The 2022 FIFA World Cup officially kicks off Sunday with the opening match as hosts Qatar face Ecuador in Group A. The Qataris are playing in their first-ever World Cup but have earned some experience over the last several years, playing in the Copa America and the Gold Cup. Ecuador are the surprise of South America with their fourth-place finish, earning a spot over the likes of Colombia and Chile, with Gustavo Alfaro's team looking like a legit threat to escape the group. They are joined by the Netherlands and Senegal, who play on Monday.
How to watch United States vs Wales at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar on TV and live streaming services.
Everton will face Australian club Western Sydney Wanderers at CommBank Stadium on Wednesday, November 23. The Toffees are currently taking part in the inaugural Sydney Super Cup and claimed a penalty shootout win against Celtic on Sunday afternoon. The Wanderers are only playing one match as part of the tournament...
Wales’ 64-year wait to take part in a World Cup has finally come to an end, with Robert Page’s team set to play USA in Qatar.Wales and USA clash in each nation’s Group B opener, after England and Iran – their other opponents in the pool – go head to head.With England expected by most observers to top the group, the general feeling is that Wales and USA will compete to be the team to follow the Three Lions into the knockout stages.But major tournaments rarely play out that simply, and both of these sides will have the bit...
Preview of the World Cup meeting between the United States and Wales in Group B, including team news, lineups and prediction.
How to watch Switzerland vs Cameroon in Group G of the 2022 World Cup on TV and live stream.
How to watch Uruguay vs South Korea in Group H at the 2022 World Cup on TV and live streaming platforms.
It's straight in at the deep end for the Netherlands and Senegal in Qatar, as the Group A favourites clash in a mouth-watering fixture. The Africa Cup of Nations champions are touted as their continent's strongest hope at the World Cup, presenting a huge opening game test for the Netherlands.
Brighton and Hove Albion have conceded more goals than any other team in the WSL. This is good news for Liverpool, who have only scored once in open play this season. The Reds have been stuck on three points since opening day. They are in 10th place on goal difference, which is far too close to the drop than anyone would want at this point.
How to watch the World Cup Group F match between Belgium and Canada on TV and streaming platforms.
Jonas Eidevall labelled Arsenal's first half performance against Manchester United 'disconnected', as the Gunners fell to their first WSL defeat of the season at the Emirates on Saturday.
How to watch Germany vs Japan in Group E of the 2022 World Cup on TV and live streaming platforms.
Wales’ return to the World Cup has been 64 years in the making, and it will come against USA as the nations kickstart their Qatar campaigns.The two sides round out Group B – which also features England and their opponents today, Iran – and they are expected by most fans to be vying for second place in the pool.That notion follows the assumption that England will qualify first in the group, but major tournaments usually carry a number of surprises, and Wales will be looking to replicate their Euro 2016 feat of finishing ahead of the Three Lions.USA, meanwhile,...
All the key details as the USA take on Wales in Group B in Qatar on Monday.
The Welsh national team will play their first World Cup match since 1958 when taking on the USMNT on Monday, November 21.
A stoppage-time winner from Alessia Russo from a Katie Zelem set piece saw Manchester United snatch all three points in a WSL win that brought an end to Arsenal’s long unbeaten run, just like Erik ten Hag’s side did in the Premier League. Marc Skinner’s side took the...
Spain's predicted starting XI for their World Cup opener against Costa Rica.
Match report and player ratings from Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur in the Women's Super League.
Preview of the Group H clash between Portugal and Ghana including team news, lineups & predictions.
England's predicted starting XI for their opening World Cup match against Iran.
