Heinicke to remain starting QB after Commanders top Texans 23-10
Heinicke threw for 191 yards to improve to 4-1 as a starter, Kendall Fuller returned an interception for a touchdown, and the Commanders rolled to a 23-10 win over the hapless Houston Texans on Sunday.
Commanders lead Texans 20-0 at halftime
The Washington Commanders lead the Houston Texans 20-0 at halftime of their Week 11 game from NRG Stadium. Washington started the game on offense but quickly went three-and-out. However, on Houston’s second play from scrimmage, Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller intercepted Texans quarterback Davis Mills and returned it 37 yards for a touchdown.
Live In-Game Updates: Texans Lose To Commanders 23-10
The Houston Texans will try to end a four-game losing skid against a hot Commanders team that has won three out of their last four games.
NFL Odds: Eagles vs. Colts prediction, odds and pick – 11/20/2022
The no longer undefeated Philadelphia Eagles will travel to take on the Indianapolis Colts in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Titans-Packers prediction and pick, laid out below. Philadelphia...
Final score prediction for Commanders vs. Texans in Week 11
The Washington Commanders [5-5] are coming off a statement win Monday night against the Philadelphia Eagles. Washington took down the NFL’s last unbeaten team and celebrated accordingly. That celebration even got the Commanders into some minor trouble. How do the Commanders follow up on that performance?. Sunday’s game is...
Yardbarker
Commanders vs. Texans Notebook: 3 Observations From Washington's 23-10 Win
The Washington Commanders are back over .500. Washington had its most dominant win of the season as they rolled past the Houston Texans 23-10. With the win, the Commanders improved to 6-5 and have won five out of their last six games. Washington is now over .500 for the first time since Week 1.
Commanders Announce Final Decision On Chase Young For Texans Game
There was some optimism coming into this week that Commanders defensive end Chase Young would make his 2022 season debut this Sunday against the Texans. Unfortunately, that won't be the case. The Commanders will not activate Young off injured reserve for tomorrow's game. "Despite the optimism that DE Chase Young...
Yardbarker
Commanders Dominant vs. Texans in First Half
The Washington Commanders are hushing their critics in the first half of their game against the Houston Texans, holding a 20-0 lead at the end of the second quarter. While the Commanders went three-and-out on their first drive, the defense responded with a bang after cornerback Kendall Fuller picked off Texans quarterback Davis Mills for a pick six to open the scoring.
How Week 11 results impact Packers in NFC playoff race
Week 11 wasn’t a great one for the Green Bay Packers. They kicked things off with a disappointing performance on Thursday Night Football, losing comfortably at home to the Tennessee Titans. But following Sunday’s games, the Packers’ playoff situation becomes even more challenging. Here’s a recap of...
Alabama Football: Crimson Tide top three bowl possibilities
As much as Alabama football fans enjoyed South Carolina’s dismantling of Tennessee, the Vols’ loss may have hurt the Crimson Tide. Going into Iron Bowl week, Alabama now has three probable, post-season possibilities. Without two season-closing upsets from Vandy and Missouri, the SEC will have 10 bowl teams....
NBC Sports
Commanders vs. Texans Week 11 inactives: Holcomb remains out
After knocking off the previously undefeated Philadelphia Eagles in thrilling fashion on the road, the Washington Commanders hope to carry that same energy to this Sunday's contest against the Houston Texans. Washington's defense won't have its entire arsenal, however, as starting linebacker Cole Holcomb will miss his fourth straight game...
FanSided
