Montgomery, AL

Former Alabama OT Evan Neal making progress since suffering knee injury

By Brody Smoot
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

On Wednesday, New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll informed the media that former Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal returned to practice for the first time since suffering a knee injury. The injury occurred against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 23.

Neal was drafted by the Giants with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He has been a staple for the Giants at right tackle this season alongside former Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas who plays left tackle. The team has made it clear that the two former SEC standouts are the foundational pieces of their offensive line unit.

This is huge news for the Giants as they will enter the toughest stretch of their season in the coming weeks. Having the Alabama alum return from injury would be an immediate boost to an offensive line unit that has struggled over the past few weeks.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Neal’s professional career as well as other former Alabama players in the NFL.

