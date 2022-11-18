ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Thrillist

These Are the Cheapest Places to Buy a Home in the U.S. Right Now

While the NYC real estate market continues to be a thing of nightmares, cities across the US are boasting reasonably priced properties. Wild for us New Yorkers, but it actually makes sense. According to a recent study conducted by LendingTree, it's a lot easier for folks to buy in the South and Midwest.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Benzinga

Indiva Announces Proposed Amendments To Certain Outstanding Unsecured Convertible Debentures

Indiva Limited NDVAF NDVA intends to seek approval from the TSX Venture Exchange and each of the outstanding holders of the aggregate amount of $2.99 million 10% interest bearing unsecured convertible debentures, convertible into common shares in the capital of the company, which were issued on December 23, 2019, January 20, 2020 and February 4, 2020 by way of private placements, to amend the terms of the debentures.
NASDAQ

FedEx's freight unit to furlough workers

Nov 14 (Reuters) - FedEx Corp's FDX.N freight division is furloughing employees in some U.S. markets as current business conditions are hurting its volumes, the package-delivery company said on Monday. The move comes barely a week after the Memphis, Tennessee-based company warned of lower-than-expected delivery volumes in the United States...
Benzinga

A Simple Remedy for Payment-for-Order-Flow

Payment for Order Flow (PFOF) schemes are falling under increasing regulatory scrutiny for a very simple reason. Intermediaries pay for retail order flow because it is valuable. It is valuable because of an antiquated minimum pricing rule that mandates artificially wide spreads between bids and offers. This rule was derived from market practices that are now over 20 years old, and which predate modern electronic trading and market making.
gcaptain.com

US Gas Prices Fall Everywhere Except New York

Some critics say the Jones Act is to blame for higher gasoline prices in regions of the United States not serviced by pipelines. By Chunzi Xu (Bloomberg) Americans across the country will enjoy fast-falling gasoline prices just in time for Thanksgiving — except for in New York. The national...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Ballotpedia News

U.S. weekly unemployment insurance claims rise to 225,000

New applications for U.S. unemployment insurance benefits rose 7,000 for the week ending November 5 to a seasonally adjusted 225,000. The previous week’s figure was revised up from 217,000 to 218,000. The four-week moving average as of November 5 fell to 218,750 from a revised 219,000 as of the week ending October 29.

