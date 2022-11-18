Bill Lance, Yvonne Kauger, Rita Aragon and William Parry honored at Sister Cities International event, with Mary Blakenship Pointer leading the honors

Today, Oklahoma City Sister Cities International Global Achievement Awards will go to four prominent Oklahomans. Mary Blakenship Pointer will guide the honors ceremony during a luncheon planned for the Embassy Suites at OU Medical Center.

The event will salute Bill Lance, Secretary of State for the Chickasaw Nation, Oklahoma Supreme Court Justice Yvonne Kauger, Major General Rita Aragon (USAF, ret.) and Dr. William Parry, a well-known city physician.

As Darla Shelden of The Oklahoma City Sentinel reported earlier this year, Pointer was effusive in her praise for the quartet of honorees:

“At our core, Sister Cities Oklahoma City International recognizes, celebrates, and magnifies the catalytic power of people-to-people interaction through mutual respect, understanding, and cooperation— one individual, one community at a time.

“Sister Cities International OKC recognizes private citizens, municipal officials, and business leaders for conducting long term programs of mutual benefit with our sister cities and promoting our mission to “Connect globally, thrive locally”.

“The 2022 Global Achievement Honorees have dedicated their lives to making the world a better place for each of us; from medicine, to law, philanthropy, and military service. We owe each of these fine individuals a debt of gratitude.”

Pointer has long been involved with the Sister Cities group. She recently joined, as a business leader, a delegation of journalists who visited Taiwan for the island Republic’s “Double Ten” National celebration. While there, she visited with leaders of the city of Taipei, the national capital of Taiwan, founded as the Republic of China in 1949.

More detailed biographical information is available for each of the honorees in Shelden’s story.

