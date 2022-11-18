Read full article on original website
Related
Gizmodo
China’s New Megarocket Design Shows NASA’s SLS Is Already Obsolete
Reusable rockets, whether large or small, are the future, and as a newly unveiled model of a Long March 9 launch vehicle suggests, Chinese rocket scientists are coming around to the idea. A team in China presented its updated model at the ongoing Zhuhai Airshow, as reported in SpaceNews. The...
Gizmodo
Air Force's Mysterious Spaceplane Finally Lands After Spending 2.5 Years in Orbit
The U.S. Space Force’s spaceplane touched down at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida after spending two and a half years orbiting around Earth on a secretive mission. The X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle-6 (OTV-6) landed on November 12 at 5:22 a.m. ET, setting a new record of 908 days in orbit. The Boeing-built reusable vehicle’s previous record had been 780 consecutive days in orbit.
Artemis 1 moon rocket spotted from space (satellite radar image)
One of Capella Space's sharp-eyed satellites captured a radar view of what may be some of the Artemis 1 moon mission's final moments on Earth.
Nasa Artemis rocket launches into space, as humanity begins journey back to the Moon
Nasa successfully launched its Artemis rocket on Wednesday, heralding a new era of space exploration that will eventually see humans return to the moon.The Space Launch System – the most powerful rocket in history – successfully lifted off from Florida, following two aborted launches and months of waiting.It marked the start of a 26 day-mission that will see the Orion capsule – which will one day carry astronauts back to the lunar surface – as it flies around the Moon and then splashes back down to Earth.Launch director Charlie Blackwell-Thomson called the launch incredibly special, and told her team that they had...
Why NASA wants to return to the moon before sending humans to Mars
Before landing the first humans on Mars, NASA wants to return to the lunar surface and establish a sustained human presence on the moon. The lessons learned from the beginning of the Artemis program could impact when and how humans explore Mars.
CNET
Spacecraft Carrying Valuable Cargo to ISS Hit By Unusual Travel Glitch
Northrop Grumman's NG-18 Cygnus space freighter is loaded up with 4 tons of hardware, crew supplies and research equipment destined for the International Space Station. It successfully launched from Virginia on Monday morning, but it hasn't been smooth sailing as Cygnus aims to reach the ISS on Wednesday. Only one of the spacecraft's two solar arrays has unfurled.
What time is NASA's Artemis 1 moon rocket launch on Nov. 16?
NASA's Artemis 1 SLS rocket launch to the moon is scheduled to launch on Nov. 16 at 1:04 a.m. EST (0604 GMT).
Watch as Artemis 1's Orion capsule flies by the moon today
NASA's Artemis 1 mission will arrive in the moon's neighborhood on Monday morning (Nov. 21), and you can follow the epic action live.
See the 1st space views from moon-bound Artemis 1 Orion capsule (photos)
The Artemis 1 Orion spacecraft is on its way to the moon and already sharing photos from its historic trip that will pave the way for humankind's return to Earth's natural satellite.
Liftoff! NASA launches mega Moon rocket, ushering new era of exploration
NASA launched the most powerful rocket ever built on a journey to the Moon on Wednesday, in a spectacular blaze of light and sound that marked the start of the space agency's new flagship program, Artemis. "This is the next beginning, this is the Artemis generation," added Nelson, who said he watched the launch from the roof of the rocket assembly building along with a group of astronauts.
NASA celebrates successful Artemis 1 launch by cutting ties
Artemis 1 has finally taken flight, and NASA officials took a bit of time to savor the success.
Nasa reveals image of mysterious ‘cosmic keyhole’ in deep space
On Monday, Nasa Hubble shared as its photo of the week a stunning 'reflection nebula'. Reflection nebulae are clouds of interstellar dust that often reflect the light of a nearby star or stars. This particular nebula, dubbed NGC 1999, comprises detritus left over from the formation of a newborn star.
CNET
NASA's Capstone Reaches Moon After Tough Journey, Clears Way for Artemis
While NASA works toward a planned launch of its first big Artemis moon mission early Wednesday, a tiny cubesat has officially arrived at the moon to serve as a pathfinder for upcoming stages of the agency's milestone lunar program. Capstone, short for the Cislunar Autonomous Positioning System Technology Operations and...
NASA's daring Artemis 1 'Red Crew' saved the day for the launch to the moon. Here's how.
Today's historic launch of NASA's Artemis 1 moon mission was saved by a courageous crew of technicians who stepped in to perform a critical repair beneath the fueled Space Launch System rocket.
SpaceNews.com
Space Force opens door to Blue Origin with new cooperative agreement
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Space Systems Command announced Nov. 18 it signed an agreement with Blue Origin that “paves the way” for the company’s New Glenn rocket to compete for national security launch contracts once it completes the required flight certification. The cooperative research and development...
SpaceX to launch Falcon Heavy rocket for U.S. Space Force mission
SpaceX will launch a Falcon Heavy rocket on Tuesday for the first time in more than three years as part of a U.S. Space Force mission.
Artemis 1's Orion capsule fires engine for 1st time on way to the moon
NASA's moon-bound Orion space capsule fired its main engine for the first time about 8 hours after the launch of the Artemis 1 mission to adjust its trajectory and check out the system.
Artemis I mission launches to the moon
NASA has successfully launched the Artemis I mission on a 26-day uncrewed test flight of the SLS rocket and Orion capsule. Orion will journey to the moon and remain in orbit for several weeks.Nov. 16, 2022.
Humans to live and work on the moon within the decade, NASA official said
NASA successfully launched its powerful new rocket last week, the first step in returning humans to the moon after more than 50 years.
Success! NASA's tiny CAPSTONE probe arrives at the moon
NASA's CAPSTONE spacecraft slipped into orbit around the moon on Sunday evening (Nov. 13), becoming the first cubesat ever to visit Earth's nearest neighbor.
Comments / 0