Why Lauren London Says Her Healing Journey "Just Started" 3 Years After Nipsey Hussle's Death
There will never be a victory lap in Lauren London's healing journey. Three years after her boyfriend Nipsey Hussle was fatally shot, the actress exclusively told E! News she's "just started" to heal from his tragic death. "It's something that will continue forever," said Lauren, whose second collaboration with Puma—dropping on Nov. 11—will include a nod to the late rapper. "Healing is not like a straight arrow: It goes up and down, so I don't think that I am done with anything."
hotnewhiphop.com
Offset & Cardi B Spotted Looking Somber Ahead Of Takeoff’s Memorial
The youngest Migo is being laid to rest in Atlanta today. Less than two weeks after losing his life in Texas, 28-year-old Takeoff’s loved ones are celebrating his memory today (November 11). Best known for his work in the Migos, the hip-hop community has been mourning his passing. TMZ...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jayda Cheaves Reveals She Slept With Lil Baby On Their First Date, Twitter Reacts
Social media users have been debating whether or not making a man wait for sex changes the end result of the relationship. Jayda Cheaves and Lil Baby ended their on-again-off-again romantic relationship for good earlier this year, but as co-parents, it’s undeniable that they’ll remain a part of each other’s lives for the foreseeable future.
‘You Kind of Ripe’: Actor Michael Ealy Reveals Actress Taraji P. Henson Said He Smelled on Set of ‘Think Like a Man Too’
Imagine shooting a scene with Taraji P. Henson, only for the Oscar-nominated actress to tell you that you stink—literally!. That’s what happened when actor Michael Ealy cozied up with Henson to capture a romantic scene for the 2014 film Think Like A Man Too. Ealy recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where the star opened up about the embarrassing moment.
Quavo Reacts to Death of Takeoff
Quavo is breaking his silence after witnessing the shooting death of his nephew and bandmate Takeoff. On Saturday (Nov. 12), Quavo shared a heartfelt message on his Instagram page about the death of Takeoff, who was shot and killed following an altercation at a bowling alley in Houston. In his three-page missive, Quavo expressed his sorrow over the passing of his beloved nephew Takeoff.
Didn’t See That Coming—Rapper T.I.’s Son Messiah Harris Makes Debut as Blues Country Artist
Another one of T.I.‘s sons is following in his musical footsteps. Messiah Harris took fans for a loop when he debuted as a country blues artist. Messiah, 22, performed at the Vinyl in Center Stage Atlanta over the weekend and shocked fans when he introduced attendees to his new musical persona, “Buddy Red.” Messiah posted an Instagram clip showing himself stringing away at the guitar during his live performance.
Lil’ David Needs a Job: Jennifer Hudson’s Son Tries to Coax His Mom Into Buying Him $20K Sneakers
Jennifer Hudson told a story about the time she got schooled by her teenage son when she tried to teach him about the value of money. On a recent episode of her new daytime talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, the EGOT-winning actress and singer revealed that she is an active mother. Mama Hud said she plays “basketball, tennis, you name it” and is involved in all the activities with her babies. She also shared that she likes to lean into the perspective of the younger generation of “new people.”
La La Anthony Has 'Proudest Mom' Moment After Son Kiyan, 15, Gets College Basketball Scholarship
La La Anthony's son Kiyan, 15, received a basketball scholarship to Syracuse, the same school where his dad Carmelo Anthony won a national championship La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan is following in his dad's footsteps. On Monday, the TV personality, 40, celebrated her 15-year-old son with a sweet post on Instagram after he received a basketball scholarship to Syracuse University, the same school where Carmelo won a national championship with the team in 2003. The mom of one, who filed for divorce from Carmelo in June...
‘America’s Got Talent’ Finalist Zuri Craig Dead: Tyler Perry Collaborator Dies at 44
A heartbreaking loss. America’s Got Talent alum Zuri Craig died on Friday, October 21. He was 44. The singer’s family shared the news via social media on Sunday, October 23. “It is with profound sadness that we announce the transition of our beloved son, brother and friend, Zuri Craig,” the statement read. “We thank you in advance for your prayers. Please honor our privacy during this unimaginable time of mourning.”
Kardashian fans divided as North West wears Michael Jackson's $4,480 hat for Halloween
North West may only be nine years old, but she’s quickly becoming known for her fashion choices and this Halloween was no exception. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s eldest child wore Michael Jackson’s hat from his iconic 1988 music video 'Smooth Criminal'. Fans, however, have been left...
