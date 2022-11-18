18-year-old held captive in her room for a year, escapes; 3 charged

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: sentenced to life in prison for murdering 7-year-old autistic sonLavinia ThompsonLas Vegas, NV
The US Government's Secret Airline That Flies To Area 51Matt LillywhiteLas Vegas, NV
Blueface Arrested for Attempted MurderTruflix Network
Las Vegas witness captures green lights over casinoRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Related
Texas mother lost her home and job and was threatened with jail after asking eight-year-old son to walk home alone
A Texas mother who asked her misbehaving eight-year-old son to walk half a mile home through a quiet suburban neighbourhood says her life was upended after she was charged with child endangerment.Mother-of-three Heather Wallace, 37, a qualified teacher and child sleep therapist, faced up to 20 years in prison if convicted of the second-degree felony charge.Rather than risk jail time, Ms Wallace told The Independent she admitted the offence and carried out a community service programme.She was forced to resign from her job and is now barred from working with children. She and husband Scott have sold their family home...
toofab.com
Woman Who Was Buried Alive Says Husband Stabbed Her And Left Her For Dead Over Divorce: Police
She was covered in dirt, still had duct tape around her neck, face and ankles and had stab wounds on her breasts when police found her. A Washington man stands accused of kidnapping and stabbing his estranged wife before burying her alive -- after she made a dramatic escape from capture last week.
Three relatives charged after boy found locked in dog kennel where he said he’d lived since April
The father, stepmother and step-aunt of a boy who had been locked in a dog kennel were arrested and charged with felony child abuse in North Carolina, according to police. Law enforcement officials found a 9-year-old boy locked in a dog kennel outside his home in North Carolina. The boy reportedly told authorities he had been staying in the kennel since April because he did not have a room at the house that his father and stepmother shared.
DNA Ties California Man To 2011 Killings Of Teen And Woman Whose Bodies Were Dumped By L.A. Freeways
Geovanni Borjas, 37, was implicated in the 2011 killings of Michelle Lozano, 17, and Bree’Anna Guzman, 22, after investigators collected DNA from his saliva when he spit on a sidewalk. DNA extracted from a man’s saliva found on a sidewalk was key in securing a conviction in the separate...
Doorbell video shows 'malnourished' twins pleading with neighbors to help them escape mother who they say handcuffed and abused them
The mother of the Houston-area twins and her boyfriend face charges after the children alleged that they were abused and starved.
Mexico investigates death of American woman seen being beaten in video that has gone viral
Mexican prosecutors said Thursday they have opened an investigation into the death of a U.S. woman seen being beaten in a video that has gone viral. Prosecutors in the state of Baja California Sur said in a statement they are investigating the death of a woman they identified only as a foreigner, at a resort development in the town of San Jose del Cabo.
Bodycam captures moment Tyson Foods CFO arrested after woman woke up to find him ‘drunk’ and asleep in her bed
Body-camera footage shows the moment the chief financial officer for Tyson Foods, was arrested in Arkansas after he allegedly broke into a home and was found sleeping in a stranger’s bed.John Tyson, who is also a fourth-generation relative of the company’s founder, was arrested on 6 November on charges of public intoxication and trespassing after finding his way into the home of a college-aged woman who didn’t know him, authorities said.On Friday, ABC 40/29 obtained body-camera footage from the Fayetteville Police Department which shows officers dragging a disoriented Mr Tyson from the bed. The 32-year-old, dressed only in his...
Missing California Mom Of Two Found Dead In Desert After Sister Finds 'Significant Amount Of Blood' In Home
Rachel Castillo disappeared under suspicious circumstances and was later found in a "remote location" in Antelope Valley, authorities said. Her ex-husband, Zarbab Ali, has been identified as the "primary suspect." Rachel Castillo, a California mom of two, has been found dead in a “remote” desert just days after her sister...
Kansas Man Convicted of ‘Cruelly Beating’ Girlfriend’s 3-Year-Old Son to Death Learns His Fate
A 29-year-old man in southwest Kentucky will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars after being convicted of brutally killing his girlfriend’s 3-year-old child. Grant County District Court Judge Clinton B. Peterson ordered Uraquio Agustin Arredondo on Tuesday to serve a sentence of life in prison in the death of young Carlos Angel Valenzuela III, authorities announced.
Scott Peterson Is Moved Off Death Row, Two Years After Death Sentence Was Overturned
Scott Peterson is now being housed at Mule Creek State Prison in Ione, California, where his attorney says he'll be able to "have more of a normal prison life." Scott Peterson has been moved off San Quentin State Prison’s death row more than two years after his death sentence was overturned by the California Supreme Court.
JonBenét Ramsey’s Father Speaks Out About Latest Major Update in Her Unsolved Murder Case
Following the news that a cold case team is investigating the infamous 1996 murder of JonBenét Ramsey, the father of the late little girl, John Ramsey, is speaking out about the latest development. As previously reported, the Boulder Police Department and Boulder County District Attorney’s Office announced plans to...
Former Playboy model accepts plea deal in beating death of doctor whose body was found in a car trunk near Lake Mead
A former model charged in the beating death of a California doctor whose body was found in a car trunk outside Las Vegas has accepted a plea agreement. CBS affiliate KLAS-TV reported 29-year-old Kelsey Turner will take an Alford plea to second-degree murder, according to court documents. Instead of pleading...
California elementary teacher arrested after hiding missing teen for 2 years, police say
Officers with the Rancho Cordova Police Department arrested 61-year-old Holga Castillo Olivares in connection to the disappearance of Michael Ramirez.
Lesbian couple confesses after boy's body found tortured with severed skull
A woman in Indiana admitted Tuesday to neglecting her young brother, who endured months of isolation, torture, and eventually died after his skull was severed from his body.
Idaho murders: 'Private party' drove 2 victims home, police now say
Idhao police say a 'private party' drove homicide victims Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalvez home the morning they were murdered after initially saying they Ubered.
Missing California teenager Trinity Backus found dead, sheriff's office confirms
Missing teen Trinity Backus was found dead Friday afternoon half a mile away from her aunt's residence, where she was last seen leaving Wednesday night, in Nevada City, California.
Man arrested in connection with 42-year-old homicide cold case using new DNA technology
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has arrested a man in connection with the killing of 25-year-old Sandra DiFelice, nearly 42 years after her death.
Mom Suspected In Toddler's Disappearance Says She Hopes He's Found Safe As Landfill Search Continues
Leilani Simon told local reporters she will take herself to the police station if investigators find anything that ties her to the disappearance of her 20-month-old son, Quinton Simon. A woman identified as a suspect in her toddler’s disappearance says she hopes the boy will be found alive amid authorities'...
KCRA.com
Parole agent central to Jaycee Lee Dugard kidnapping case breaks 13-year silence
Thirteen years after one of California's most notable kidnapping cases was solved, Edward Santos Jr., a state parole agent central to the case, is breaking his silence. On June 10, 1991, an 11-year-old girl, Jaycee Lee Dugard, was taken from the street outside her South Lake Tahoe Home. For the...
Police launch new probe into murder of six-year-old JonBenet Ramsey
Police are starting a new investigation into the murder of six-year-old JonBenet Ramsey in Boulder, Colorado, almost three decades after her death became global news in late 1996. The Colorado Cold Case Review Team is looking into the 26-year-old case with the support of Boulder Police.“Since JonBenet’s murder, detectives have investigated leads stemming from more than 21,000 tips, letters, and emails. We have travelled to 19 states to interview or speak with more than 1,000 individuals,” the department said in a statement on Wednesday. More than 160 people came under investigation at the time of JonBenet’s death, and claims...
