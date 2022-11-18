Read full article on original website
This Town in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFranklin, TN
Felix Cavaliere of the Rascals: On New Book, Tour with Gene Cornish, Memories of Jimi Hendrix and the BeatlesFrank MastropoloNashville, TN
Dolly Parton has $100 million to give away. Who should she support?Ash JurbergNashville, TN
This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenNashville, TN
New plan would give Tennessee families hundreds each monthR.A. HeimTennessee State
Mike Vrabel Addresses Todd Downing Arrest
The fifth-year head coach said Tennessee Titans and NFL officials need to gather information before there is a decision on discipline.
iheart.com
Titans Offensive Coordinator Todd Downing Arrested
Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested early Friday (November 18) morning, hours after the team's road victory against the Green Bay Packers, Newschannel 5 reports. Downing was charged with DUI and speeding in Williamson County, a suburban area south of Nashville, the Williamson County Sheriff's Office confirmed. THIS...
Yardbarker
Deshaun Watson Is Turning Heads At Browns Practice
Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt likes what he has seen so far from the three-time Pro Bowl selection. “He looked good,” said Pelt. “I know he’s been working hard while he’s been away from the building. Excited to see him out there. He made some throws after practice in what we call an ‘opportunity period.’ You’re like, ‘Oh, OK, that’s impressive stuff.’ So he looks good.”
atozsports.com
The teams that Tennessee Vols fans need to be rooting for this weekend
The Tennessee Vols will enter their game this weekend against South Carolina as the No. 5 ranked team in the College Football Playoff rankings. Tennessee is the highest-ranked one-loss team. And at least one of the teams ranked ahead of them — either Michigan or Ohio State because they play each other — will have a loss before the end of the season.
Yardbarker
Watch: Davante Adams taunts Broncos fans after catching winning TD in OT
Davante Adams had the winning catch for the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, and he did some taunting afterward. The Raiders and Denver Broncos were in overtime tied at 16, and the Raiders got the ball first. They only needed three plays to end things. On their second play, Foster...
atozsports.com
Possible outcome for Titans’ OC Todd Downing according to NFL policy
According to reports from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and speeding in the early hours of Friday morning. The information released through MobilePatrol and the Williamson County Sheriff has Downing going through the intake process at...
After signing with Eagles, Ndamukong Suh reveals what keeps him playing
A five-time Pro Bowler and a Super Bowl Champion, Ndamukong Suh has already put together an impressive career resume. However, the 35-year-old signed on for a 13th NFL season, joining the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday. Upon his arrival in Philadelphia on Friday, Suh revealed to the media what motivates him...
Yardbarker
Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh criticized for puzzling late-game decision vs. Illinois
Michigan escaped on Saturday with a 19-17 win over Illinois, keeping their unbeaten record intact. Although Michigan’s late-game strategies mostly paid off, there was one decision Jim Harbaugh made that nobody understood. The Wolverines had a 3rd-and-5 with 13 seconds left while trailing 17-16 against the Illini. They had...
Yardbarker
Broncos not buying Russell Wilson audible claims
However, it's becoming apparent this is a possible exaggeration. When reporters asked head coach Nathaniel Hackett if Wilson was redesigning his offense, he looked stupefied. "That's news to me," Hackett said in a Thursday news conference. According to Hackett, Wilson uses codewords from Seattle, but he's aware of it, and...
Yardbarker
Crazy photo of snow-covered Bills stadium goes viral
The Buffalo Bills were forced to move their Week 11 game against the Cleveland Browns to a new location, and you will know why when you see what their stadium looked like on Friday. A historic snowstorm that rolled into Western New York on Thursday night is expected to clobber...
CBS Sports
Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing charged with DUI, speeding hours after win over Packers
Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested for driving under the influence and speeding Friday morning, according to the Williamson County Sheriff (via NFL Media). The arrest came hours after the Titans defeated the Green Bay Packers, 27-17, at Lambeau Field. Downing's intake time was 4:39 a.m., and he...
Yardbarker
Stefon Diggs had interesting sideline conversation with Sean McDermott
The Buffalo Bills got off to a very slow start in their game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, and a mid-game chat between Stefon Diggs and Sean McDermott may have helped the team get things moving in the right direction. Diggs was not targeted until late in the first...
Bills’ Josh Allen, Jordan Poyer receive crucial injury updates ahead of Browns game in Detroit
The Buffalo Bills are in a state of flux right now. They had to cancel practice Friday due to the weather in western New York. The Buffalo area is buried in snow that continues to accumulate. Images have surfaced on the internet of what the stadium looks like. It appears the NFL made a wise decision moving the Bills game to Detroit.
Yardbarker
Texans AFC South News: Titans Coach Todd Downing Arrested After Win at Packers
Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested and charged in Williamson County, TN. Thursday for DUI and speeding, per the Williamson County Sheriff's Department and confirmation from NFL Network. The report states that Downing posted bond at 7 a.m. CT. The Titans, an AFC South division rival of the...
Yardbarker
New York Giants shake up linebacker core with Micah McFadden winning snaps
The New York Giants currently have a 7–2 record, and despite their success, they continue to make changes at key positions. Notably, the linebacker spot has undergone a few player changes this season after releasing veteran Blake Martinez before the campaign began. The Giants entered the year with Tae...
Yardbarker
Report: Fox’s Mark Schlereth Says Steelers Sensational Rookie #8 Kenny Pickett Has His Own Office
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback wants to be a great player in the NFL. So much so that according to former NFL offensive lineman turned color commentator on Fox, Mark Schlereth, the team has given him his own office. The former Washington Commanders and Denver Broncos guard and center had just...
Miami Dolphins remain atop the AFC East despite Bills win
The Miami Dolphins will remain at the top of the AFC East for at least another week despite the Bills winning because the Jets lost. This weekend the Dolphins were sitting at home while the Bills figured out how to get out of Buffalo and the Jets tried to shake a long losing streak to the Patriots. On Saturday, the Bills figured their part out and on Sunday, the Jets figured out another way to lose.
Packers film room: Rookie Quay Walker continues to improve against Titans
The Green Bay Packers dropped to 4-7 after a loss to the Tennessee Titans on Thursday. The defeat likely means their playoff hopes are all but over, but there were still some positive takeaways from Week 11, including their rookie linebacker enjoying one of his best games for the season. Filling in as the ‘Mike’ for an injured De’Vondre Campbell, Quay Walker logged a team-high 12 tackles and made several impactful plays to justify his first-round selection.
Yardbarker
Four options for Eagles to improve return game
The Eagles are 8-1 and have a top five offense and defense, but they aren't perfect — especially in one aspect. Philadelphia's special teams must improve. Most notably, the kick return game could especially use a jolt. Rookie wide receiver Britain Covey has returned kicks with so-so results. He...
Yardbarker
Can Ryan Tannehill Lead The Titans To A Super Bowl?
Fans of the Tennessee Titans had a good night after their team beat the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night. With the win, the Titans are in firm control of the AFC South, and getting closer to a playoff spot. However, quarterback Ryan Tannehill‘s performance Thursday night is turning heads...
