Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals 2022: notebooks are the hot ticket item this year

Amazingly, there are still boatloads of Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals that have survived the weekend. Some have even come back in stock after disappearing over Black Friday, and some have gone into clearance at a still lower price than their MSRP. Still in the running is the outstanding 4K Gigabyte Aero RTX 3070 Ti laptop at $1,320 , and this big screen 17-inch Gigabyte RTX 3060 machine for $880 .

The stuff left over from Cyber Monday really isn't half bad then, so it might be worth taking a look before the next generation of laptops launches in the new year, since there's plenty of relevant hardware with great savings today.

Like truffle pigs for PC goodies, we've been sniffing out deals wherever they may be hiding. And we know just what to look for, too. Ideally a current-gen GPU, for one—one of Nvidia's RTX 30-series will have the chops to take on most modern games. Even some older models with RTX 20-series GPUs are still kicking around, though we don't recommend paying over the odds for those when there are better rigs around for less.

We'll carry on curating the best Cyber Monday PC gaming deals all the way through.

You'll also want to consider newer CPUs, many of which come with greater core counts than the usual four-core options. That said, if you're being presented with the choice of a last-gen CPU paired with a current-gen GPU, it's not the end of the world—it'll still serve you well, and the GPU is more important for most games.

Below are all the leftovers for the best gaming laptop deals we've found. We're done checking over these now, but the bots below the deal blocks will keep an eye out, and we'll be back here next year doing the same, so make sure to save this page in your Black Friday / Cyber Monday bookmark folder.

In the US:

In the UK:

Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals in the US

Acer Nitro 5 | Nvidia RTX 3060 | AMD Ryzen 5 5600H | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 144Hz | 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $798 at Walmart

Even now the hefty discount has expired, the Nitro is still one of the cheapest RTX 3060-based gaming laptops around this Cyber Monday. For this much cash you're usually looking at a GTX 1650 Ti based machine, at best. But here, you get a good 1080p gaming GPU, and a quality AMD Ryzen CPU, too. The 8GB of RAM is a bit weak, but the 144Hz screen goes some way to making up for that slight shortfall. View Deal

Gigabyte A7 K1 | Nvidia RTX 3060 | AMD Ryzen 5800H | 17.3-inch | 1080p | 144Hz | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $999 $879.99 at Newegg (save $119.01)

The Gigabyte cheapo big boi is back on the menu, with Newegg offering us this banging gaming laptop bargain for a delightful $880. You get the bigger screen, but with a 1080p resolution that the RTX 3060 will cope with quite happily. There's also that tasty Ryzen CPU for all your productivity needs, too. A lot of laptop for the money.

Asus ROG Zephyrus 14 | Nvidia RTX 3060 | AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS | 14-inch | 1080p | 144Hz | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,399.99 $899.99 at Best Buy (save $500)

If you don't want a hulking gaming laptop, let me introduce the Zephyrus 14: a 14-incher that can game without busting your bank balance or your shoulder when lugging it around. No-nonsense specs in a delightful package. That $500 saving doesn't hurt either. View Deal

MSI Katana GF66 | Nvidia RTX 3060 | Intel Core i7 11800H | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 144Hz | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,349 $899.99 at Amazon (save $449.01)

Dropping below the $900 mark is when you know you've got a good RTX 3060 laptop deal on your hands. It's got all the necessary specs you could want, such as high refresh rate screen, 16GB RAM, and a decent capacity SSD for the money. It's basically bang-on what you'd want to pay for a traditional mainstream gaming laptop. View Deal

Asus TUF Dash 15 | Nvidia RTX 3070 | Intel Core i7-12650H | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 144Hz | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,499.99 $999.99 at Best Buy (save $500)

Scraping in just under the $1,000 mark is this RTX 3070-powered ultramobile gaming PC. It's still rocking a 10-core, 16-thread CPU, but the Dash 15 is Asus' thinner gaming laptop variant and is a really nice machine. We'd maybe want a little more storage than 512GB but there's a spare SSD slot inside for when you do want to upgrade. This is also the cheapest RTX 3070 machine we've found right now. View Deal

Asus ROG Flow X13 | Nvidia GTX 1650 | AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS | 13.4-inch | 1080p | 120Hz | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $1,359.99 $999.99 at Amazon (save $360)

