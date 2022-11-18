ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Qatar vs. Ecuador: 2022 World Cup live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, pick, start time, odds

The 2022 FIFA World Cup officially kicks off Sunday with the opening match as hosts Qatar face Ecuador in Group A. The Qataris are playing in their first-ever World Cup but have earned some experience over the last several years, playing in the Copa America and the Gold Cup. Ecuador are the surprise of South America with their fourth-place finish, earning a spot over the likes of Colombia and Chile, with Gustavo Alfaro's team looking like a legit threat to escape the group. They are joined by the Netherlands and Senegal, who play on Monday.
Is Wales vs USA on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch World Cup fixture

Wales’ 64-year wait to take part in a World Cup has finally come to an end, with Robert Page’s team set to play USA in Qatar.Wales and USA clash in each nation’s Group B opener, after England and Iran – their other opponents in the pool – go head to head.With England expected by most observers to top the group, the general feeling is that Wales and USA will compete to be the team to follow the Three Lions into the knockout stages.But major tournaments rarely play out that simply, and both of these sides will have the bit...
Brighton Women vs Liverpool Women: Preview & Predicted Line Ups

Brighton and Hove Albion have conceded more goals than any other team in the WSL. This is good news for Liverpool, who have only scored once in open play this season. The Reds have been stuck on three points since opening day. They are in 10th place on goal difference, which is far too close to the drop than anyone would want at this point.
Wales vs USA prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out?

Wales’ return to the World Cup has been 64 years in the making, and it will come against USA as the nations kickstart their Qatar campaigns.The two sides round out Group B – which also features England and their opponents today, Iran – and they are expected by most fans to be vying for second place in the pool.That notion follows the assumption that England will qualify first in the group, but major tournaments usually carry a number of surprises, and Wales will be looking to replicate their Euro 2016 feat of finishing ahead of the Three Lions.USA, meanwhile,...
Manchester United come from behind to end Arsenal’s unbeaten run in WSL

A stoppage-time winner from Alessia Russo from a Katie Zelem set piece saw Manchester United snatch all three points in a WSL win that brought an end to Arsenal’s long unbeaten run, just like Erik ten Hag’s side did in the Premier League. Marc Skinner’s side took the...
