A two-day street party of art, music, food, and entertainment.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Florida Destination Mentioned as One to Skip if You're ClaustrophobicL. CaneFlorida State
UPDATE: Veterans Day celebration at Camp Blanding canceled due to Subtropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection to resume Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Holiday Favorites Return to Gainesville.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Independent Florida Alligator
Florida withdraws scholarship offer from 2023 quarterback commit
Florida withdrew a scholarship offer for 2023 quarterback prospect Marcus Stokes, the former Gator commit announced on Twitter Sunday. The move comes after a video surfaced on social media Nov. 18 of Stokes using a racial slur. “My intention was never to hurt anybody and I recognize that even when...
Florida Football: Jaden Rashada flip proves money isn’t everything
When Jaden Rashada committed to the University of Miami over the Florida Gators, it was a major blow to Florida football at the time. Billy Napier and crew hadn’t picked steam on the recruiting trail, and it looked like the Gators weren’t going to provide enough NIL money to play ball with top recruits.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida football: After debacle at Vanderbilt, the honeymoon is over for Billy Napier
Florida lost to Vanderbilt, 31-24, on Saturday, falling to 6-5 overall and finishing the SEC portion of its schedule with a 3-5 record. Forget the early, 11 a.m. local kickoff time. Forget the cold. Forget the injuries to an already thin roster that left the Gators without 3 of their...
Here are the Thanksgiving closures and changes to services in your county
ORLANDO, Fla. — Thanksgiving is this week, and services and offices will be closed in observance of the holiday. Here is a list of what is closed or will have service changes in your area. Lake County. The following offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday:. -Lake County...
wuft.org
Florida’s largest food bank set for local food distribution events on Friday, Saturday
As inflation rises across the country and fuels growing food insecurity in local communities, the largest food bank in Florida is scheduled to hold food distribution events on Friday in Gainesville and Saturday in Chiefland, delivering fresh produce and non-perishable goods to food-insecure residents of the city. Farm Share, a...
ocala-news.com
Hawk In The Falls Of Ocala
This hawk decided to have a look around from the top of this flagpole in the Falls of Ocala. Thanks to Tim Lincoln for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
WCJB
Freed to Run will have its 5th marathon in Columbia County
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The 5th in a series of Freed to Run multi-marathon fundraisers kicks off on Friday. The event will be held at the Columbia County Courthouse around 8 a.m., and It will end Saturday in Jacksonville. It is expected to reach its goal to endow Jacksonville...
marinelink.com
St Johns Ship Building Expands Capacity for Additional CTV Builds
Americraft Marine Group announced it is investing in its Palatka, Fla. based shipyard, St Johns Ship Building, to increase capacity for construction of crew transfer vessels (CTVs) and other vessels to serve the growing U.S. offshore wind industry. In addition to previous commitments from Americraft to its subsidiary shipyard, St...
iheart.com
WTF: Demon Fish Found Dead in Florida Waterway
FWC says the fish, which was found dead along a Putnam County waterway, is most likely a Bowfin, but commenters on a photography-based Facebook group had other things to say about the alarming animal. Thumbnail: omersukrugoksu/iStock via Getty Images.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Billy Napier calls Florida's loss to Vanderbilt a 'setback,' 'reality check'
Billy Napier reacted to the current low point of his first season as Florida’s head coach by pointing to numerous self-inflicted wounds. The Gators fell 31-24 at Vanderbilt on Saturday. UF outgained VU 445-283 in total yards, but the Dores took advantage of multiple turnovers and penalties to take control of the game in the second half.
WCJB
Strike Out Hunger Farmshare Food Giveaway will happen at the Oaks Mall parking lot
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s time to strike out hunger. Multiple public and private agencies are coming together for a Farmshare food distribution on Thursday. Thousands of pounds of food will be distributed to families on a first come first serve basis. Despite what flyers announcing the event may...
WCJB
Newberry residents and business owners raise money to bring Maryah back home
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Maryah Hernandez spent more than a decade battling chronic illness and chronic pain. She was diagnosed at 25 with Mitochondrial Neurogastrointestinal Encephalomyopathy (MNGIE) a very rare disease that causes the intestines to weaken. “Maryah was that person that when she walked into the room, she just...
WCJB
Gainesville commissioners expand uses of $5,000 discretionary fund
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Travel and training will not be the only thing that Gainesville city commissioners will be able to use their multi-thousand dollar discretionary fund on. The Gainesville city commission voted unanimously, with Commissioner David Arreola not in attendance, to approve the expansion of uses for commissioners’ $5,000 travel...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alex Fudge's incredible dunk highlights Florida's second-half comeback to take down FSU
Alex Fudge made up for his first-half technical foul in a big way Friday night. The transfer from LSU provided one of Florida’s highlights of the season during an epic second-half comeback to beat rival Florida State in Tallahassee. On a UF possession mid-way through the second half, Fudge...
Florida DEP investigates ‘circumstances surrounding’ Middleburg fire, cited company 4 times in past
Over the past decade, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection has cited Geer Contracting in Middleburg four times. Geer Contracting is the location of a fire that has been burning since Friday, Nov. 4. The company has a permit that authorizes the facility to “collect and dispose of wood waste, clean lumber and yard waste using two Air Curtain Incinerators (ACI).”
WCJB
Man stabbed off West University Avenue
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is in stable condition after he was stabbed in a Gainesville parking garage off of University Avenue. Gainesville Police officers say the assault happened near the 100 block of West University Avenue. Officers say there are no arrests at this time. The victim’s injuries...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Seven area football teams ranked in top 20
There were a few surprises in the opening round of the high school playoffs last week. Only four ranked teams in the Prep Zone Power Poll lost their playoff openers. And while there is some movement in the back of the rankings, the top 10 mostly remained the same as three of the top four had byes last week.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Billy Napier getting roasted after Florida's loss to Vanderbilt
Billy Napier needs patience in Gainesville to rebuild the Florida program and brand, but losing to Vanderbilt is a great way to make fans lose patience. Losing to Georgia or Tennessee in Year 1 is one thing. Losing to Vanderbilt is a whole other ballgame as the Florida head coach. That’s no disrespect to the Commodores. That’s the floor at Florida.
Jacksonville Daily Record
The Station Fleming Island apartments sold for $51.3 million
Completed this year, The Station Fleming Island apartments at 1757 Theodora Lane in Fleming Island sold Nov. 15 for $51.3 million. Bristol Fleming Island Partners LLC of Franklin, Tennessee, sold the community to Amzak Station LLC of Boca Raton. Amazak Station is part of Amzak Capital Management. Cliff Taylor and...
WCJB
Parents outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy return to school
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) -Marion County Sheriff’s deputies reported that the students involved in violating another boy, attend Williston Middle-High school but the incident actually happened in Marion county. According to several parents, two eighth graders sodomized a sixth-grade boy with a pipe, recorded it, and posted the video on...
