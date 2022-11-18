Read full article on original website
Wave 3
Winners of Norton Children’s Hospital Home & BMW Raffle announced at 33rd annual Snow Ball gala
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Saturday night was Norton Children’s Hospital’s 33rd Snow Ball gala at the Galt House. Tickets for the annual Norton Children’s Hospital Home & BMW Raffle went on sale in Oct., benefiting Norton Children’s Behavioral & Mental Health, affiliated with the UofL School of Medicine, through the Norton Children’s Hospital Foundation.
WHAS 11
Light up Shively kicks off holiday season
All around Metro Louisville, the holiday spirit fills the air. The city of Shively kicked off the season with a special Christmas-themed event.
Louisville business giving away 1,000 Thanksgiving turkeys
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you're in need of a turkey this Thanksgiving, you won't want to miss Burning Barrel's Turkey Giveaway. The event runs from 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Central Beer Depot on Central Avenue. Louisville native and Chris Redman, former NFL player...
WLKY.com
Wranglers finally recover Louisville's last roaming cow
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The last of a herd of cattle that got loose in Cherokee Park last month has finally been wrangled up. Local live stream host Tara Bassett of 502LIVEstreamers accompanied a group of cattle wranglers on Saturday afternoon as they sighted and attempted to corner the last cow, a red bull.
WHAS 11
Cards and Cats prepare for annual 'Governor's Cup'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s officially the time of the year “red and blue” gets cranked up to a different intensity. In just under a week, Louisville will travel to the University of Kentucky for another edition of the “Governor’s Cup.”. If recent form is...
WLKY.com
Thanksgiving dinner to go: Where to order in the Louisville area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Why not let someone else do all of the cooking this Thanksgiving? Take the load off and do some scrolling to find the best Thanksgiving dinner to suit your needs. These Louisville-area restaurants are ready to whip up a delicious Turkey dinner. A few will even make dessert.
WLKY.com
Jefferson County church hosts Thanksgiving giveaway for those in need
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An east Jefferson County church is doing its part to get folks ready for Thanksgiving. Green Castle Baptist Church, on Murphy Lane, held their annual Thanksgiving giveaway Saturday afternoon but because they found it difficult to get turkeys, they instead gave away gift cards to dozens of families in need.
wdrb.com
Pink-footed goose spotted in Shelbyville, the first seen in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A goose is on the loose in Shelbyville. A pink-footed goose, native to Greenland, was spotted for the first time in Kentucky. Authorities say it's been hanging out in Shelbyville for the past few days. More than 2,700 miles from home, the bird was seen on Lake Shelby and at Clear Creek Golf Center last week.
In Your Backyard: JCPS school named for one of Kentucky's most prolific writers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Atherton. Kennedy. Grace James. Familiar names dot the streets of Louisville, and adorn the walls of JCPS schools. Each name has a story, and many schools Louisvillians are so familiar with honor Kentuckians who've made an impact here and around the country. Jesse Stuart was perhaps...
WLKY.com
Did you know? In 1980, Bill Murray filmed 'Stripes' in a Louisville barbershop
More than 40 years ago, a downtown barbershop on West Market Street was transformed by film crews into a setting for "Stripes" starring Bill Murray. For six weeks starting in November 1980, Louisville and Fort Knox served as backdrops for parts of the film. While Murray is prominent in footage...
5 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service.
'Our dogs are out of toys': Louisville animal shelter asking for donations
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An animal shelter with no toys is like Christmas with no presents. Unfortunately, an animal shelter here in Louisville finds itself with nothing for all the cats and dogs to play with. Louisville Metro Animal Services shared a photo on their Facebook of an empty toy...
Prominent Louisville family pledges $1 million to UofL
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A generous donation from a prominent, Louisville family will reportedly fund a green space in downtown Louisville. The University of Louisville’s Christina Lee Brown Envirome Institute has received a pledge of $1 million from the Trager family to establish the Trager Micro-Forest Project, according to a UofL press release.
WLKY.com
'So much potential': Investors, business owners tour available properties in south Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — South Louisville is open and ready for new businesses to move to the area. Developers, Investors and small business owners toured several available properties on Friday. Inside the now-closed former Biscuit Belly location at Colonial Gardens, investors gathered to see what south Louisville has to offer.
wdrb.com
2 new hotels planned off Gene Snyder in east Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Plans are in the works to bring two new hotels and a luxury apartment complex to east Louisville. The projects — to be called Factory Pointe — are planned on 5 acres at Factory Lane and La Grange Road, just off Interstate 265, and includes 228 hotel rooms between two new hotels.
wdrb.com
First Down Friday Scores -- Week 14
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football playoffs is underway in Kentucky, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river. Below are all the final scores for Week 14. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana, click here...
wdrb.com
Community leaders, developers take tour of south Louisville in hopes of encouraging new investment
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group of developers, realtors and neighborhood lifers set out Friday afternoon to explore the Taylor Boulevard/New Cut Road corridor. Starting at Colonial Gardens, the group was on a mission to show off the possibilities awaiting those who could invest in south Louisville. "We hope to...
Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. NC State | Game 11
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After seeing their four-game win streak snapped at Clemson, the Louisville football program will look to bounce back when they return to Cardinal Stadium this weekend, hosting NC State in what will be their final home game of the 2022 season. The defensive side of the ball...
WHAS 11
Louisville's LGBTQ community devastated following mass shooting in Colorado Springs
Across the country people are mourning the loss of life, that includes here in Louisville. We spoke with prominent LGBTQ+ community leaders who shared their message.
