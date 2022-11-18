The No. 19 Florida State Seminoles are set to host the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns for the first time in history inside Doak Campbell Stadium. It is Military Appreciation Day, and the Seminoles are honoring service members by rushing out onto the field with flags carried and flown overseas by active duty and veterans alike. Florida State, along with the entire ACC, will be wearing a UVA sticker on their helmets to show support for the lives affected by the tragic events that happened earlier this week. A moment of silence will also be conducted before kick-off during the coin toss.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO