Read full article on original website
Related
Police probe whether New IRA were behind bomb attack on two officers
Police are investigating whether the New IRA was responsible for the attempted murder of two officers on patrol in Co Tyrone.PSNI assistant chief constable Bobby Singleton said the location of the incident on Thursday in Strabane and previous attacks made the involvement of the dissident republican splinter group a “strong line of inquiry”.Two officers escaped injury in the attack at Mount Carmel Heights after a bomb detonated at the side of their vehicle.Police have said they have discovered what could be a command wire for the improvised explosive device during follow-up searches.We can confirm that an ongoing security alert in...
BBC
Strabane bomb attack: Police say device was 'a viable explosive'
Two police officers have escaped injury after their patrol vehicle was damaged in a bomb attack in County Tyrone. The police said a strong line of inquiry was that dissident republicans the New IRA were behind the attack and are treating it as attempted murder. It happened shortly before 23:00...
Three arrests after apparent attempted murder of Northern Ireland police in bomb attack
Men held after improvised explosive device damaged police vehicle in Strabane, County Tyrone, on Thursday
Stephen Lawrence killer ‘left scarred for life in prison attack’
The man who murdered black teenager Stephen Lawrence has been left scarred for life after being attacked by fellow inmates in a “planned” ambush, according to reports. David Norris, 46, was reportedly found with blood pouring from his face after he was slashed by two fellow prisoners in HMP Dartmoor, Exeter, on Sunday.The Sun reports his face was scored with makeshift knives from his “forehead to his chin” before prison officers rushed to his aid and dragged him to safety. Norris is said to have been cornered by the alleged assailants, brandishing the improvised blades, outside his cell. The...
BBC
Ballymoney: Toddler Noah McAleese dies in farm incident
A two-year-old boy who died after being hit by a tractor at Rosepark Farm near Ballymoney was Noah McAleese. The NI Ambulance Service said that it received a 999 call about the incident at 12:32 GMT on Friday afternoon. Paramedics were sent to the farm and the boy was taken...
BBC
Three charged after boy attacked in Warwick
Three youths have been charged over an attack that left a teenager with life-changing injuries to his face. Police said he was attacked in a field at the back of St Michael's Hospital in Warwick on 15 October. Two boys, aged 15 and 16, will appear before Warwick Crown Court...
IOPC investigating nine armed police officers accused of ‘racist’ and discriminatory conversations
Nine armed officers are being investigated over allegations they took part in “racist, misogynistic, ableist and offensive” conversations while on duty, the police watchdog has said.The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) announced on Friday that it had opened two probes into the conduct of nine officers with the Civil Nuclear Constabulary.All of the force’s officers are armed, and are responsible for guarding nuclear facilities and materials in England and Scotland against theft or sabotage, with a major focus on counter-terrorism.Each of the nine officers have been told they are under investigation for potential breaches of the standards of professional...
gcaptain.com
Naval Shipbuilding Returning to Belfast’s Harland & Wolff
LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) – Britain has selected a Harland & Wolff-led consortium to build three Royal Navy support ships under a 1.6 billion pound ($1.9 billion) contract that will create 1,200 jobs in UK shipyards, including in Belfast where final assembly will take place. The consortium, which comprises...
Blocking Chinese takeover of UK chip firm ‘bad news’ for Wales, says boss
Government ordered Nexperia to sell 86% of its shareholding in company formerly known as Newport Wafer Fab
BBC
North East crab deaths to be investigated by independent panel
The deaths of thousands of crabs, lobsters and other marine life on the North East and Yorkshire coast are to be investigated by a panel of experts. Carcasses washed up at spots across Teesside and North Yorkshire between September and December last year. The government has previously said a naturally-occurring...
