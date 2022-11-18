Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Town in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBoston, MA
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This Epic Massachusetts Antique Mall is a Must VisitTravel MavenCambridge, MA
Red Sox Interested In Former Cy Young WinnerOnlyHomersBoston, MA
The richest person in MassachusettsLuay RahilMassachusetts State
Related
Kevin Durant Says He Was 'Embarrassed' To Walk Around His Teammates After Recent Comments About Starting Five
Kevin Durant admits he felt bad about recent media comments.
LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony show love after Dwyane Wade posts incredible pictures from Africa vacation
LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony showed some major love to their friend Dwyane Wade after he posted some incredible images from his vacation in Africa. Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union have been on a vacation in Africa with their daughter, exploring several different countries on their trip. Wade shared some photos of the family’s trip to Namibia on Instagram.
‘They got really, really screwed’: Nets slapped with brutal reality about Ben Simmons-James Harden trade with Sixers
James Harden is out injured right now for the Philadelphia 76ers, but there’s no denying that he’s been a much bigger contributor to his team than Ben Simmons has for the Brooklyn Nets. At this point, it’s hard to argue against the notion that it’s the Sixers who have ended up winning that blockbuster trade deal from last season.
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
Yardbarker
Draymond Green singles out notable teammate as a bad defender
The Warriors have struggled to a 6-9 start. Maybe that's because the team's relationships are struggling. Golden State is winless on the road and 27th in the league in defense. According to ESPN's Kendra Andrews, both Stephen Curry and head coach Steve Kerr think the team is lacking togetherness. Kerr said the Warriors lack a "commitment to the group." For a team that usually has excellent communication and connectivity on defense, it's a marked change this year. And some of the disconnection is evident in what Draymond Green said about the team's good defenders.
Charles Barkley Doesn't Want To Leave His $50 Million Fortune To His Family
Charles Barkley revealed a hilarious reason why he won't leave his $50 million fortune to his family.
Michael Jordan Bought Charles Barkley A $20,000 Diamond Earring During The 1993 NBA Finals As A Mind Game
Michael Jordan purchased a $20K diamond earring for Charles Barkley as a mind game during the NBA Finals.
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Montrezl Harrell involved in postgame altercation
Having made just 4-of-15 free throw attempts in an eight-point loss in Philadelphia on Friday night, Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo came back out onto the Wells Fargo Center court after the game, hoping to make 10 shots in a row from the foul line before calling it a night. However,...
Ja Morant goes after Charles Barkley again over criticism
Ja Morant is back for another swing at the Charles Barkley piñata. The Memphis Grizzlies star Morant took time at his media session on Friday to take aim at the Basketball Hall of Famer Barkley, who recently criticized Morant on TNT for supposedly not making his teammates better. “Nobody...
Yardbarker
Kyrie Irving Has Donated $65K To Shanquella Robinson's Family
Kyrie Irving has been in the news for all the wrong reasons in recent weeks, as he has had to deal with the backlash that came his way for posting a link on Twitter to a film that has been described as antisemitic. The fact that he didn't apologize for it at first only made matters worse and led to the Brooklyn Nets suspending him for a minimum of 5 games.
NBA Rumors: New York Knicks Reportedly Willing To Move Derrick Rose And Immanuel Quickley
The New York Knicks might be ready to move Derrick Rose and Immanuel Quickley.
NBA world reacts to bad Ja Morant news
While the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night, the final minutes of the game brought some concerning news. Ja Morant left the game with just over three minutes remaining after suffering an apparent ankle injury. Morant went up for a short shot attempt. When he came down, he landed awkwardly and Read more... The post NBA world reacts to bad Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports
Klay goes thermonuclear, drops 20 on Rockets in first quarter
Klay Thompson appeared to find his shot in the Warriors' win on Friday night, and he carried that over into their game against the Houston Rockets on Sunday night at Toyota Center. Thompson was feeling it in the first quarter, draining his first six shots, including four 3-pointers, and finishing...
LeBron James sends massive shot at Lakers with Aaron Rodgers comment
The Los Angeles Lakers are off to a horrible start this season and it is safe to say that LeBron James is not used to this kind of performance. While the season is young, the Lakers are also coming off of one of the most disappointing seasons in franchise history.
NBC Sports
Steph, Klay, Wiggs combine to set NBA 3-point mark for trio
The Warriors made history again tonight. That's an evergreen statement if we've ever heard one. In Sunday's 127-120 win over the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center, sharpshooters Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins made history with the most 3-pointers by a trio in NBA history. It was a big...
Kawhi Leonard Reveals Relationship With Gregg Popovich
LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard had a difficult breakup with the San Antonio Spurs. Despite this, Leonard still has love for Gregg Popovich. Speaking with reporters after Saturday night's win over the Spurs, Leonard credited Popovich for helping make him the player he is today. "He's the reason why I'm...
Video emerges of Montrezl Harrell, Thanasis Antetokounmpo confrontation
More content continues to trickle in from Philadelphia’s “Laddergate 2022.”. After the Philadelphia 76ers’ 110-102 victory at home over the Milwaukee Bucks, Sixers big man Montrezl Harrell had a bizarre incident with Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. The former NBA MVP Antetokounmpo was attempting to get in some postgame work on his free throws, but Harrell emerged and took Antetokounmpo’s basketball away (video here).
Jaylen Brown loves Joe Mazzulla’s insistence on not calling timeouts for the Boston Celtics
Brown believes that Mazzulla's refusal to always call timeouts and let the Celtics play through their ups and downs has made them a better team
"He came in there thinking he was Jumanji!" — When Dennis Rodman slammed Allen Iverson for shooting too much
Allen Iverson struggled in his first game against the Chicago Bulls.
Golf Digest
Jalen Ramsey calling out LeBron for lying on LeBron's own show is a historically cocky move
As arguably the top corner in the NFL since he came into the league in 2016, Jalen Ramsey has never been one to back down, often matching up with the opposing team's top wide receiver. He can sometimes come off as quite cocky, as most corners do, but Ramsey is the rare breed who can actually back up all the talk on a semi-regular basis.
Comments / 0