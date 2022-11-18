ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mclaughlin, SD

Comments / 0

Related
drgnews.com

6-Peat! Sioux Falls Christian Wins Class A Volleyball Again

SIOUX FALLS – South Dakota high school volleyball’s greatest dynasty continues. Sioux Falls Christian captured its sixth straight championship and 11th in 13 years Saturday by defeating Elkton-Lake Benton, 25-14, 25-20, 23-25, 25-13 in the title match of the SDHSAA Class A State Volleyball Tournament at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy