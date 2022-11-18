ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Madden 23 update features Jaylen Waddle's famous TDcelebration

By Sam Murphy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mzqxa_0jFnVNMg00
Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins have become one of the most fun teams to watch in the NFL, and for good reason. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is playing at an MVP level, Mike McDaniel may be the best hire of the off-season and the speedy combination of Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill is can’t miss TV.

To the surprise of many, the Dolphins stand alone at the top of the AFC East. The East is loaded this year as the Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots and New York Jets all have winning records.

Tua’s emergence as a franchise quarterback can not be understated, but, it’s even more special that he has been able to do it with former Alabama Crimson Tide teammate Waddle.

Through ten games this year, Waddle has been outstanding. On the year he has 51 catches for 878 yards (17.2 YPC) and six touchdowns. In fact, Waddle has become so familiar with the end zone he has made his own signature celebration – the penguin waddle.

The celebration has become so popular that it is now available in the most recent Madden 23 update that came out today. It is so awesome to see Tua and Jaylen thriving at the highest level.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Sam Murphy on Twitter @SamMurphy02.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

CBS cuts away from the Cowboys blowing out the Vikings

Every so often, either CBS or Fox will break away from a matchup and switch what game some areas of the country get due to the matchup being a blowout. That happened to the Dallas Cowboys blowing out the Minnesota Vikings, as CBS moved the majority of the country to the Cincinnati Bengals taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers, which is a one-point game as the thrid quarter winds down.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL fans ripped Bears OC Luke Getsy’s questionable play-calling that might have led to Justin Fields' injury

The Chicago Bears’ Justin Fields entered Sunday’s game with the Atlanta Falcons as the arguably hottest player in pro football. Led by Fields’ unique multifaceted talents, the Bears’ offense had scored over 120 points in their last four games. But aside from a few key players, Chicago has very few other game-changing talents on offense — especially up front on the offensive line. That means asking Fields to play superhero every single week probably wasn’t always going to be the best idea.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Odell Beckham approves of Cowboys' dominant Week 11 performance

Yes, Odell, they certainly did. The top remaining free agent in the NFL appears to like what he saw out on the field Sunday afternoon. Unless he was super impressed with the Cincinnati Bengals allowing the lowly Steelers offense to score 30, or the Raiders needing overtime to get to 22 points, it’s more than likely Beckham’s tweet was in response to the Cowboys 40-3 emphatic road win.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills' Stefon Diggs, Sean McDermott have sideline chat early vs. Browns

As things unfolded for the Bills, Stefon Diggs did eventually get involved against the Browns. But it didn’t start off as we’ve become accustom to. Diggs was not involved early and was not targeted against the Browns until just before halftime. It was a touchdown catch, but prior to that, Diggs seemed to be a little bothered by something on the sideline and cameras caught him.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN announces Week 13 'College GameDay' location

Michigan football and Ohio State are set to meet in a battle of undefeated teams on Saturday after both teams hung on against inferior opponents. In the final week of the regular season, there are plenty of options for the flagship pregame show, ESPN’s “College GameDay,” to go, but is it a no-brainer the program will end up in Columbus?
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

173K+
Followers
232K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy