Louisville, KY

Wave 3

Winners of Norton Children’s Hospital Home & BMW Raffle announced at 33rd annual Snow Ball gala

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Saturday night was Norton Children’s Hospital’s 33rd Snow Ball gala at the Galt House. Tickets for the annual Norton Children’s Hospital Home & BMW Raffle went on sale in Oct., benefiting Norton Children’s Behavioral & Mental Health, affiliated with the UofL School of Medicine, through the Norton Children’s Hospital Foundation.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Wranglers finally recover Louisville's last roaming cow

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The last of a herd of cattle that got loose in Cherokee Park last month has finally been wrangled up. Local live stream host Tara Bassett of 502LIVEstreamers accompanied a group of cattle wranglers on Saturday afternoon as they sighted and attempted to corner the last cow, a red bull.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS 11

Cards and Cats prepare for annual 'Governor's Cup'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s officially the time of the year “red and blue” gets cranked up to a different intensity. In just under a week, Louisville will travel to the University of Kentucky for another edition of the “Governor’s Cup.”. If recent form is...
LEXINGTON, KY
WLKY.com

Thanksgiving dinner to go: Where to order in the Louisville area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Why not let someone else do all of the cooking this Thanksgiving? Take the load off and do some scrolling to find the best Thanksgiving dinner to suit your needs. These Louisville-area restaurants are ready to whip up a delicious Turkey dinner. A few will even make dessert.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Jefferson County church hosts Thanksgiving giveaway for those in need

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An east Jefferson County church is doing its part to get folks ready for Thanksgiving. Green Castle Baptist Church, on Murphy Lane, held their annual Thanksgiving giveaway Saturday afternoon but because they found it difficult to get turkeys, they instead gave away gift cards to dozens of families in need.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Pink-footed goose spotted in Shelbyville, the first seen in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A goose is on the loose in Shelbyville. A pink-footed goose, native to Greenland, was spotted for the first time in Kentucky. Authorities say it's been hanging out in Shelbyville for the past few days. More than 2,700 miles from home, the bird was seen on Lake Shelby and at Clear Creek Golf Center last week.
SHELBYVILLE, KY
Alina Andras

5 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service.
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Prominent Louisville family pledges $1 million to UofL

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A generous donation from a prominent, Louisville family will reportedly fund a green space in downtown Louisville. The University of Louisville’s Christina Lee Brown Envirome Institute has received a pledge of $1 million from the Trager family to establish the Trager Micro-Forest Project, according to a UofL press release.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

2 new hotels planned off Gene Snyder in east Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Plans are in the works to bring two new hotels and a luxury apartment complex to east Louisville. The projects — to be called Factory Pointe — are planned on 5 acres at Factory Lane and La Grange Road, just off Interstate 265, and includes 228 hotel rooms between two new hotels.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

First Down Friday Scores -- Week 14

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football playoffs is underway in Kentucky, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river. Below are all the final scores for Week 14. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana, click here...
LOUISVILLE, KY