We have been dead set against recommending anything from the GTX 16-series, whether it's laptop, PC, or just straight graphics card. But the Flow X13 is something different to a traditional gaming laptop, and if you fit its niche this might be for you. It's a 13-inch ultra-portable gaming 2-in-1, which means it's kinda laptop and kinda tablet. You can buy it with an external GPU dock , which is why it comes with a weedy GTX 1650, but if you're doing light gaming, but still want a decent little productivity notebook, it's not a bad shout. View Deal

Asus ROG Strix G15 | AMD RX 6800M | AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX | 15.6-inch | 1440p | 165Hz | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,699.99 $1,099.99 at Best Buy (save $600)

This is a genuinely fantastic gaming laptop deal, and you're going to need to hurry because if people have any sense they'll snap this right up. The RX 6800M is AMD's most powerful mobile GPU, and we're talking around RTX 3070 Ti levels of standard gaming prowess. For just $1,100. Throw in a 1440p screen running at 165Hz and you've got one mighty machine. View Deal

Gigabyte Aorus 5 SE4 | Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 | Intel Core i7 12700H | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 360Hz | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,299.99 $1,149.99 at Newegg (save $150)

A new 12th Gen Intel CPU combined with a powerful 130W RTX 3070 for $1,150 is a solid offering. That's especially true since this one's paired with a fantastically speedy 360Hz panel. There's plenty of RAM for your games and the chassis is attractive too. View Deal

MSI Crosshair | Nvidia RTX 3070 | Intel Core i7 12700H | 17.3-inch | 144Hz | 1080p | 16GB DDR4 | 512GB SSD | $1,899 $1,349 at Newegg (save $550)

The RTX 3070 is very capable in mobile form, particularly when driving a 1080p screen like this. Pair that with a powerful 12th Gen Intel CPU and that 144Hz screen will be well used. This is a decently specced gaming laptop that will handle whatever you throw at it. I wish it had a better SSD for the price, but 16GB of dual channel DDR4-3200 RAM is not terrible. This is the Rainbow Six Extraction edition, so you've really gotta like yellow. View Deal

Gigabyte Aero 16 XE4 | Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti | Intel Core i7 12700H | 15.6-inch | 4K | 16GB DDR4 | 2TB SSD | $1,499.99 $1,309.99 at Newegg (save $190)

This deal isn't quite as hot as it was on Friday, but it's still a good price. For the cost of some RTX 3060 laptops, here you can net an RTX 3070 Ti, a high-end up-to-date Intel CPU, plenty of RAM and storage—all packed into a chassis that we've liked for a long time. It's billed as more of a creator laptop, being an Nvidia Studio laptop, and that's what we've always used these laptops for on-team. Hence the 4K resolution. But you could still game at high-res with the spec it delivers. View Deal

Dell G15 Gaming Laptop | Nvidia RTX 3070 | AMD Ryzen 7 6800H | 15.6-inch | 165Hz | 1080p | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $1,599 $1,349.99 at Dell (save $250)

Here's a very well-rounded gaming laptop that's well worth the money asked for it. The RTX 3070 is a great mobile gaming GPU with the power to make the most of the G15's 165Hz screen. Beyond that, however, you have AMD's excellent Ryzen 7 6800H. That's a chip that's mighty for gaming and multitasking, so this laptop is really well-suited to whatever you want to throw at it. View Deal

Legion 5 Gen 7 | Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti | AMD Ryzen 7 6800H | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 165Hz | 16GB DDR5 | 1TB SSD | $2,199.99 $1,549.99 at Lenovo (save $650)

The mobile take on the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti is a beastly GPU that'll chomp through games, especially at this laptop's 1080p native resolution. You'll stand a good chance of hitting that 165Hz refresh rate. You also get a powerful AMD CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a healthy 1TB NVMe SSD. There are a bunch of ecoupons Lenovo has in place that you can add to the basket, too: use BLACKFRIDAYGAME and HOLIDAYSURPRISE for an extra discount to get it down to $1,450. View Deal

MSI GP66 Leopard | Intel Core i7 11800H | Nvidia RTX 3080 | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 144Hz | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,849 $1,569.99 at Walmart (save $279.01)

It's an old code, sir, but it checks out. That's still an RTX 3080 GPU in there, even if it's plugged into an 11th Gen Intel CPU it'll still game like a hero. The rest of the spec is pretty decent, too, and means you'll have an RTX 3080-based system for less than an RTX 3070 Ti. View Deal

