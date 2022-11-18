Read full article on original website
CNET
Underneath Antarctica's Sea Ice, Scientists Find Life Thriving in the Dark
Winters in the frigid depths of Antarctica are desolate. The sun disappears for months on end, and the continent becomes surrounded by a ring of sea ice, extending out into the Southern Ocean. But even these extreme conditions, scientists are learning, are no match for life. In a new study,...
Phys.org
Scientists say sea-level changes formed Australia's K'Gari Sand Island, Great Barrier Reef
How did the world's largest sand island K'gari, the indigenous name for eastern Australia's Fraser Island, along with the Great Barrier Reef, the world's largest coral reef, come to be? Little is known about the formation of these UNESCO World Heritage-listed sites, which have been influenced by a stable, long-term tectonic history over the Quaternary period that began 2.6 million years ago.
Phys.org
Massive volcanism may have altered ancient Venus' climate, NASA study finds
Volcanic activity lasting hundreds to thousands of centuries and erupting massive amounts of material may have helped transform Venus from a temperate and wet world to the acidic hothouse it is today, a NASA paper suggests. The paper also discusses these "large igneous provinces" in Earth's history which caused several...
Phys.org
Carbon dioxide is shrinking uppermost atmosphere, prolonging life of space debris
Near Earth's surface, increasing concentrations of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere are causing temperatures to rise. But starting around 60 kilometers (37 miles) up, in the outermost layers of atmosphere called the mesosphere and lower thermosphere (MLT) carbon dioxide actually cools the atmosphere, causing it to shrink and contract. That cooling and contracting process has been hypothesized for over three decades. Now, new research reveals the first evidence that globally, upper atmospheric shrinking has begun.
natureworldnews.com
Well-Adapted, Complex Lifeforms Thriving Under Massive Volumes of Ice in Antarctica, Study Shows
Scientists studying Antarctica are starting to find thriving vast networks of well-adapted and complex life forms beneath the continent's enormous amounts of ice. Antarctica's ice is divided into two categories: sea ice and land ice. When the Southern Ocean's upper layers freeze over, sea ice is created. Since the ice cover is seasonal, the majority of this ocean ice melts away in the summer.
U.S. Volcano That Has Been Dormant for 800 Years Appears to Be Waking Up
New activity has been detected under Mount Edgecumbe, a previously dormant volcano near Sitka, Alaska.
petapixel.com
Photos of Newly Discovered Deep-Sea Creatures Living in the Remote Ocean
These photos show newly discovered deep-sea creatures living in the far reaches of the Indian Ocean close to underwater volcanos. The bizarre fish were uncovered during an expedition to Austalia’s remote Cocos (Keeling) Islands Marine Park by scientists from the Museums Victoria Research Institute. The team surveyed previously unknown...
Scientists were left in shock when a mysterious cloud killed over 1200 people in a small village
How would you react if you saw a mysterious cloud hovering over you?. A mystery cloud appeared in 1986 from this lake in Africa, and as it was heavier than air, it eventually descended on a nearby settlement. This village's residents and animals began to pass out, and hundreds of them died as a result. So what took place? Geologists still don't know what caused the release of the 300,000 tons of carbon dioxide that were contained in this enigmatic cloud.
WATCH: NASA Captures Insane Footage of Two Comets Crashing Into the Sun
Earlier this month, NASA stunned viewers nationwide with live coverage of their DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) mission. The mission successfully knocked a distant asteroid from its orbit in a test of the agency’s capability for asteroid redirection. More recently, however, other footage captured by NASA proves just as captivating, showing two comets dive-bombing into the sun.
Hawaii On Alert As Earthquakes Rattle World's Largest Active Volcano
Geologists have reported a spike of earthquakes near the summit of Mauna Loa on Hawaii's Big Island.
scitechdaily.com
Large Meteorite Impacts on Mars: Seismic Waves Observed on Surface of a Planet Other Than Earth for the First Time
Scientists have observed, for the first time, seismic waves propagating along the surface of a planet other than Earth, after two large meteorite impacts on Mars. The data from the marsquakes was recorded by NASA’s InSight lander and analyzed at ETH Zurich in collaboration with the InSight Science Team. It provides new insights into the structure of the Martian crust.
The Dinosaur-Killing Asteroid Unleashed History's Most Terrifying Tsunami
The asteroid that pummeled Earth 66 million years ago transformed life on this watery planet, decimating the dinosaurs and bringing on a new era in biology. The asteroid also created a monstrous tsunami thousands of times bigger than any wave ever witnessed in humanity's blip of existence, according to new research.
Ancient Biblical War Verified With Earth's Magnetic Field
A new archaeological technique has been able to verify Old Testament accounts of military campaigns against the ancient Kingdoms of Israel and Judah.
msn.com
'Planet killer' asteroid hidden by the sun may threaten Earth in a few thousand years
Astronomers discovered a "planet killer" asteroid that may pose a threat to Earth in future millennia. The discovery highlights a dangerous blind spot: it's hard to see anything coming from the direction of the sun. NASA is working on a plan to find and potentially divert any asteroids that could...
Asteroid Discovered Hiding in Sun's Glare Could Be a 'Planet Killer' for Earth — But Not Anytime Soon
"If this one hits the Earth, it would cause planetwide destruction. It would be very bad for life as we know it," Dr. Scott Sheppard, an astronomer at the Carnegie Institution for Science, said A large asteroid — estimated to be nearly a mile long and dubbed a "planet killer" — has been discovered by scientists. The space rock, which could potentially pose a danger to planet Earth — though not anytime soon — had been hidden behind the glare of the sun, according to a press...
World’s largest iceberg is getting swept away from Antarctica to its doom, satellite image shows
A new satellite image shows that the world's largest iceberg, A-76A, has entered the Drake Passage, a waterway that contains a fast-moving ocean current that will send the mighty berg on a one-way trip to its watery grave.
Phys.org
Earth can regulate its own temperature over millennia, new study finds
The Earth's climate has undergone some big changes, from global volcanism to planet-cooling ice ages and dramatic shifts in solar radiation. And yet life, for the last 3.7 billion years, has kept on beating. Now, a study by MIT researchers in Science Advances confirms that the planet harbors a "stabilizing...
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Discover New Species of Pterosaurs With Over 16 feet Wings on Atlantic Coast of Angola
An international team of scientists discovered a rare and new species of Pterosaurs on Angola's Atlantic Coast. The fossils were said to that live million years ago. The report noted that the new species had 16-feet wings, larger than scientists thought. The scientists said that the Pterosaur fossils are considered...
Scientists Just Discovered a Huge River Hidden Under Antarctica
Scientists have to factor in all kinds of variables when it comes to predicting ice loss in Antarctica as the world warms up. Now researchers need to take into account a huge river that runs for some 460 kilometers (286 miles) deep beneath the ice; a distance longer than the river Thames that runs through London in the UK.
Scientists just found a hidden 6th mass extinction in Earth's ancient past
A global drop in oxygen levels about 550 million years ago led to Earth's first known mass extinction, new evidence suggests.
