Nashville, TN

Elle King, Jimmie Allen & Rachel Smith to Host Nashville NYE Event

By Source Staff
 2 days ago

CBS Presents NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE: NASHVILLE’S BIG BASH, hosted by country music stars and GRAMMY®-nominated artists Jimmie Allen and Elle King and ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT’s Rachel Smith. The celebration to ring in the New Year will air LIVE from Music City, Friday, Dec. 31 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT, 10:30 PM-1:30 AM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*

“When I got the call to host New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash, I was super excited and started looking forward to it right then,” said Jimmie Allen. “I was part of the show last year as a performer, so being able to co-host it this year with Elle King & Rachel Smith and see all the great performances that are lined up – it’s going to be awesome. Hosting is something I’ve wanted to do for a long time and to do it on CBS is a big deal. I get to represent not only Nashville and country music but my home state of Delaware – primetime television on New Year’s Eve! Let’s bring this new year in right!”

“New Year’s Eve has always been one of my favorite nights to celebrate because we get to reflect on the year we’ve had while getting a fresh start,” said Elle King. “Nashville has been so amazing and welcoming to me this year and I can’t wait to see what next year brings. I am so excited to be hosting the festivities live from Music City!”

“This hometown gal is thrilled to be back for round two of Nashville’s Big Bash,” said Rachel Smith. “Hanging with my talented country friends in Music City on New Year’s Eve is the ultimate way to kick off the New Year!”

As previously announced, the star-studded entertainment special will feature nearly 50 high-energy performances by country music’s hottest superstars, including Brooks & Dunn, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, Zac Brown Band and more. The five-hour broadcast will cross multiple time zones, with the traditional countdown at midnight, Eastern Time, culminating with the renowned Nashville music note drop and fireworks at midnight, Central Time.

Additional performers and information will be announced at a later date.

NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE: NASHVILLE’S BIG BASH is executive produced by Robert Deaton and Mary Hilliard Harrington in partnership with the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp. The special will be directed by Sandra Restrepo.

*Paramount+ Premium subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service as well as on demand. Essential-tier subscribers will have access to on-demand the day after the special airs.

