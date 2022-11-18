Read full article on original website
FSU opens as favorite against Gators
Florida State logged its fourth-straight win on Saturday, beating Louisiana 49-17 inside Doak Campbell Stadium. All four of those wins by the Seminoles (8-3, 5-3) were by 25-plus points, with Florida State having not allowed a first-half touchdown since its loss to Clemson on October 15. Trap game successfully avoided...
FSU moves up in ranking after fourth-straight win
Florida State Seminoles football, a week out from a primetime rivalry matchup vs. the Florida Gators, took care of business against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns to move to 8-3 (5-3 ACC) on the season. It was FSU’s fourth-straight victory of 25-plus points, a run that has solidified the team...
Seminoles rise for third consecutive week in AP Top 25 Poll
FSU has earned its highest ranking in the polls since 2017.
FSU Football continues to trend up in the USA Today Coaches Poll
Florida State has moved up to No. 16 in this week's USA Today Coaches Poll. The Seminoles were ranked No. 20 last week, after moving up 11 spots to re-enter the poll. The Seminoles are 8-3 on the season with a game against Florida coming up on Friday at 7:30 p.m. The Gators are not currently ranked in the polls.
FSU Football Bowl Projections Tracker: Where will the Seminoles go bowling?
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State sits at 8-3 on the season and is going to a bowl for the first time under head coach Mike Norvell and for the first time since the end of the 2019 season. The Seminoles were ranked No. 19 in last week's College Football Playoff Rankings. The Seminoles likely trend up in this week's release after another upset-laden weekend in college football.
Sunday Seminoles Summary: FSU Soccer, Basketball, Volleyball, Softball, and other sports news
In case you missed the last ‘TN’s Triple-S’ coverage of Florida State Seminoles athletics, here is the recap: Sunday Seminoles Summary: FSU Soccer, Basketball, Volleyball, Softball, and other sports news. With many of the fall sports programs nearing the end of their seasons, we will continue to...
FSU vs. Louisiana: Halftime notes, stats, thoughts
No. 19 Florida State (7-3, 5-3 ACC) is rolling over Louisiana (5-5, 3-4 Sun Belt) in the first half, shattering any narratives about a potential trap game with a rivalry matchup against the Florida Gators. From the get-go, FSU made sure to show that it wasn’t overlooking this week, getting...
FSU vs. Louisiana: Pregame notes, updates
The No. 19 Florida State Seminoles are set to host the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns for the first time in history inside Doak Campbell Stadium. It is Military Appreciation Day, and the Seminoles are honoring service members by rushing out onto the field with flags carried and flown overseas by active duty and veterans alike. Florida State, along with the entire ACC, will be wearing a UVA sticker on their helmets to show support for the lives affected by the tragic events that happened earlier this week. A moment of silence will also be conducted before kick-off during the coin toss.
Fourth quarter game thread: Florida State Seminoles vs. Ragin’ Cajuns
Join us here in each quarter-by-quarter live game thread and show your support, while sharing in all the emotions, excitement, and frustrations, that being a true NOLE is all about. According to DraftKings, Florida State Seminoles are currently a 24-point favorite with the over/under set at 52 points. Florida State...
5 questions, 5 answers: FSU moves to 8-3 after another blowout win
Another week, another blowout victory for Florida State Seminoles football. No. 19 FSU (8-3, 5-3 ACC) took care of business Saturday against Louisiana, dominating the Ragin’ Cajuns from start-to-finish (though, to Louisiana’s credit, it did score two touchdowns in the fourth to snap the Seminoles’ two-game streak).
What went right, wrong on offense for FSU vs. Louisiana
Tallahassee FL- For the Florida State Seminoles this game was a beat-down from the jump with a 35-point first half from Jordan Travis and the first-team offense. The Seminoles continued leaning on their dominant run attack scoring on three straight offensive drives to open up the game. In the second...
No. 1 FSU soccer pulls away from LSU to advance to the Sweet 16
No. 1 Florida State (15-2-3) defeated LSU (10-4-7) by a 4-1 score tonight at the Seminole Soccer Complex in Tallahassee, FL. LSU got off on the front foot in this game. In the tenth minute Angelina Thoreson drove down the right flank. She sent a dangerous ball into the box. The ball bounced in the six before Wasila Diwura-Soale darted in and knocked it past Cristina Roque to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alex Fudge's incredible dunk highlights Florida's second-half comeback to take down FSU
Alex Fudge made up for his first-half technical foul in a big way Friday night. The transfer from LSU provided one of Florida’s highlights of the season during an epic second-half comeback to beat rival Florida State in Tallahassee. On a UF possession mid-way through the second half, Fudge...
FSU to wear alternative look vs. Louisiana
The pan is sizzling, the burgers are on the grill, wings are in the oven as the Florida State Seminoles prepare for a noontime matchup against the Ragin Cajuns inside Doak Campbell Stadium. A lot of eyes will be on the Noles as they look for a solid finish to the season with the hope of 10 wins under their belt when it is all said and done.
FSU basketball vs. UF: How to watch, TV info, notes, game thread
Florida State Seminoles basketball, after an 0-3 start, will try to snag its first win of the season in a rivalry matchup vs. the Florida Gators (2-1) at home. FSU has struggled so far in the season with its lack of depth, seeing bad habits arise on both ends of the floor that have nullified any potential comeback bids in each of its games.
Florida State crushes Louisiana 49-17 for 4th straight win
The No. 19 Florida State Seminoles took down the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns 49-17 inside Doak Campbell Stadium, winning the first-ever matchup between the two schools. It was Military Appreciation Day, and the Seminoles honored service members by rushing out onto the field with flags carried and flown overseas by active duty and veterans alike. Florida State, along with the entire ACC, wore a UVA sticker on their helmets to show support for the lives affected by the tragic events that happened earlier this week. A moment was also conducted before kick-off during the coin toss.
WCTV
Tallahassee triplets attend first FSU game
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee triplets took on their very first FSU football game Saturday. WCTV has been following the trio--Kensley, Riley and Ellie--ever since they were born. Their parents, Megan and Bo Walker, are both FSU alums who dreamed of one day taking their kids to a game.
Staff Predictions: Florida State Seminoles vs. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns
The 19th ranked Florida State Seminoles (7-3, 5-3) are hosting the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, on Saturday at high noon. The Noles are one of only four teams in the country, and the only team in the ACC, averaging at least 260 yards of passing offense, and at least 210 yards of rushing offense per game so far this season. FSU is first in the ACC in rushing offense, second in total offense, and second in third-down conversions.
Matchups and Memories: A satirical series history between FSU and Louisiana
The Florida State Seminoles, sporting a 7-3 record and ranked 19th in the nation, welcome the Louisiana Rajun Cajuns to Tallahassee this Saturday. The game kicks off at noon EST and will be broadcast on ESPN3 (not the Ocho). You might think FSU has never played the Rajun Cajuns before...
FSU offers Utah four-star CB commitment CJ Blocker
Florida State offered New Caney (Texas) four-star cornerback CJ Blocker on Thursday evening. The 6-foot, 165-pound defensive back has been committed to Utah since late June, following an official visit to check out the Utes. Blocker mentioned FSU defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson, as well as FSU Director of High...
