Nashville, TN

Titans Offensive Coordinator Todd Downing Arrested

Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested early Friday (November 18) morning, hours after the team's road victory against the Green Bay Packers, Newschannel 5 reports. Downing was charged with DUI and speeding in Williamson County, a suburban area south of Nashville, the Williamson County Sheriff's Office confirmed. THIS...
NASHVILLE, TN
Deshaun Watson Is Turning Heads At Browns Practice

Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt likes what he has seen so far from the three-time Pro Bowl selection. “He looked good,” said Pelt. “I know he’s been working hard while he’s been away from the building. Excited to see him out there. He made some throws after practice in what we call an ‘opportunity period.’ You’re like, ‘Oh, OK, that’s impressive stuff.’ So he looks good.”
CLEVELAND, OH
The teams that Tennessee Vols fans need to be rooting for this weekend

The Tennessee Vols will enter their game this weekend against South Carolina as the No. 5 ranked team in the College Football Playoff rankings. Tennessee is the highest-ranked one-loss team. And at least one of the teams ranked ahead of them — either Michigan or Ohio State because they play each other — will have a loss before the end of the season.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Possible outcome for Titans’ OC Todd Downing according to NFL policy

According to reports from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and speeding in the early hours of Friday morning. The information released through MobilePatrol and the Williamson County Sheriff has Downing going through the intake process at...
NASHVILLE, TN
Broncos not buying Russell Wilson audible claims

However, it's becoming apparent this is a possible exaggeration. When reporters asked head coach Nathaniel Hackett if Wilson was redesigning his offense, he looked stupefied. "That's news to me," Hackett said in a Thursday news conference. According to Hackett, Wilson uses codewords from Seattle, but he's aware of it, and...
DENVER, CO
Crazy photo of snow-covered Bills stadium goes viral

The Buffalo Bills were forced to move their Week 11 game against the Cleveland Browns to a new location, and you will know why when you see what their stadium looked like on Friday. A historic snowstorm that rolled into Western New York on Thursday night is expected to clobber...
BUFFALO, NY
Miami Dolphins remain atop the AFC East despite Bills win

The Miami Dolphins will remain at the top of the AFC East for at least another week despite the Bills winning because the Jets lost. This weekend the Dolphins were sitting at home while the Bills figured out how to get out of Buffalo and the Jets tried to shake a long losing streak to the Patriots. On Saturday, the Bills figured their part out and on Sunday, the Jets figured out another way to lose.
MIAMI, FL
Packers film room: Rookie Quay Walker continues to improve against Titans

The Green Bay Packers dropped to 4-7 after a loss to the Tennessee Titans on Thursday. The defeat likely means their playoff hopes are all but over, but there were still some positive takeaways from Week 11, including their rookie linebacker enjoying one of his best games for the season. Filling in as the ‘Mike’ for an injured De’Vondre Campbell, Quay Walker logged a team-high 12 tackles and made several impactful plays to justify his first-round selection.
GREEN BAY, WI
Four options for Eagles to improve return game

The Eagles are 8-1 and have a top five offense and defense, but they aren't perfect — especially in one aspect. Philadelphia's special teams must improve. Most notably, the kick return game could especially use a jolt. Rookie wide receiver Britain Covey has returned kicks with so-so results. He...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Can Ryan Tannehill Lead The Titans To A Super Bowl?

Fans of the Tennessee Titans had a good night after their team beat the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night. With the win, the Titans are in firm control of the AFC South, and getting closer to a playoff spot. However, quarterback Ryan Tannehill‘s performance Thursday night is turning heads...
NASHVILLE, TN

