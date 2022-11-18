Nine armed officers are being investigated over allegations they took part in “racist, misogynistic, ableist and offensive” conversations while on duty, the police watchdog has said.The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) announced on Friday that it had opened two probes into the conduct of nine officers with the Civil Nuclear Constabulary.All of the force’s officers are armed, and are responsible for guarding nuclear facilities and materials in England and Scotland against theft or sabotage, with a major focus on counter-terrorism.Each of the nine officers have been told they are under investigation for potential breaches of the standards of professional...

16 DAYS AGO