NME
Nicki Minaj teases that her long-awaited fifth album is coming “soon”
Nicki Minaj has revealed that her long-awaited fifth album will be arriving “soon”. The rapper spoke on the status of her next album in a cover story for i-D Magazine, published yesterday (November 9), for which she was interviewed by JT of City Girls. When asked what projects she had on her horizon, Minaj replied, “The fifth album”, before offering a vague timeline of its release. “I’m not gonna say when it’s gonna come out, but the album will be out soon,” she confirmed.
Complex
Lauren London on New L.A. Love Story Puma Collection, Honoring Nipsey Hussle, and Working With Hype Williams
Lauren London has become a beacon for authenticity, and she’s carrying that energy into her second collection with Puma named L.A. Love Story dropping Nov. 11. The footwear and apparel collection is inspired by Los Angeles, the city that raised her, and celebrates London’s love for her hometown, and the community that shaped her into who she is today. The items also feature an ode to her longtime partner, the late Nipsey Hussle, who had as much love and fervor for the city as she does. Some pieces in the collection are also emblazoned with a motto the rapper taught her: “It’s not on you, it’s in you.”
Kelly Rowland shuts down Hot 97 radio host’s comment about Beyoncé
Kelly Rowland is tired of the Beyoncé comparisons. During her latest press run for the upcoming film Fantasy Football alongside Marsai Martin, she stopped by Hot 97 to talk to Peter Rosenberg, Ebro and Laura Stylez. Rosenberg brought up Rowland’s appearance on Angie Martinez’s podcast, and how Martinez gave...
Popular Charlotte Braider Shanquella Robinson Mysteriously Dies While Vacationing With Friends In Mexico
Popular Charlotte braider Shanquella Robinson mysteriously died while vacationing in Mexico with her friends and her family is looking for answers after an unbelievable autopsy report.
Keyshia Cole Took Son Out of Donda Academy After Ye Claimed to ‘Shoot the School Up’
The deleted tweet from Ye was in response to fellow rapper Boosie chastising Ye for recent antics. In the since-deleted Twitter post, Ye wrote:. “DON’T SPEAK ON ME LIL BOOSIE SPEAK TO ME YEAH LITTLE NERD ASS ME COME SMACK ME OR COME SHOOT ME IM THE ONE THAT GOT BULLIED BY THE ENTIRE BLACK CELEBRITY COMMUNITY NOW IM BACK TO SHOOT THE SCHOOL UP”
hotnewhiphop.com
Yung Miami Claps Back At Haters Criticizing Her Look For Takeoff’s Memorial
IG users weren’t happy to see Caresha sharing an OOTD photo dump following the somber memorial in Atlanta. This past weekend began on an incredibly somber note as 28-year-old Takeoff’s memorial took place in Atlanta. The youngest Migos member was fatally shot in Houston at the start of November. Now, his closest friends and fans are doing what they can to ensure that his legacy lives on.
Fans Outraged At Khloé Kardashian For Seemingly Filtering Daughter True's Photo
Fans of Khloé Kardashian aren't happy with the reality star's latest Instagram post.On Sunday, October 30, the mom-of-two posted an adorable photo that showed daughter True, 4, and her infant brother dressed up in Halloween costumes, and while some were thrilled to get a glimpse of her baby boy, others couldn't help but notice that the snap seemed edited."Why do you post True always in filters smh the pressure 😪," one fan commented, while another echoed, "Your daughter is perfect she doesn’t need a filter."One Instagram follower even claimed that "she didn’t put a filter on the pic she took...
Yung Miami Responds To Critics Commenting On What She Wore To Takeoff’s Funeral
The internet has a lot to say about what Yung Miami wore to Takeoff’s funeral. She wore an all-black ensemble with a sheer black leather mini dress, stocking and thigh high Balenciaga boots with a black leather trench coat. Under two photos of what she wore, one person tweeted: “Yung Miami looked cute at the […]
JT Says She Was Heartbroken When Nicki Minaj Shifted To Pop: ‘Damn Nicki, You Left Us!’
Nicki Minaj also teased that a new album may be on the way soon.
Serena Williams’ Husband Alexis Ohanian Responds to Drake Calling Him a ‘Groupie’
If responses is what Drake wanted by calling out multiple people on his Her Loss album with 21 Savage, he should be more than satisfied with the results. The latest person to respond to being dissed by Drizzy is Serena Williams' husband, Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian, who got inexplicably dissed by Aubrey on the new album.
XXL Mag
