ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

Comments / 3

Related
saportareport.com

Georgia colleges must do what policy makers won’t: Oglethorpe University hosts conference focused on supporting undocumented students

By Guest Columnist PETER DYE, assistant director of community and global engagement and TheDream.US scholar advisor at Oglethorpe University. Last month, Oglethorpe University hosted the inaugural “Coalition and Community Building: Supporting Georgia’s Undocumented Students in Higher Education.” The conference was sponsored by the Atlanta Global Research and Education Collaborative (AGREC) and gathered community leaders, higher education faculty and staff, immigration lawyers, high school counselors, local nonprofits, faith institutions and immigrant advocacy organizations to find new ways to support a group of students that Georgia critically underserves, and frankly, actively oppresses.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Black residents sue Trilith Studios’ housing development, citing years of unaddressed discrimination

Residents of a new residential community in Fayetteville, Ga., are pursuing legal action against leadership for racial discrimination. The lawsuit filed this week against the Town of Trilith and Trilith Studios claims the community failed to uphold its promise for residents to “feel at home” and be able to “live work, and find fulfillment in […] The post Black residents sue Trilith Studios’ housing development, citing years of unaddressed discrimination appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
gwinnettcitizen.com

Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners takes action on providing transportation help for seniors and disabled, fire safety, more walkability

During their latest meetings, the Board of Commissioners gave the green light to several County initiatives. Here is a quick glance at some of the actions taken:. There’s more help coming to Gwinnett County seniors and those with disabilities. The board approved a contract to pick up residents for non-emergency medical transportation across the county. The contract, which runs through mid-November 2023, is funded 73 percent by the Atlanta Regional Commission.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Runoff early-voting dates and times for metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Here is a list of the early voting dates and times ahead of the runoff on Dec. 6. Cherokee County: 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 28-Dec. 2. Clayton County: Noon to 5 p.m. Nov. 27 and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 28-Dec. 2.
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta mayor can legally let Fulton County sheriff use city jail, sources say

ATLANTA - Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat can make firm plans to begin moving some of his inmates to the city of Atlanta jail in Downtown. A source familiar with the on-again, off-again talks tells FOX 5 the Atlanta City Attorney has advised Mayor Andre Dickens he does not need to wait to allow the pact between Fulton County and the city to start.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Mayor appoints new commissioner of Atlanta Department of Transportation

Mayor Andre Dickens has announced the appointment of Southwest Atlanta-native Solomon Caviness, IV, to serve as the second permanent Commissioner of the Atlanta Department of Transportation (ATLDOT). Caviness will lead the department effective Jan. 3, 2023, assuming the role currently held by Interim ATLDOT Commissioner Marsha Anderson-Bomar. “What I envisioned for ATLDOT back in 2017 […] The post Mayor appoints new commissioner of Atlanta Department of Transportation appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are well-known for their delicious food and are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Fulton County Attorney’s office ensures warmth with coat giveaway

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As it gets closer to winter and the temperatures drop, the Fulton County Attorney’s office is doing its part to keep kids warm. Those in need of a good winter coat were able to receive one from District Attorney Fani Willis and her staff Saturday morning.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Saturday voting for December run-off granted in Georgia by Superior Court

GEORGIA (WJBF) – Voters in Georgia may have the opportunity to participate in Saturday voting in the December run-off. According to the Superior Court of Fulton County, the court has ruled on Friday that counties may provide advance voting on Saturday, November 26th. The ruling also states that the “Defendant is hereby enjoined from interfering […]
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

South Fulton leaders, residents want toxic landfill cleaned up

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Junk at a South Fulton landfill continues to burn more than four years after it caught fire. The state demanded the owner clean it up, but now there are new roadblocks. South Fulton city councilman Jaceey Sebastian says the owner of the landfill along...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Uncounted votes changes election results in Kennesaw

COBB COUNTY, Ga - Uncounted votes on a memory card has changed an election in Cobb County, officials say. Tuesday, when election results were certified in Cobb County, Madelyn Orochena was celebrating. She had won a seat on Kennesaw City Council by 16 votes. "Looking forward to me being sworn...
KENNESAW, GA
henrycountytimes.com

Rec N’ Roll launches in Henry County

Henry County Parks and Recreation has partnered with the Henry County Police Department and the McDonough Housing Authority to launch Henry County’s first mobile recreation unit, Rec N’ Roll. Rec N’ Roll (RNR) brings games and activities to Henry County children who may not otherwise have easy access...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Blank Foundation pledges $2.4 million in grants for Westside neighborhoods

The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation has pledged $2.4 million in new grants designed to help legacy residents stay in their homes in the English Avenue and Vine City neighborhoods. Combined with existing commitments, the foundation’s 2022 Westside grantmaking is $5 million, which will remain steady at this level for the next decade.  “The Westside […] The post Blank Foundation pledges $2.4 million in grants for Westside neighborhoods appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy