parking garage off of University Avenue. Gainesville Police officers say the assault happened near the 100 block of West University Avenue. Officers say there are no arrests at this time. The victim’s injuries...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Seven area football teams ranked in top 20

There were a few surprises in the opening round of the high school playoffs last week. Only four ranked teams in the Prep Zone Power Poll lost their playoff openers. And while there is some movement in the back of the rankings, the top 10 mostly remained the same as three of the top four had byes last week.
GAINESVILLE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Billy Napier getting roasted after Florida's loss to Vanderbilt

Billy Napier needs patience in Gainesville to rebuild the Florida program and brand, but losing to Vanderbilt is a great way to make fans lose patience. Losing to Georgia or Tennessee in Year 1 is one thing. Losing to Vanderbilt is a whole other ballgame as the Florida head coach. That’s no disrespect to the Commodores. That’s the floor at Florida.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

The Station Fleming Island apartments sold for $51.3 million

Completed this year, The Station Fleming Island apartments at 1757 Theodora Lane in Fleming Island sold Nov. 15 for $51.3 million. Bristol Fleming Island Partners LLC of Franklin, Tennessee, sold the community to Amzak Station LLC of Boca Raton. Amazak Station is part of Amzak Capital Management. Cliff Taylor and...
FLEMING ISLAND, FL