Asus Zephyrus G15 | Nvidia RTX 3080 | AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS | 15.6-inch | 1440p | 240Hz | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $1,999.99 $1,759.99 at Best Buy (save $240)

This is an incredible amount of gaming laptop for the money, and a pretty looking chassis to wrap it all up in. The RTX 3080 obviously gets top billing, but that 1440p 240Hz IPS screen has to get a mention, too. The rest of the spec is pretty standard, though I am pleased it's rocking a full 1TB SSD. The only note of warning is that it can get a little toasty thanks to that thinner chassis, however. View Deal

Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 | RTX 3080 | AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 300Hz | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $2,199.99 $1,699.99 at Newegg (save $500)

An immense component combo here, one that's sure to smash any game in your library, especially at its native 1080p resolution. It's not the cheapest we've seen it, but you may even be able to make the most of that speedy 300Hz refresh rate screen with gear like that under the hood. View Deal

Razer Blade 14 Quartz | Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti | AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX | 165Hz | 1440p | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $2,599.99 $2,199.99 at Razer (save $400)

The Razer Blade 14 is a sleek machine, and one of our favourites on the team. The pink Quartz version? Doubly so. It comes with an up to date Ryzen CPU that's supremely quick, and an RTX 3070 Ti which will see you right at the laptop's native 1440p. View Deal

Acer Predator Helios 300 | Nvidia RTX 3060 | Intel Core i7 12700H | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 165Hz | 16GB DDR5 | 512GB SSD | $1,499.99 $999.99 at Best Buy (save $500)

There are plenty of RTX 3060 gaming laptops for $999, but what sets the Helios 300 apart is that traditional gaming chassis ensures you've got plenty of airflow to keep the 130W RTX 3060 running harder for longer. The rest of the spec is tasty at this price tag too. View Deal

Asus ROG Zephyrus 14 | AMD RX 6800S | AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS | 14-inch | 1600p | 120Hz | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $1,899.99 $1,399.99 at Best Buy (save $500)

Ah man, I am sorely tempted, because the G14 is one of the loveliest gaming laptops around. And that's from someone hopelessly in love with the Razer Blade 14. The combination of top-end Ryzen mobile CPU and performance Radeon GPU is impressive. That RX 6800S is only a shade behind the RTX 3070 in notebook form, and the rest of the spec rocks, too, especially that 120Hz 2560 x 1600 resolution screen. And it's the Moonlight White version as well. Mmmm. View Deal

Gigabyte G5 MD | Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti | Intel Core i5 11400H | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 144Hz | 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $999.99 $549.99 at Best Buy (save $450)

Let's start with the obvious, the RTX 3050 Ti is no monster gaming GPU, but it's 50% quicker than the old GTX 1650 Ti you'd usually find at this sort of price, and just 35% slower than an RTX 3060. That will deliver some decent mobile gaming performance on this 144Hz IPS panel. The 8GB of RAM is on the edge of what might be considered acceptable for a tab-heavy Chrome experience, but that 512GB SSD is very welcome. View Deal

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro | Nvidia RTX 3070 | AMD Ryzen 5800H | 16-inch | 1440p | 165Hz | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,298.97 $1,099 at Walmart (save $199.97)

The Black Friday gaming laptop deals have been genuinely impressive, and this is one of the best bargains we've seen. An RTX 3070 laptop for under $1,100 and with a further spec that makes for mighty tempting reading. That AMD Ryzen chip is a great eight-core, 16-thread mobile CPU, but that 1440p 16-inch IPS screen is what's grabbed me. With a 165Hz refresh it'll be a fantastic gaming panel. View Deal

MSI Sword | 15.6-inch | Intel Core i7 12650H | Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti | 1TB SSD | 16GB DDR4 | 1080p | 144Hz | $1,699.99 $1,399.99 at Best Buy (save $300)

The MSI Sword here comes packing not only a 12th Gen processor, but a GPU that'll rip through frames per second at the laptops native 1080p, maybe even hitting the 144Hz the panel offers. Topped with a 1TB SSD and 16GB of DDR4-3200 RAM, it's really not bad for that price. View Deal

