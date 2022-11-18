Man, 30, charged in brutal slashing at Eltingville train station that left woman bleeding from face

Read full article on original website
As West Brighton shooting victims, 17 and 18, remain in hospital, an NYPD investigation continues
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The NYPD shared additional details about two people who were shot Saturday night in West Brighton. The shooting occurred at the intersection of Richmond Terrace and Snug Harbor Road. The two victims, ages 17 and 18, were shot in the stomach and groin, respectively, said police. They were taken to Richmond University Medical Center.
Police: Driver on LIE shot by person in another vehicle
NEW YORK -- An investigation is underway Sunday after gunfire on the Long Island Expressway sent a driver to the hospital. The 26-year-old victim was hit in the leg by a shot fired from another car in the eastbound lanes near the exit for the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway, sources told CBS2. Police are looking for the car, which was described as being either green or gray. The victim was in stable condition.There was no immediate word on what may have led to the shooting.
Manhattan subway robbers beat straphanger, steal cellphones, police say
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Two men were robbed aboard a Manhattan train Friday night, police said. The victims, ages 21 and 25, were riding the E train when two men threatened them as the subway was approaching the Canal Street stop at around 8:45 p.m., police said. The suspects allegedly pushed the 21-year-old man to the […]
Nephew taken into custody in Queens stabbing deaths: Police
Police say the 22-year-old nephew of some of the victims in Friday's fatal stabbing in Queens is now in custody.
Help Identify A Rape Suspect
The New York City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying an individual, depicted in the attached surveillance video clip, regarding two rape incidents, that occurred within the confines of the 43rd Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Incident 1: It was reported to...
Two teenagers shot Saturday night in Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, NY – The New York City Police Department has confirmed two teenagers were shot Saturday night in the area of Richmond Terrace and Snug Harbor Road. The shooting was reported at around 6:15 pm. The victims were identified only as a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old male. Both were transported to Richmond University Medical Center and are expected to survive. No arrests have been made at this time. The post Two teenagers shot Saturday night in Staten Island appeared first on Shore News Network.
Family member taken into custody in Queens triple murders, awaiting extradition to NY: Police
Police say the relative of the three women who were killed in Queens was in Virginia police custody and is now in the process of being extradited back to NY.
NYPD: Man wanted for stealing woman’s purse in Bedford Park
News 12 was told a 77-year-old woman was walking on Decatur Avenue and East 201st Street when the man approached her, snatched her purse and took off.
Undercover shootout leaves armed suspect dead in Manhattan drug sting: Report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— An undercover drug sting in Upper Manhattan devolved into a shootout Friday night that left an armed man dead and a second in custody, according to reports. NYPD, state and federal investigators were attempting to carry out a controlled buy of fentanyl in a first-floor apartment...
Brooklyn man allegedly shot, killed ‘kind and compassionate’ visitor to NYC
BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A Brooklyn man was indicted on Friday on murder charges in connection with the shooting death of a man visiting New York City, authorities said. Ethan Williams, a 20-year-old college student, was fatally shot while sitting on a stoop in Bushwick on Oct. 24, 2020, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said. […]
NYPD: Smoke shop in Rosebank robbed at gunpoint; suspects flee
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Rosebank business was held up at gunpoint Friday night, police confirmed to the Advance/SILive.com. Police responded to a report of a robbery at around 8:55 p.m. inside at 1201 Bay Street., according to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
2 shot in West Brighton draws large police response
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Two people were shot in West Brighton on Saturday night, closing down a portion of Richmond Terrace and drawing a large police response. NYPD officers responded to the intersection of Richmond Terrace and Snug Harbor Road at 6:12 after two people were shot, according to a spokesperson from the NYPD’s office of the Deputy Commissioner.
FDNY EMT, Oleg Yagudayev, 41, Arrested
On Friday, November 18, 2022, at approximately 1806 hours, the following 41-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 61st Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Oleg Yagudayev. FDNY EMT. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants...
Caught on camera: 4 men wanted for robbing East New York smoke shop
Surveillance video shows four hooded men in the store on Ashford Street going through the register and taking things.
Attempted robbery at Wendy’s in Stapleton; second incident on Bay Street in 24 hours
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- NYPD officers responded to an attempted robbery Saturday afternoon in Stapleton, an NYPD spokesperson told the Advance/SILive.com. The incident happened at 12:20 p.m., at Wendy’s, located at 330 Bay St., according to the spokesperson. The individual showed a knife to an employee after demanding money.
Family member arrested in Virginia for Queens triple murders
A family member of three women who were found stabbed to death in a Queens home on Friday morning has been arrested.
Staten Island NYPD detective shot in leg during raid files lawsuit against 2 suspects and homeowners
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An NYPD detective who was shot in the leg while executing a narcotics search warrant in New Springville back in January is suing the owners of the house where the shooting occurred. Det. Dominick Libretti is alleging in a lawsuit that homeowners Elad and Karen...
Police Say Mother Left Child Unattended in Car
A Huntington Station woman was arrested Saturday after she left her 4-year-old daughter unattended in a vehicle in cold weather, Suffolk County police said. Second Precinct police officers responded to a 911 call regarding a child unattended, restrained in a safety seat in a vehicle Read More ...
Police: Man shot in the stomach after dispute in Tremont
News 12 was told the victim was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.
Woman thrown to ground, punched in face by Brooklyn purse thieves
A woman was thrown to the ground and punched in the face by two thieves in a vicious mugging in Brooklyn, police said. The NYPD released surveillance images Friday of the two suspects they’re searching for in connection with the Nov. 6 attack.
