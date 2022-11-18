ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

North Korea test-fires ICBM with range to strike entire US, experts say

By Olivia Land
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zPQis_0jFnXFwm00

The US, South Korea and Japan condemned North Korea Friday after the rogue state carried out its latest test of an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of striking the American mainland.

The missile is projected to have flown between 3,600 and 3,790 miles and reached a height of around 620 miles before landing west of Japan’s Hokkaido island.

South Korean officials detected the ICBM launch around 10:15 a.m. local time.

National Security Council Spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement that the US would take “all necessary measures” to secure its territory and that of its South Korean and Japanese allies.

“This launch is a brazen violation of multiple [United Nations] Security Council resolutions and needlessly raises tensions and risks destabilizing the security situation in the region,” Watson said. “This action demonstrates that [North Korea] continues to prioritize its unlawful weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs over the well-being of its people.  We urge all countries to condemn these violations and call on [North Korea] to come to the table for serious negotiations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3USVZv_0jFnXFwm00
The Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile during a test launch in March 2022.
AP

“The door has not closed on diplomacy, but Pyongyang must immediately cease its destabilizing actions and instead choose diplomatic engagement,” she added.

In Bangkok, Vice President Kamala Harris called on North Korea to halt what she called “unlawful, destabilizing acts.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11QaTy_0jFnXFwm00
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pictured during an appearance in October.
AP

“On behalf of the United States, I reaffirm our ironclad commitment to our Indo-Pacific alliances,” she said at a meeting with with leaders from Australia, Canada, and New Zealand. “Together the countries represented here will continue to urge North Korea to commit to serious and sustained diplomacy.”

Also in Bangkok, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida called the launch “utterly unacceptable,” noting the missile fell inside Japan’s exclusive economic zone west of Hokkaido.

South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo urged the international community to band together to persuade North Korea to cease its provocations, which he said only force the totalitarian nation deeper into isolation and economic struggle.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff later announced that Seoul’s military had conducted F-35 jet drills simulating an aerial strike on North Korean missile launchers to “show we have a strong resolve to sternly deal with an ICBM launch and any other provocations and threats posed by North Korea, and the allies’ overwhelming capacity and readiness to launch precision strikes on the enemy.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uSHXg_0jFnXFwm00
A news program reporting on North Korea’s missile launch on Friday.
AP

According to Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada, the ICBM had a potential range of 9,320 miles– “in which case it could cover the entire mainland Untied States.”

Although it is unclear whether North Korea possesses a functioning nuclear arsenal, Kwon Yong Soo, a former professor at Korea National Defense University, said he believes the nation tested the Hwasong-17 missile, which can carry up to five nuclear warheads.

North Korea previously tested the Hwasong-14 and Hwasong-15 in 2017, which demonstrated potential to reach only parts of the U.S. mainland. Kwon explained that the Hwasong-17’s longer range is essential if North Korea wants to bypass American missile defense systems.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MZvrR_0jFnXFwm00
South Korea conducted its own mock aerial drills in response to the launch.
South Korean Defense Ministry vi

Chang Young-keun, a missile expert at Korea Aerospace University, also clarified that that North Korea had yet to prove that its long-range warheads were able to withstand the demands of atmospheric reentry. Chang said Friday’s launch details indicated it was the same missile that was tested in March, which North Korea claimed to have launched the Hwasong-17 against South Korea’s claims it was Hwasong-15.

News of Friday’s ICBM test took place just one day after South Korea announced that North Korea had fired a short-range ballistic missile into its eastern waters . The recent barrage of tests comes amid China and Russia’s continuous pushback on US attempts to strengthen UN sanctions aimed at North Korea’s arsenal.

Earlier this week, North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui also threatened a “fiercer” response to US efforts to bolster security commitments in South Korea and Japan.

“The keener the US is on the ‘bolstered offer of extended deterrence’ to its allies and the more they intensify provocative and bluffing military activities on the Korean Peninsula and in the region, the fiercer (North Korea’s) military counteraction will be, in direct proportion to it,” Choe said.  “It will pose a more serious, realistic and inevitable threat to the US and its vassal forces.”

Although Choe did not specify the nature of North Korea’s response, he did say “the US will be well aware that it is gambling, for which it will certainly regret.”