Gigabyte Aero 16 XE5 | Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti | Intel Core i7 12700H | 16-inch | 4K | 16GB DDR5 | 1TB SSD | $2,449 $1,299 at Newegg (save $1150)

For a little bit more money than the Aero XE4 above, you can net yourself the exact same spec. Wait, what? No, it's actually different in a few ways: rather than 16GB of DDR4 the XE5 comes with 16GB of DDR5, and it offers a slightly larger 16-inch display. It might make sense to some to get the DDR5 machine, but generally we'd say you will get by just fine with DDR4. Oh, but this machine does come in a lovely looking silver finish. View Deal

Gigabyte Aorus 15 XE4 | Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti | Intel Core i7 12700H | 17-inch | 1440p | 165Hz | 16GB DDR5 | 1TB SSD | $2,299 $1,299 at Newegg (save $1,000)

This is the cut down version of the 17-incher available: same great core component combo in a smaller package, but with a much higher pixel density going for it. It'll still ace games at that 1440p resolution, and may even make the most of the 165Hz panel if you tune the settings a little. Either way this is a great saving on a fantastic laptop with a full size keyboard, a good chunk of storage, and topped with some tasty DDR5-4800 RAM. View Deal

Gigabyte Aorus 17 XE5 | Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti | Intel Core i7 12700H | 17-inch | 1080p | 360Hz | 16GB DDR5 | 1TB SSD | $2,349 $1,449.99 at Newegg (save $899.01)

Gigabyte's offering a very speedy 360Hz screen with this Aorus laptop. For that, it's dropped the resolution down to a modest 1080p. That means you probably only want to look at this laptop if you're really into competitive gaming, where that refresh rate will be put into best use. Otherwise it's a great spec with plenty of storage and a surprising 16GB of DDR5 memory. View Deal

MSI Vector GP66 | Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti | Core i9 12900H | 15.6-inch | 1440p | 165Hz | 32GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $2,599.99 $1,999.99 at Newegg (save $600)

If it's the fastest currently available mobile GPU you demand, look no further. The MSI Vector GP66 packs an RTX 3080 Ti, not to mention 32GB of RAM, a 165Hz 1440p display, a hefty 12900H Intel CPU and a 1TB SSD. At this price point, that's one hell of a spec list. Currently it's only on back order, so no telling when it will ship, but if it's not a present for someone else you can still save a whole bunch. View Deal

Razer Blade 14 Quartz | Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti | AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX | 165Hz | 1440p | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $2,599.99 $2,199.99 at Razer (save $400)

Back in stock for Cyber Monday and pretty in pink, the Razer Blade 14 is a sleek machine, and one of our favourites on the team. In black we love it, but the pink Quartz version? Doubly so. It comes with an up to date Ryzen CPU that's supremely quick, and an RTX 3070 Ti which will see you right at the laptop's native 1440p. View Deal

Cyber Monday office laptop deals in the US

Inspiron 15 | Intel Core i5 1135G7 | Intel UHD | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 8GB RAM | 256GB SSD | $599.99 $379.99 at Dell (save $220)

If you're not bothered about gaming and simply need a laptop for work, then this Dell machine is a good place to start. The Tiger Lake Core i5 may be getting on a bit now, but it's still capable enough. The RAM and SSD aren't much to get excited about, but for $400 it's acceptable for a school machine with a decent size screen. View Deal

Dell XPS 13 | Intel Core i7 1250U | Intel UHD | 13-inch | 1920 x 1200 | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,349 $999 at Dell (save $350)

The Dell XPS 13 is one of the best office notebooks around. I've been in love with the design since I first got my hands on one, and they're outstanding devices. This model comes with a healthy complement of DDR5 memory and a relatively capacious SSD, too. The CPU only has a pair of Performance Cores, but with a further eight Efficient Alder Lake cores there's a lot of multithreaded performance baked inside that slim chassis. View Deal

ASUS ZenBook Pro 15 | Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti | AMD Ryzen 7 5800H | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 60Hz | 16B RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,399.99 $799.99 at Best Buy (save $600)

In addition to a great entry-level hardware spec, you get a lovely OLED panel, though sadly you're locked at 60Hz if you're primarily looking at this as a gaming machine. You'd have to turn the settings down to get over 60 fps anyway, and that doesn't make it bad for gaming, just not great for super competitive games. Productivity tasks shouldn't be an issue, though, and this is the cheapest it's ever been. View Deal

Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals in the UK

Medion Erazer Deputy P25 | Nvidia RTX 3060 | Ryzen 5 5600H | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 144Hz | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | £1,099.98 £899.99 at Ebuyer (save £199.99)

Yeah, it's a chunky chassis to be sure, but this fairly generic gaming laptop does offer a great spec for the money. Its RTX 3060 will be able to drive its 144Hz display at 1080p, and with 16GB of RAM it's not lacking where it matters, either. View Deal

MSI Katana GF66 | Nvidia RTX 3070 | Core i7 11800H | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 144Hz | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | £1,399 £949 at Very (save £450)

This machine has been discounted below £1,000 across all the retailers so far this sales season, but this is the cheapest we've seen it at. And to be able to get an RTX 3070 laptop for less than a grand makes this svelte MSI machine a great deal. The only issue I have with the spec is that 512GB SSD, and that there is only a single NVMe slot in which to upgrade your storage. View Deal

TUF Dash F15 FX517ZM | Nvidia RTX 3060 | Intel Core i7 12650H | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 144Hz | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | £1,399 £999 at Very (save £400)

Not a bad little machine here, the TUF shows up on sale a lot over deals season and this one even comes touting a 12th Gen Intel processor alongside Nvidia's RTX 3060. You'll be able to get a good bit of gaming done and perhaps make the most of that 144Hz panel if you turn the settings down a tad. View Deal

Asus TUF Gaming A17 | Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti | AMD Ryzen 7 6800H | 17.3-inch | 1080p | 144Hz | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | £1,699.99 £1,399.99 at Overclockers UK (save £300)

This Asus laptop is very well-specced for the price. Rather than the standard RTX 3070, this has an RTX 3070 Ti. That's plenty of power for its 144Hz 1080p screen, and the AMD Ryzen CPU will work a treat for other work you might have to do. The TUF chassis isn't the sleekest around, but it is well-made and easy to upgrade. So hey, we'll take it. The 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD are a real plus, too. View Deal

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402RK | AMD RX 6800S | Ryzen 7 6800HS | 14-inch | 1200p | 144Hz | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | £1,799.99 £1,499.99 at Amazon (save £300)

The pure AMD version of the delectable ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14. Compact 14-inch proportions, 144Hz 1200p panel, AMD Radeon RX 6800S graphics, 1TB SSD. What's not to like? OK, it's not 1440p, but 1,920 by 1,200 on a 14-inch panel is plenty. View Deal

Razer Blade 14 | NVIDIA RTX 3070 | R9-5900HX | 14-inch | 1440p | 165Hz | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | £2,057 £1,549 at Amazon (save £508)

Is there a sweeter small form factor gaming laptop than the Razer Blade 14? This one packs a serious punch thanks to RTX 3070 graphics and an eight-core AMD Ryzen 9 CPU. Add in 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD and you have a comprehensive package. If you're going to go big this Cyber Monday, you might as well make it the best. View Deal

HP Omen 17 | Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti | Core i7 12700H | 17.3-inch | 1440p | 165Hz | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | £1,999.99 £1,549.99 at HP (save £450)

Coming in with a powerful last gen CPU and GPU, this laptop should even be able to make the most of the 165Hz 1440p panel at mid-low settings. Otherwise it's a fantastic spec with a nice big SSD and, of course, some speedy DDR5-4800 RAM topping it off. Juicy. View Deal

Razer Blade 15 base | 15.6-inch | Intel Core i7 11800H | Nvidia RTX 3070 | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | 165Hz | 1440p | £2,149.99 £1,916.99 at Razer (save £233)

The specs could be a little more generous in terms of storage space, but the Blade is one of our favourite portable gaming machines. This config comes with a great processor and capable Ampere GPU which should be able to make the most out of that tasty 1440p panel and it's 165Hz refresh rate. View Deal

Razer Blade 17 | Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 | Intel Core i7 11800H | 17.3-inch | 1080p | 360Hz | 32GB RAM | 1TB SSD | £2,999.98 £2,029.97 at Laptops direct (save $970)

Sure, you're looking at two generations back on the CPU here, but the i7 11800H is still a very relevant processor today. Paired with a monstrous RTX 3080 and 32GB of RAM you can bet it'll handle whatever you throw at it in it's native 1080p, and will even work with an external monitor up to 4K. That 1TB SSD wont go amiss either. View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 | Nvidia RTX 3060 | Ryzen 5 5600H | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 120Hz | 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD | £896.4 at Amazon

