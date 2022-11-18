Read full article on original website
Section III football all-stars dominate Section IV in Big 44 Classic (50 photos)
Section III’s football all-stars (Team Little) shut out the Section IV team (Team Davis), 29-0, in the inaugural Big 44 All-Star Game on Sunday at Liverpool High School. Team Little took the opening kickoff and drove the ball down the field for a 1-yard touchdown run by Utica Proctor quarterback Todd Abraham with Marcellus’ Eliott Austin kicking the extra point for a 7-0 lead.
Stifling defense fuels Cicero-North Syracuse to 5th straight state Final Four (54 photos)
Cicero, N.Y. — For the fifth straight time, the Cicero-North Syracuse football team is headed to the state Final Four. The Northstars defeated Corning-Painted Post 36-0 on Saturday at Michael J. Bragman Stadium at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.
Our 11 favorite photos from Section III winter sports media day: Which teams had the most fun?
Cicero, N.Y. -- Hundreds of Section III athletes mixed and mingled at syracuse.com’s high school media days last week at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. Players posed for serious shots and hammed it up for our photographers. Here’s a rundown of some of the best goofing-around pictures:. >> More...
Syracuse men’s soccer knocks out Penn in overtime to advance in NCAA tournament
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse men’s soccer team advanced in the NCAA tournament with 2-1 victory against Penn on Sunday afternoon. Levonte Johnson broke a 1-1 tie just one minute into the first overtime period off a feed by Giona Leibold. The Orange advances to host Cornell (14-3-1)...
Homer’s season ends in Class B football regional round for 2nd straight season
Cicero, N.Y. — Homer’s football season ends with a loss in the regional round of the state playoffs for the second straight season. The Trojans suffered a 53-8 setback to Maine-Endwell on Saturday at Michael J. Bragman Stadium at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.
Jamesville-DeWitt becomes Section III’s first-ever boys volleyball state champion (video)
It was a historic day for the Jamesville-DeWitt boys volleyball program following a 3-0 victory over Section V’s Spencerport on Saturday in the New York State Division II championship match at the Capital Center in Albany. The Rams took home the program’s first-ever state title, which was also Section...
Mikel Jones injury update: Dino Babers talks linebacker’s status, impact on Orange defense
Winston-Salem, N.C. — Syracuse football played most of its fifth loss of the season without its star linebacker Mikel Jones, the “heartbeat” of the team. Jones left the game midway through the first quarter with a lower-leg injury. He had to be helped off the field and was in and out of the sideline medical tent for the remainder of the half.
Former Syracuse basketball star Roosevelt Bouie: The grandmother who taught him to fish (podcast)
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Years before he discovered the game of basketball. Roosevelt Bouie learned to fish. Bouie described himself as “busy’' youngster, but when his grandmother put a fishing pole in his hand, he learned that fishing offered him a sense of calm. Thus began a love affair with fishing that continues to this day.
Sam Hartman slices up Syracuse’s defense, Garrett Shrader appears to be back (Axe’s best and worst)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse University football team held a 21-10 lead with 6:53 remaining in the second quarter, but Wake Forest dominated the game from that point forward on the way to a 45-35 win over the Orange. Here’s a look at the best and worst from Saturday’s...
How to stream Syracuse soccer vs. Pennsylvania: NCAA Championship 2nd round
The Syracuse Orange men’s soccer team makes its NCAA Championship tournament debut in the 2nd round against the Pennsylvania Quakers at the SU Soccer Stadium on Sunday, November 20 (11/20/2022). The game is at 2 p.m. ET and will be broadcast exclusively on ESPN Plus. It will not air...
West Genesee’s Peter McMahon places fourth at Federation cross country meet
West Genesee runner Peter McMahon finished fourth at the New York State Federation Cross Country Championships on Saturday at Bowdoin Park, located in Wappingers Falls. “The race felt great, in my opinion it was my best race all season,” McMahon said. “I’ve been dealing with injury for almost the whole season and it has made it really tough but I’ve been learning to work around it.”
Costly turnovers end West Genesee’s season in regional round loss to Union-Endicott (58 photos)
Cicero, N.Y. — The West Genesee football team’s magical run ends in the state regional round with a 42-7 loss to Section IV’s Union-Endicott on Friday night at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. The Wildcats upset second-seeded Whitesboro and top-seeded Fayetteville-Manlius in back-to-back weeks to win the Section...
James Coleman: Well-known Syracuse florist, golfer, lover of cats, Oneida Lake enthusiast
James P. Coleman, 1928-2022: Syracuse-area florist, golfer, lover of cats, Oneida Lake enthusiast. Editor’s note: This is a weekly feature on syracuse.com to celebrate and examine interesting lives lived in Central New York. James “Jim” Coleman wore many hats during his life. If you purchase a product...
Judah Mintz played his most complete game yet: ‘He’s just scratching the surface’
Syracuse, N.Y. – Each game, Judah Mintz learns a little something. How college defenses shift. Where to best deliver his teammates the ball.
Comfort zone: Syracuse eschews man-to-man defense in favor of the 2-3 zone in win vs. Northeastern
Syracuse, N.Y. – In both of its exhibition games, the regular-season opener against Lehigh and the opening minutes of last Tuesday’s loss to Colgate, the Syracuse Orange played man-to-man defense. Oh, there were times, like the second half of the exhibition against Indiana (Pa.), when the Orange switched...
Syracuse has one of the longest November losing streaks in college football (9 things to know)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football has two more chances to break one of the longest active November losing streaks in college football. Under Dino Babers, SU is 5-19 in regular-season November games (plus another loss in December in 2020). His teams have lost eight straight dating back to 2019, when the Orange bested Wake Forest, 39-30 in overtime to close out a 5-7 season, and have been outscored 281-96 in the eight November games since then.
Symir Torrence on his brother Syair’s commitment to Syracuse football: ‘A lot of relief’
Syracuse, N.Y. -- If you’re crediting Symir Torrence for steering his brother to Syracuse, you might want to reconsider. Torrence laughed Saturday when asked how much influence he had over younger brother Syair, an all-state wide receiver out of Christian Brothers Academy who announced last week he would play for Dino Babers and the Orange.
Syracuse football drops 5th straight, men’s basketball gets easy win (Good Morning CNY for Nov. 20)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 31; Low: 20. Windy, cold, snow squalls. See the 5-day forecast. November pain: Orange lose a shootout at Wake Forest: While Syracuse’s defense allowed Wake Forest to rack up points all night, it ended up being the Orange offense that let the Demon Deacons lock down Saturday’s game. Wake Forest safety Brendon Harris returned a fourth-quarter interception 36 yards for a touchdown to cap a run of 35 unanswered points as the Deacons beat the Orange 45-35 at Trust Field in Winston Salem, N.C. The loss extended Syracuse’s November losing streak to nine games dating back to the 2019 season.
You Grade the Orange: Rate Syracuse basketball performance vs. Northeastern
Syracuse, N.Y. — What grades would you give the Syracuse basketball team after its 76-48 victory against Northeastern on Saturday evening in the JMA Wireless Dome? What marks would you give the offense? The defense? What’s your overall grade?. If you’re having trouble seeing the polls on your...
Syracuse basketball box score vs. Northeastern
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 76-48 victory against Northeastern on Saturday evening in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Northeastern_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE BASKETBALL. Judah, Joe, Jesse: The...
