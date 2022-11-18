Read full article on original website
Sarasota Police say an armed robbery suspect was shot by a cop and is in stable condition.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Neighbors in Tierra Verde are concerned following a sewage leak issue.EddyEvonAnonymousTierra Verde, FL
Sarasota Soccer Team to Join Amateur USL League Two Next Year.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
New Mayor and Vice Mayor are Elected; the City of Sarasota Appoints Two Commissioners.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
North Port Police arrest six people on unlicensed construction charges and are looking for three more.EddyEvonAnonymousNorth Port, FL
stpetecatalyst.com
Airport, region ‘growing like gangbusters’
Officials from the nation’s top-ranked large airport – Tampa International – updated St. Petersburg stakeholders on a master plan that includes a long-awaited new terminal to keep pace with precipitous growth. The Museum of the American Arts & Crafts Movement hosted Tampa International Airport’s (TPA) latest 2022...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota Renaissance Fair opens
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 3rd annual Sarasota Renaissance Fair is underway at the Sarasota Fairgrounds. The family-friendly fair will run every weekend until December 11, 2022. Animal acts, knights, shopping, food, beer and more will be available from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM for those participating. Over one hundred...
fox13news.com
How did a flamingo end up in the main terminal at TPA?
TAMPA, Fla. - A 21-foot flamingo is the talk of Tampa International Airport. The flamingo is part of TPA’s public art program that has been in place for years. "As part of our phase two master plan project, we committed, $3.1 million to public art. Matthew Mazzotta won the commission for this location and presented to the art committee- a flamingo," explained Kelley Figley with the TPA public art program.
Law firms giving away Thanksgiving turkeys on Monday morning
Three Tampa Bay area law firms are giving back Thanksgiving week, helping families affected economically by high inflation.
usf.edu
Red tide is drifting north and is now at the mouth of Tampa Bay
Red tide is drifting north along the Gulf coast from Southwest Florida and is now being found at the mouth of Tampa Bay. Red tide, which has been found off the coast of Manatee and Sarasota counties, is inching north. Water samples taken this week by state environmental officials show very low concentrations of the organism that causes red tide was detected along the Sunshine Skyway and the northern tip of Anna Maria Island, where Tampa Bay meets the Gulf of Mexico.
fox4now.com
Housing Crisis: survey reveals North Port, Cape Coral as highest jumps for income needed in U.S. for borrowers
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — As mortgage rates fluctuate each week, with a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage still more than double the interest rate of November 2021, this is also having a clear impact for borrowers on the infamous question of “how much home can I afford?”. With North Port...
Mysuncoast.com
Emergency services in Myakka City winding down
MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - Due to decreased demand and need, operations at the Manatee County Recovery Center at the Myakka City Community Center will be shifting over the next week. Beginning this weekend, the water and chlorine distribution site at the Myakka City Community Center at 10060 Wauchula Road...
Longboat Observer
Grade A baseball card business in Lakewood Ranch
Walking in, I felt like I was asking for entry into Fort Knox. Security cameras line the outer walls of Certified Collectibles Group's Lakewood Ranch location, one of six buildings the company uses in the Sarasota-Bradenton area. It is the building that houses Certified Sports Guaranty, the arm of the parent company that authenticates and grades sports cards on a 0-10 scale. Other arms grade things like video games, Pokemon cards, coins and comics.
fox13news.com
FHP: 2 motorcyclists killed in crash on Gandy Boulevard
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A Gibsonton man and an Arizona woman lost their lives Saturday evening in a crash on Gandy Blvd, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say a 71-year-old St. Pete woman was traveling northbound in the driveway of a Goodwill, located at 10596 Gandy Blvd., shortly after 6 p.m. when she entered the path of a motorcycle that was traveling eastbound on Gandy Blvd.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Publix opens new store in Lutz, Florida
Employee-owned grocery chain Publix Food Markets on Thursday opened its newest store in Lutz, Florida. The 46,791-square-foot store will be located at the Livingston Marketplace at 2801 E. County Line Rd. and features an adjacent Publix Liquors, the fast-growing Florida retailer said. “We are excited to bring another Publix location...
Hotbins opens first store in Tampa
A newly-opened store in Tampa is sending shoppers on a frenzy to find good deals at low prices, and you never quite know what you’ll find inside.
City of Bradenton nears completion of Riverwalk East expansion project
The City of Bradenton is nearing completion of it's Riverwalk East expansion project, adding another 1.5 miles to the trail.
It's a Good Morning to be in Bradenton
The ABC Action News Good Morning Tampa Bay team highlights the good things happening around town, focusing on Bradenton.
Carscoops
Nissan Altima Flies Onto Car Carrier Truck During Fast And Furious Style Stunt
A stunt most of us have tried in video games like Grand Theft Auto or Crazy Taxi was replicated in real life by a Nissan Altima driver in Venice, Florida. The middle-aged man drove up the car carrier’s ramp and ended up crashing near the top, thankfully without being injured.
aiexpress.io
Residents Concerned with Plan to Widen 59th Street West
BRADENTON — A serious roadway challenge accepted by the Manatee County Fee is advancing ahead by the design section, however some residents who stay alongside 59th Road West have issues with the challenge’s preliminary plans which embrace widening the 59th Road hall that connects Manatee Avenue to Cortez Highway to 4 lanes.
Lakeland man shot by deputies had AR-15, threw ‘molotovs’ at a home, tried to ignite Tampa nightclub in ‘rampage’: PCSO
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a deputy-involved shooting that caused traffic delays on I-4 Sunday morning.
995qyk.com
9 Florida Doughnut Shops Make Yelp’s Best in America List
One Tampa doughnut shop made Yelp’s Top 100 US Donut Shops in America list for 2022. But it might not be the one you’re thinking. I’m pretty partial to the doughnuts at Datz / Dough in Tampa, but when I’ve asked listeners about their favorite, inevitably Fray’s Donut House is the one I hear the most. But neither made Yelp’s Top 100 in America list. Here are the top 9 Florida spots for a great doughnut according to the reviews site.
Citrus County Chronicle
Classic cars being auctioned after collector's death
SEFFNER, Fla. (AP) — Growing up as the son of a West Tampa body shop worker, Leroy Gonzalez was envious of people who drove nice cars. “He had little, and they seemed to have everything,” said Richard Gonzalez, his son. “So, my dad told himself that he’d buy nice cars when he had money.”
wengradio.com
Local Pharmacist Admits To Stealing Over 90k Of Medication From Pharmacy
On Thursday, November 17, 2022, the Economic Crimes Unit and Criminal Investigations Unit responded to the Winn Dixie, 3280 Tamiami Trail, in reference to an alleged theft of medication. The investigation revealed the Pharmacy Manager, Kerolos Ibrahim (9/25/91), was captured on video surveillance by Loss Prevention/Assets committing multiple non-controlled substances,...
