Related
Fun at media day: Winter sports athletes dance, cheer, make TikToks
It wasn’t all business at last week’s syracuse.com high school sports media day. Sure, we asked winter sports athletes and coaches about their outlook for the upcoming season, but we also had them help with TikToks. Check out the videos below, and give us a follow on TikTok.
Stifling defense fuels Cicero-North Syracuse to 5th straight state Final Four (54 photos)
Cicero, N.Y. — For the fifth straight time, the Cicero-North Syracuse football team is headed to the state Final Four. The Northstars defeated Corning-Painted Post 36-0 on Saturday at Michael J. Bragman Stadium at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.
Two second-half TDs guide General Brown to win over Waverly in Class C football regionals
General Brown punched its ticket on Saturday for next weekend’s New York State Class C Final Four, and they knocked off the top team in the state to do so. With the game knotted at 14-14 in the second half, the Lions (10-1) notched two touchdowns between the third and fourth quarters to down top-ranked Waverly (Section IV), 29-14, in Saturday’s regional championship at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.
Homer’s season ends in Class B football regional round for 2nd straight season
Cicero, N.Y. — Homer’s football season ends with a loss in the regional round of the state playoffs for the second straight season. The Trojans suffered a 53-8 setback to Maine-Endwell on Saturday at Michael J. Bragman Stadium at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.
NYSPHSAA football: See the complete schedule, results from the state tournament
The NYSPHSAA will hold its annual high school football state tournament to crown the association's five public-school champions. Games are scheduled to begin Friday, Nov. 18 and run through Sunday, Dec. 4. Nine teams from the Hudson Valley are among those who will compete for a trip to the Dome in Syracuse. NYSPHSAA quarterfinals...
WHEC TV-10
Pittsford And Canandaigua Football Fall In NYSPHAA Regionals
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Pittsford Football fell to Christian Brothers Academy in the Class AA State Quarterfinal, 27-6 at neutral site Guilderland High on Friday night. Meanwhile, Canandaigua fell to Niskayuna, 14-7 in the Class A State quarterfinal at Shenendehowa High. The Braves finish their season at (9-3).
Michigan, USC and the most intriguing teams as playoff contenders narrow to 9: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- On this episode of The College Football Survivor Show, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah dive into the two playoff contenders that are most in the mix and that we maybe have thought the least about -- Michigan and USC. Both teams know exactly who they are...
2022-2023 Roosevelt boys basketball preview
Head Coach: Curtis Black (1st season) Assistant Coaches: Rod Moxley Jr., Rich Graves Jr., DJ Hickle, Will Yount. 2021-2022 Record: 13-10 (9-5 Suburban American) Returning Letterwinners (2): Gavin Leslie, Tyrel Ellington. Letterwinners Lost (7): Jayden Reynolds, Seth Bowser, Desmeal Leigh, Karim Butler, Kevin Ina, Blake Green, Collin Garner. Outlook: The...
Westhill, Living Word Academy fall just short of girls volleyball state title games
Both Westhill and Living Word Academy were a day away from getting a shot at a girls volleyball state title. The Warriors fell in Class B pool play and the Lions didn’t survive the Class D pool during Saturday’s New York State Championship Tournament at the Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls.
Jim Boeheim gets 1,000th win as Syracuse tops Northeastern
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim reached his 1,000th career victory on Saturday in a 76-48 win over Northeastern. Joe Girard had 21 points and five 3-pointers for the Orange (2-1), Jesse Edwards added 19 points and seven rebounds and freshman Judah Mintz scored 18 points. Boeheim has been at the helm of Syracuse since 1976, and had 101 wins over the course of five seasons vacated in 2015 by the NCAA. The Orange led Northeastern in points in the paint (44-20), points off turnovers (18-10), and fast break points (13-0).
Costly turnovers end West Genesee’s season in regional round loss to Union-Endicott (58 photos)
Cicero, N.Y. — The West Genesee football team’s magical run ends in the state regional round with a 42-7 loss to Section IV’s Union-Endicott on Friday night at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. The Wildcats upset second-seeded Whitesboro and top-seeded Fayetteville-Manlius in back-to-back weeks to win the Section...
Jamesville-DeWitt becomes Section III’s first-ever boys volleyball state champion (video)
It was a historic day for the Jamesville-DeWitt boys volleyball program following a 3-0 victory over Section V’s Spencerport on Saturday in the New York State Division II championship match at the Capital Center in Albany. The Rams took home the program’s first-ever state title, which was also Section...
West Genesee football player ‘doing just fine’ after scary injury
Cicero, N.Y. — A West Genesee football player is OK after a scary injury during Friday night’s Class A regional playoff game against Union-Endicott at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. With just less than two minutes left in the third quarter, West Genesee running back Brady Barrett carried the...
Former Syracuse basketball star Roosevelt Bouie: The grandmother who taught him to fish (podcast)
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Years before he discovered the game of basketball. Roosevelt Bouie learned to fish. Bouie described himself as “busy’' youngster, but when his grandmother put a fishing pole in his hand, he learned that fishing offered him a sense of calm. Thus began a love affair with fishing that continues to this day.
Corning, Lansing fall short in semifinals at New York girls volleyball final four
Pursuits of state championships for the Corning and Lansing girls volleyball teams came to a close Saturday in the pool-play semifinals at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls. Corning dropped all six of its sets over three matches in Class AA. Lansing finished with a 1-5 record in Class C after taking its opening set. The Bobcats lost three sets by two points. ...
Cross Country Coach Jeremy Bartley Makes Mountaineer History
Most high school coaches in the U.S. never coach state championship teams during their careers, much less two state championships in two sports as is the case with Alleghany High School’s Jeremy Bartley. Bartley began running competitively while he was a student at Callahan Elementary School where he currently teaches physical education. During his junior and senior years at Alleghany High School where he serves as head coach in both boys cross country and girls cross country, he finished in second place or first place for his team in the races he ran for the Mountaineers during his junior and senior years. The...