With Post wires

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

North Korea launches ICBM that could reach entire U.S. mainland, Japan says

North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters Friday in its second major weapons test this month, South Korea and Japan said. The missile had the potential to reach all of the U.S. mainland, Japan's defense minister said. The United States quickly condemned the launch and...
Vice

What It’s Like Inside the Penal Colony Brittney Griner Was Sent to in Russia

After two weeks of radio silence from Russian officials regarding Brittney Griner’s transfer to an unnamed labor camp, her attorneys confirmed on Thursday that the WNBA player turned Russian political prisoner had been taken to Female Penal Colony IK-2 in Mordovia. It is here, about 300 miles from where...
The Comeback

Russia makes surprising Brittney Griner admission

"We have made a substantial offer that the Russian Federation has consistently failed to negotiate in good faith." The post Russia makes surprising Brittney Griner admission appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
104.1 WIKY

North Korea: U.S. and South Korea air drills terrible mistake

SEOUL (Reuters) – North Korea said on Thursday that the United States and South Korea have made a very risky and wrong decision by extending air force drills, and that the two countries will come to know what a terrible mistake they have made, the North’s KCNA news agency said.
CBS LA

North Korea tests missile with range to hit anywhere in U.S., Japan says

North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters Friday in its second major weapons test this month, South Korea and Japan said. The missile had the potential to reach all of the U.S. mainland, according to Japan's defense minister.The United States quickly condemned the launch and vowed to take "all necessary measures" to guarantee the safety of its own mainland and of allies South Korea and Japan.At the regional APEC summit in Bangkok, Thailand, Vice President Kamala Harris called Friday's launch a "brazen violation of multiple U.N. Security resolutions" that "destabilizes security in the region, and...
KTVZ

US, allies clash with China, Russia over NKorea missiles

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States and its allies have clashed with China and Russia over North Korea’s escalating ballistic missile launches and American-led military exercises in South Korea, again preventing any action by the divided U.N. Security Council. U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield sai that North Korea’s “staggering 59 ballistic missile launches this year,” including 13 since Oct. 27, are about more than advancing Pyongyang’s military capabilities and seek to raise stoke fear in its neighbors. She said 13 of the 15 Security Council members have condemned North Korea’s actions but Pyongyang has been protected by China and Russia. China’s U.N. ambassador countered that North Korea’s launches are directly linked to large-scale U.S.-South Korean military exercises.
The Independent

World leaders condemn North Korea’s ‘brazen’ ICBM launch

North Korea’s latest intercontinental ballistic missile test, suspected to be one of its most powerful projectiles yet, was roundly condemned by major global powers and overshadowed the high-profile Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit in Thailand.The leaders of the US, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Korea and Japan, who have gathered for a 21-member economies inter-governmental forum in Thai capital Bangkok, convened an emergency meeting to discuss the launch. On Friday morning, North Korea blasted off an intercontinental ballistic missileâ (ICBM), suspected to be Hwasong-17, North Korea’s longest-range two-stage ICBM, that landed in Japnese exclusive economic zone, 200km off the...
WASHINGTON STATE
Upworthy

Hundreds of sheep have been walking in a circle for 14 days straight and no one knows why

In a rather spooky occurrence, hundreds of sheep have been unsettlingly people by moving in a circle for the past 14 days in the Inner Mongolia region of northern China. Surveillance footage of the peculiar activity depicts a sizable flock moving steadily in an almost perfect circle. While some sheep can be observed watching from outside the rotation, others occasionally stop still in the middle. Chinese state-run media source People's Daily tweeted a video of the peculiar incident on Wednesday, reporting that the sheep are in fine condition and the reason for their bizarre behavior is yet unknown. The video was captioned, "The great sheep mystery! Hundreds of sheep walk in a circle for over 10 days in N China's Inner Mongolia. The sheep are healthy and the reason for the weird behavior is still a mystery."
Navy Times

North Korea’s Kim boasts new ICBM as US flies bombers

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un boasted that a recently tested intercontinental ballistic missile is another “reliable and maximum-capacity” weapon to contain U.S. military threats, state media reported Saturday. The United States responded to the North’s weapons launch by flying supersonic bombers in a show of force.
WASHINGTON STATE
Reuters

US, others at APEC summit condemn North Korean missile test

BANGKOK, Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris called an emergency gathering of several allies on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific economic summit on Friday, emerging with leaders of five other nations to condemn North Korea after it test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of reaching the United States.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Seoul: N. Korea fires another ballistic missile toward sea

North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters on Friday, South Korea’s military said, a day after the North resumed its testing activities in an apparent protest over U.S. moves to solidify its alliances with South Korea and Japan.The South’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that the launch was made on Friday but gave no further details like how far the weapon flew. The launch is the latest in a slew of missile tests by North Korea in recent weeks. But the country had halted weapons launches for about a week before it fired...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
77K+
Followers
63K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy