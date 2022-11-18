ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cicero, NY

Syracuse.com

Section III football all-stars dominate Section IV in Big 44 Classic (50 photos)

Section III’s football all-stars (Team Little) shut out the Section IV team (Team Davis), 29-0, in the inaugural Big 44 All-Star Game on Sunday at Liverpool High School. Team Little took the opening kickoff and drove the ball down the field for a 1-yard touchdown run by Utica Proctor quarterback Todd Abraham with Marcellus’ Eliott Austin kicking the extra point for a 7-0 lead.
LIVERPOOL, NY
Syracuse.com

West Genesee’s Peter McMahon places fourth at Federation cross country meet

West Genesee runner Peter McMahon finished fourth at the New York State Federation Cross Country Championships on Saturday at Bowdoin Park, located in Wappingers Falls. “The race felt great, in my opinion it was my best race all season,” McMahon said. “I’ve been dealing with injury for almost the whole season and it has made it really tough but I’ve been learning to work around it.”
CAMILLUS, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse has one of the longest November losing streaks in college football (9 things to know)

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football has two more chances to break one of the longest active November losing streaks in college football. Under Dino Babers, SU is 5-19 in regular-season November games (plus another loss in December in 2020). His teams have lost eight straight dating back to 2019, when the Orange bested Wake Forest, 39-30 in overtime to close out a 5-7 season, and have been outscored 281-96 in the eight November games since then.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse football drops 5th straight, men’s basketball gets easy win (Good Morning CNY for Nov. 20)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 31; Low: 20. Windy, cold, snow squalls. See the 5-day forecast. November pain: Orange lose a shootout at Wake Forest: While Syracuse’s defense allowed Wake Forest to rack up points all night, it ended up being the Orange offense that let the Demon Deacons lock down Saturday’s game. Wake Forest safety Brendon Harris returned a fourth-quarter interception 36 yards for a touchdown to cap a run of 35 unanswered points as the Deacons beat the Orange 45-35 at Trust Field in Winston Salem, N.C. The loss extended Syracuse’s November losing streak to nine games dating back to the 2019 season.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse basketball box score vs. Northeastern

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 76-48 victory against Northeastern on Saturday evening in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Northeastern_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE BASKETBALL. Judah, Joe, Jesse: The...
SYRACUSE, NY
