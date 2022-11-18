Read full article on original website
FanDuel Maryland promo code: $100 bonus, NBA League Pass & more
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. FanDuel Sportsbook’s Maryland launch date is just days away, but you can take advantage of their amazing new user promo today. If you join FanDuel...
Caesars promo: Bonus code to get up to $1,250 on NFL Week 11
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. If you’re looking for somewhere to bet on NFL Week 11, look no further than Caesars Sportsbook. You can click here to sign up now and claim the newest Caesars promo that rewards all new members with first-bet insurance up to $1,250. All it takes is the bonus code FULLSYR and you’ll be ready to go in no time.
PointsBet promo: Get $2,000 in second chance bets with code RFPICKS11
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. If you’re looking for somewhere to bet on all of the sports going on this month, PointsBet Sportsbook has the perfect welcome bonus for you. New customers can sign up today and claim up to $2,000 in free bets with the PointsBet promo code RFPICKS11.
FanDuel promo code NY: Receive $125 in free bets on any sport this week
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. If you’re still looking for somewhere to bet on all the sports going on this month, you can register at FanDuel Sportsbook for their exclusive sign-up bonus today. All new customers can claim $125 in free bets guaranteed and no FanDuel promo code NY is required.
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 65 preview: ‘Lewis vs. Spivac’ predictions
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just one day away from the upcoming UFC Vegas 65 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, which is set to go down tomorrow night (Sat., Nov. 19, 2022) on ESPN+ from inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, featuring a heavyweight main event between Top 15 title hopefuls Derrick Lewis and Serghei Spivac, a five-round headliner with serious title implications for early 2023 and beyond.
MMAmania.com
Live: UFC Vegas 65 early weigh ins video results | Lewis vs. Spivac
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just over 24 hours away from its upcoming UFC Vegas 65 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, headlined by a 265-pound showdown between Top 15 heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Serghei Spivac. The action gets underway this Sat. night (Nov. 19, 2022) on ESPN+ from inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, also featuring a hard-hitting light heavyweight co-headliner between veteran bruisers Kennedy Nzechukwu and Ion Cutelaba.
How to watch New York Giants vs. Detroit Lions: NFL Week 11 time, TV channel, live stream
The New York Giants host the Detroit Lions at MetLife Stadium for NFL Week 11 on Sunday, November 20 (11/20/2022) at 1 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast at 1 p.m. ET on local FOX networks, and can be streamed live on fuboTV, DirecTV Stream and other live TV services. Check the coverage map to see if the game will air in your market.
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 65 live stream results, play-by-play updates | Lewis vs. Spivac
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to its APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the UFC Vegas 65 mixed martial arts (MMA) event TONIGHT (Sat., Nov. 19, 2022), streaming LIVE on ESPN+. UFC Vegas 65 will be headlined by a 265-pound showdown between Top 15 heavyweights Derrick “Black Beast” Lewis and Serghei “Polar Bear” Spivac. Before that five-round clash of styles gets underway, veteran light heavyweight Ion “The Hulk” Cutelaba looks to snap a two-fight losing streak by turning away hot-and-cold 185-pound “African Savage” Kennedy Nzechukwu in the UFC Vegas 65 co-main event. Elsewhere on the card, Andre Fialho and Muslim Salikhov go to war at welterweight shortly before Waldo Cortes-Acosta and Chase Sherman collide at 265 pounds.
MMAmania.com
Trainer embroiled in betting scandal ‘suspended’ just hours before UFC Vegas 65
Miles Johns may have won a close contest against Vince Morales earlier today (Sat., Nov. 19, 2022) at UFC Vegas 65 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, but the bantamweight contender did so without his head coach by his side. LIVE! Stream UFC Vegas 65...