Technically not a deal, but one of the cheapest RTX 3060 gaming laptops we've seen so far. Granted there are some sacrifices made to deliver the GPU performance at this price. Notably, the RAM and SSD are pretty miserly, but compromises always have to be made when you're on a tight budget, and the CPU and GPU combination will deliver great gaming performance on the 120Hz 1080p screen. View Deal

Dell G15 | Nvidia RTX 3060 | AMD Ryzen 7 6800H | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 120Hz | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | £1,199 £929 at Dell (save £270)

Of course the G15 is going to be discounted on Black Friday, and this RTX 3060 spec is a quality little machine, matching the mobile GeForce GPU with the excellent AMD eight-core, 16-thread Ryzen processor. Alongside 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, this is an all-round excellent wee lappie. View Deal

MSI GP66 Leopard | 15-inch | Nvidia RTX 3080 |Intel Core i7 11800H | 144Hz | 1080p | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | £1,998.98 £1,598.99 at Scan (save £399.99)

An RTX 3080 laptop for this price? Yes please. Nvidia hasn't yet released its next-gen RTX 40-series mobile GPUs, so this is still one of the best GPUs you can get in a laptop. Plus a laptop is more a holistic affair, your performance is based on both the GPU, CPU, screen, refresh rate, and resolution. Luckily, this comes with a 1080p, 144Hz panel, so it's great for FPS gaming and will make the most of that RTX 3080. View Deal

Alienware M15 R7 | Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti | AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 165Hz | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | £2,349 £1,879 at Dell (save £470)

A very nice machine here, with a powerful CPU/GPU combo that will eat through those frames at the laptop's native 1080p. That's a powerful CPU backing up a great last gen mobile GPU and it even comes topped with some tasty DDR5-4800 RAM. It's a little lacking on the storage side, but it could be worse, for sure. View Deal

Razer Blade 14 | Nvidia RTX 3080 | Ryzen 9 5900HX | 14-inch | 1440p | 165Hz | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | £2,749.97 £1,899.97 at Laptops Direct (save £850)

The Blade 14 is absolutely one of my favourite ever gaming laptops. The 14-inch chassis is beautiful and the 1440p resolution screen matches perfectly with the RTX 3080 graphics card. The rest of the spec, with 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD, is pretty standard for the money, but won't let you down, either. View Deal

Cyber Monday office laptop deals in the UK

Inspiron 15 | AMD Ryzen 3 5425U | AMD Radeon Graphics | 15.6-inch | 120Hz | 256GB SSD | 8GB | £529 £319 at Dell (save £210)

While you won't get much, if any, gaming done on this, it is a great office laptop. It's a fairly standard chassis and size, but it's neatly made and offers great connectivity for busy students. View Deal

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

Cyber Monday is set for November 28, 2022, trawling Black Friday like a lovesick puppy. The temptation is to look at Cyber Monday like the unwanted sibling of Black Friday, with just the dregs left on offer. But while it's still going to be tough to get the goods shipped ahead of Christmas, retailers will often have a stock of great deals set aside for Cyber Monday.

Cyber Monday also kicks off Cyber Week, where you may find a bunch of other deals on PC hardware to stretch out the sales season.

What should I look out for in a Cyber Monday gaming laptop deal?

The best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals will deliver high-performance hardware for a knockdown price, or at the very least not come with an overly inflated price tag.

But it doesn't automatically scan that just because something has a three-figure discount that it will be worth the money. You need to keep an eye on what parts are being used, what else you get for your cash, and whether it's actually right for you.

Things are tough for PC gaming hardware, as it stands today. But companies are still aiming to shift stock so expect some discounts on current-gen kit. Don't be fooled into parting with money for anything beyond the last generation of GPUs, however. It's unlikely there'll be a laptop with an Nvidia 10-series graphics card inside it that's worth buying this Cyber Monday, unless you can find a wonderfully cheap deal.

Keep an eye out for storage, and memory size too. That's most true at the low end of the market, where manufacturers may aim to keep prices low by using single sticks of memory and therefore halving the potential memory bandwidth. That might not be a problem in the very cheapest of gaming laptops, however, where the GPU will make the most difference to your experience.