Raab’s conflicts with staff caused Afghanistan evacuation delays – reports
Dominic Raab faced fresh questions on Saturday, after it was reported that his refusal to speak to Foreign Office staff he viewed as “time-wasters” caused a “blockage” during the evacuation from Afghanistan last year.The Deputy Prime Minister, whose oversight of the evacuation amid the Taliban’s power-grab came in for heavy criticism, was the subject of a fresh report in The Guardian newspaper which reported on claims that his working relationship with officials had a negative impact on Foreign Office efforts.Mr Raab is facing an investigation into his conduct, after the Prime Minister agreed to open an independent investigation into the...
Awaab Ishak: ‘Beggars belief’ housing boss still in job after boy died because of mouldy flat, Gove says
Housing secretary Michael Gove has said it “beggars belief” that a housing chief is still in the job after a toddler died because of a mould-ridden flat. Mr Gove accused the landlord of two-year-old Awaab Ishak's family of a “terrible dereliction of duty”.Awaab died in December 2020 from a respiratory condition caused by mould in the one-bedroom housing association flat where he lived with his parents, Faisal Abdullah and Aisha Aminin, in Rochdale, Greater Manchester.Making a statement in the Commons, Mr Gove said: “Awaab’s father first articulated his concerns in 2017. Others, including health professionals, also raised the alarm....
BBC
West Midlands Police boots 'destroy' officers' feet
Protective boots issued to police officers are "destroying" their feet, says a police federation. About 40 public order trained personnel in the West Midlands have told a health and safety officer the footwear causes "pain, blistering and sores". West Midlands Police should now conduct an urgent review, the federation said,...
Ports, Border Force, driving tests and licences to be hit by strikes
Civil servants in the Home Office, Border Force, Department for Transport and Defra are to take industrial action, affecting ports, PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka in a dispute over pay, jobs and pensions.The Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) said action will start in mid-December and continue for a month.Some workers will take action for the entire month, while others will walk out for shorter periods.With tens of thousands of members on poverty pay it is no longer about tightening belts, but about choosing between heating and eating – and that is simply not acceptable for the Government’s own workforcePCS...
BBC
Girl seriously injured in Kilkenny car hijack
A teenage girl, who was sitting in a car when it was stolen, has been taken to hospital with serious injuries. Dale Fogarty, a man in his 30s who was driving the vehicle, was killed after it collided with another car in County Kilkenny on Friday, Irish broadcaster RTÉ has reported., external.
BBC
Larbreck car crash: Woman killed and four others hurt
A driver has been killed and four other people have been hurt in a car crash. The 66-year-old woman from Heysham died when her Dacia Sandero collided with a Toyota on Garstang Road in Larbreck on Sunday evening, Lancashire Police said. The force said three passengers, a woman aged 38...
BBC
South West Acute Hospital: Surgeon hits out at 'parish pump politics'
Surgeons have "voted with their feet" to temporarily withdraw emergency general surgery from an Enniskillen hospital, a surgeon has said. The Western Trust said it made the call for public safety reasons as it had problems recruiting surgical staff to South West Acute Hospital (SWAH). Barry McAree accused some politicians...
Only 30% of knife crimes result in a jail sentence as number of criminals severely punished slumps to lowest level for six years, data shows
The number of knife criminals sent to jail has fallen to the lowest level for six years – despite a post-pandemic surge in the crime. Just 5,819 knife offenders received immediate custodial sentences in the 12 months to June, compared with 6,402 in the previous 12 months. It is the lowest number of knife offenders to be handed an immediate jail term since 2015, when it stood at 5,040.
Is YOUR area a Covid hotspot? Interactive map reveals worst-hit boroughs across UK - as virus continues to fizzle out
England's Covid outbreak is still fizzling out, according to surveillance data which shows the worst-hit boroughs are currently in Norfolk. Office for National Statistics (ONS) analysts estimate 940,700 people were infected on any given day in the week ending November 8. It means around one in 60 people had the virus during the week.
BBC
Conservatives in Northern Ireland overruled over ex-chair's return
Northern Ireland Conservatives who snubbed their former chairman's bid to rejoin after he quit over Boris Johnson have been overruled by party headquarters. Alan Dunlop claimed he had been the victim of a "kangaroo court" when he was rejected in August. At the time, he told BBC News NI he...
Comments / 0