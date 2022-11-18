ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

ClutchPoints

‘They got really, really screwed’: Nets slapped with brutal reality about Ben Simmons-James Harden trade with Sixers

James Harden is out injured right now for the Philadelphia 76ers, but there’s no denying that he’s been a much bigger contributor to his team than Ben Simmons has for the Brooklyn Nets. At this point, it’s hard to argue against the notion that it’s the Sixers who have ended up winning that blockbuster trade deal from last season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Draymond Green singles out notable teammate as a bad defender

The Warriors have struggled to a 6-9 start. Maybe that's because the team's relationships are struggling. Golden State is winless on the road and 27th in the league in defense. According to ESPN's Kendra Andrews, both Stephen Curry and head coach Steve Kerr think the team is lacking togetherness. Kerr said the Warriors lack a "commitment to the group." For a team that usually has excellent communication and connectivity on defense, it's a marked change this year. And some of the disconnection is evident in what Draymond Green said about the team's good defenders.
Yardbarker

Kyrie Irving Has Donated $65K To Shanquella Robinson's Family

Kyrie Irving has been in the news for all the wrong reasons in recent weeks, as he has had to deal with the backlash that came his way for posting a link on Twitter to a film that has been described as antisemitic. The fact that he didn't apologize for it at first only made matters worse and led to the Brooklyn Nets suspending him for a minimum of 5 games.
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to bad Ja Morant news

While the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night, the final minutes of the game brought some concerning news. Ja Morant left the game with just over three minutes remaining after suffering an apparent ankle injury. Morant went up for a short shot attempt. When he came down, he landed awkwardly and Read more... The post NBA world reacts to bad Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC Sports

Klay goes thermonuclear, drops 20 on Rockets in first quarter

Klay Thompson appeared to find his shot in the Warriors' win on Friday night, and he carried that over into their game against the Houston Rockets on Sunday night at Toyota Center. Thompson was feeling it in the first quarter, draining his first six shots, including four 3-pointers, and finishing...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Steph, Klay, Wiggs combine to set NBA 3-point mark for trio

The Warriors made history again tonight. That's an evergreen statement if we've ever heard one. In Sunday's 127-120 win over the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center, sharpshooters Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins made history with the most 3-pointers by a trio in NBA history. It was a big...
HOUSTON, TX
AllClippers

Kawhi Leonard Reveals Relationship With Gregg Popovich

LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard had a difficult breakup with the San Antonio Spurs. Despite this, Leonard still has love for Gregg Popovich. Speaking with reporters after Saturday night's win over the Spurs, Leonard credited Popovich for helping make him the player he is today. "He's the reason why I'm...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Video emerges of Montrezl Harrell, Thanasis Antetokounmpo confrontation

More content continues to trickle in from Philadelphia’s “Laddergate 2022.”. After the Philadelphia 76ers’ 110-102 victory at home over the Milwaukee Bucks, Sixers big man Montrezl Harrell had a bizarre incident with Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. The former NBA MVP Antetokounmpo was attempting to get in some postgame work on his free throws, but Harrell emerged and took Antetokounmpo’s basketball away (video here).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Golf Digest

Jalen Ramsey calling out LeBron for lying on LeBron's own show is a historically cocky move

As arguably the top corner in the NFL since he came into the league in 2016, Jalen Ramsey has never been one to back down, often matching up with the opposing team's top wide receiver. He can sometimes come off as quite cocky, as most corners do, but Ramsey is the rare breed who can actually back up all the talk on a semi-regular basis.

