Madden 23 update features Jaylen Waddle's famous TDcelebration

The Miami Dolphins have become one of the most fun teams to watch in the NFL, and for good reason. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is playing at an MVP level, Mike McDaniel may be the best hire of the off-season and the speedy combination of Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill is can’t miss TV.

To the surprise of many, the Dolphins stand alone at the top of the AFC East. The East is loaded this year as the Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots and New York Jets all have winning records.

Tua’s emergence as a franchise quarterback can not be understated, but, it’s even more special that he has been able to do it with former Alabama Crimson Tide teammate Waddle.

Through ten games this year, Waddle has been outstanding. On the year he has 51 catches for 878 yards (17.2 YPC) and six touchdowns. In fact, Waddle has become so familiar with the end zone he has made his own signature celebration – the penguin waddle.

The celebration has become so popular that it is now available in the most recent Madden 23 update that came out today. It is so awesome to see Tua and Jaylen thriving at the highest level.

