Niagara Gospel Mission, 1317 Portage Road in Niagara Falls, will hand out over 1,000 meals to the people in need in the city. A press release said, “It is that time of year again at the Niagara Gospel Mission for ‘Feed the Falls’!” Volunteers from across Western New York will come to agency to package Thanksgiving meals on the evening of Nov. 23 and the morning of Thanksgiving Day.

NIAGARA FALLS, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO