Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenHamburg, NY
Western New York received nearly 6 feet of snow the weekend before Thanksgiving, causing road closuresZoran BogdanovicBuffalo, NY
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York StateKristen WaltersBuffalo, NY
Student gets shoes for bullied classmate: "It was upsetting him"Amy ChristieBuffalo, NY
State of Emergency Issued Ahead of Sizeable Expected SnowfallJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Related
wnypapers.com
Poloncarz provides update on Erie County travel
Update No. III: On Sunday afternoon, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted the following:. •“Due to the continued cleanup from the snow storm, @ErieCountyNY offices will be closed tomorrow. Essential employees are to report as directed. All others should follow the county's ‘Work from Home’ protocol.”. •“All...
wnypapers.com
Hochul requesting federal emergency declaration as winter storm continues
Doubles National Guard deployment to aid residents, assist thruway crews with snow clearing, and help local law enforcement with stranded vehicles. √ 11 counties remain under state of emergency as winter storm continues to cause hazardous travel and potential for power outages in Erie, Jefferson & Livingston counties. √ New...
wnypapers.com
Niagara PAL to add costume contest to 'Santa Dash 5K'
Featured for the fifth annual Niagara PAL “Santa Dash 5K” on Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Sheraton Niagara Falls, will be the holiday/winter-themed costume contest for all runners. Cash awards will be given for the best costumes. Runner awards will be given for the top three finishers in the respective categories, with long-sleeved T-shirts presented to the first 150 runners.
wnypapers.com
Niagara County monitoring snowstorm; no plans presently for travel advisory
UPDATE: On Sunday morning, Restaino’s office said, “The travel advisory for the City of Niagara Falls is being lifted. When going out today, please drive carefully. “Crews will be out working, and we ask that vehicles on side streets be parked on one side of the street so that crews can plow effectively.”
wnypapers.com
Town of Lewiston reaches agreement with Niagara University for holiday skating at Dwyer Ice Arena
Skating opens Sunday and continues to Jan. 8, 2023. √ Town OKs American Rescue plan monies for essential workers during COVID. As the 2022 holiday season opens, the Town of Lewiston has some good news for the community and for the town’s essential workers employees: At Monday’s work session, board members announced an agreement with Niagara University for open skating at the Dwyer Ice Arena during the holiday season.
wnypapers.com
M&T Bank launches first WNY Community Impact Week, announces return of 'Gift of Warmth'
About 1,000 M&T employees expected to volunteer in charitable events. √ M&T’s annual ‘Gift of Warmth’ drive returns for 37th year, collecting winter weather gear for local families in need. M&T Bank announced the launch of its first-ever WNY Community Impact Week and the start of the...
wnypapers.com
Catholic Health closings
All Catholic Health and Trinity Medical physician practices and clinics in Erie County (only) are closed. All Niagara County practices are open as usual. All Catholic Health laboratory service centers are closed. Patients may call 716-839-8650 for a complete list of Catholic Health closings.
wnypapers.com
West Side Community Services and Every Bottom Covered open West Side Diaper Bank
Two organizations working together to provide free diapers to west side families through WSCS’s Provisions 139 market-style food pantry. Earlier this week, local elected representatives joined executives from West Side Community Services and Every Bottom Covered to open a new diaper bank for west side families. The West Side...
wnypapers.com
Niagara Gospel Mission to hand out over 1,000 meals to Niagara Falls neighbors in need
Niagara Gospel Mission, 1317 Portage Road in Niagara Falls, will hand out over 1,000 meals to the people in need in the city. A press release said, “It is that time of year again at the Niagara Gospel Mission for ‘Feed the Falls’!” Volunteers from across Western New York will come to agency to package Thanksgiving meals on the evening of Nov. 23 and the morning of Thanksgiving Day.
wnypapers.com
Niagara County Legislature recognizes National Adoption Awareness Month
The Niagara County Legislature passed a proclamation at its meeting Tuesday night in honor of National Adoption Awareness Month. National Adoption Awareness Month is promoted each November to increase awareness of adoption issues, bring attention to the need for adoptive families for children in the U.S. foster care system, and emphasize the value of youth engagement.
wnypapers.com
Grand Island High School recognized for recent food drive
This fall, Grand Island High School students have organized several food drives, to benefit both the Grand Island Neighbors Foundation and FeedMore WNY. One of those recent food drives was titled “Huddle for Hunger with the Buffalo Bills!”. At the Nov. 14 Grand Island Board of Education meeting held...
wnypapers.com
Memorial to launch doula training next month
Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center’s Every Woman and Child Counts program is set to launch training in December for a group of community members chosen to become doulas to promote perinatal health equity in Niagara County. The training will be led by Nikia Lawson, the current president of DONA...
wnypapers.com
Michael Glabicki of Rusted Root with Dirk Miller at University at Buffalo Center for the Arts
Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at 8 p.m. The University at Buffalo Center for the Arts will present Michael Glabicki of Rusted Root with Dirk Miller on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 (8 p.m.), in the Drama Theatre, located at the Center for the Arts, North Campus. Tickets are $34 or a $64 VIP ticket that includes an artist meet-and-greet and a seat close to the stage.
wnypapers.com
Life-sized 'Gingerbread Wonderland' returns to Niagara Falls Culinary Institute
“Gingerbread Wonderland” will return to the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute (NFCI) from Nov. 26 through Dec. 18. Events will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays, and from noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Niagara County Community College stated, “The public is welcome to check out the colorful, giant...
wnypapers.com
Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra cancels 'The Music of ABBA' performance due to weather
Due to the extreme weather situation and difficult travel conditions, the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra has made the decision to cancel Saturday's “BPO Pops” concert, “The Music of ABBA.”. Ticketholders may contact the BPO box office to discuss ticketing options by calling 716-885-5000 or emailing [email protected]. The...
wnypapers.com
Check out Ransomville's 'Lighting of the Wreaths' weekend
Coinciding with the kickoff of the holiday shopping season, officials of the Ransomville business community are throwing out the welcome mat for River Region residents to check out the hamlet Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 26-27. Organizer Ruth Ann Buzzard welcomes all to experience the Ransomville “Lighting of the Wreaths” weekend,...
wnypapers.com
Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra performance with Yo-Yo Ma postponed to Sunday, May 7
Due to the extreme weather situation and the difficult travel conditions, the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra has made the decision to postpone tonight’s concert featuring cellist Yo-Yo Ma. On Thursday, the BPO states, “Mr. Ma has graciously agreed to reschedule the concert for Sunday, May 7, 2023, at 3 p.m....
wnypapers.com
Senior citizens breakfast at Wilson
The Wilson Central School District announced the annual senior citizens breakfast is back. This event is hosted by the Wilson Teachers' Association. 2022 marks the 38th year for the event, after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus. The event is open to senior residents of the Wilson School District,...
Comments / 0