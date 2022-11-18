Read full article on original website
Related
drgnews.com
McLaughlin man sentenced to life in prison for First Degree Murder
A federal judge has handed out the punishment for a 44 year old man from McLaughlin convicted of First Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm During a Crime of Violence that Causes Death. Casey Lynn Crow Ghost was sentenced to life in federal prison on both charges, ordered to...
drgnews.com
6-Peat! Sioux Falls Christian Wins Class A Volleyball Again
SIOUX FALLS – South Dakota high school volleyball’s greatest dynasty continues. Sioux Falls Christian captured its sixth straight championship and 11th in 13 years Saturday by defeating Elkton-Lake Benton, 25-14, 25-20, 23-25, 25-13 in the title match of the SDHSAA Class A State Volleyball Tournament at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.
Comments / 0