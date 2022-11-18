ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Two second-half TDs guide General Brown to win over Waverly in Class C football regionals

General Brown punched its ticket on Saturday for next weekend’s New York State Class C Final Four, and they knocked off the top team in the state to do so. With the game knotted at 14-14 in the second half, the Lions (10-1) notched two touchdowns between the third and fourth quarters to down top-ranked Waverly (Section IV), 29-14, in Saturday’s regional championship at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.
WAVERLY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Pittsford And Canandaigua Football Fall In NYSPHAA Regionals

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Pittsford Football fell to Christian Brothers Academy in the Class AA State Quarterfinal, 27-6 at neutral site Guilderland High on Friday night. Meanwhile, Canandaigua fell to Niskayuna, 14-7 in the Class A State quarterfinal at Shenendehowa High. The Braves finish their season at (9-3).
TOWN OF PITTSFORD, NY
Record-Courier

2022-2023 Roosevelt boys basketball preview

Head Coach: Curtis Black (1st season) Assistant Coaches: Rod Moxley Jr., Rich Graves Jr., DJ Hickle, Will Yount. 2021-2022 Record: 13-10 (9-5 Suburban American) Returning Letterwinners (2): Gavin Leslie, Tyrel Ellington. Letterwinners Lost (7): Jayden Reynolds, Seth Bowser, Desmeal Leigh, Karim Butler, Kevin Ina, Blake Green, Collin Garner. Outlook: The...
The Associated Press

Jim Boeheim gets 1,000th win as Syracuse tops Northeastern

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim reached his 1,000th career victory on Saturday in a 76-48 win over Northeastern. Joe Girard had 21 points and five 3-pointers for the Orange (2-1), Jesse Edwards added 19 points and seven rebounds and freshman Judah Mintz scored 18 points. Boeheim has been at the helm of Syracuse since 1976, and had 101 wins over the course of five seasons vacated in 2015 by the NCAA. The Orange led Northeastern in points in the paint (44-20), points off turnovers (18-10), and fast break points (13-0).
SYRACUSE, NY
The Star Gazette

Corning, Lansing fall short in semifinals at New York girls volleyball final four

Pursuits of state championships for the Corning and Lansing girls volleyball teams came to a close Saturday in the pool-play semifinals at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls. Corning dropped all six of its sets over three matches in Class AA. Lansing finished with a 1-5 record in Class C after taking its opening set. The Bobcats lost three sets by two points. ...
CORNING, NY
Virginian Review

Cross Country Coach Jeremy Bartley Makes Mountaineer History

Most high school coaches in the U.S. never coach state championship teams during their careers, much less two state championships in two sports as is the case with Alleghany High School’s Jeremy Bartley. Bartley began running competitively while he was a student at Callahan Elementary School where he currently teaches physical education. During his junior and senior years at Alleghany High School where he serves as head coach in both boys cross country and girls cross country, he finished in second place or first place for his team in the races he ran for the Mountaineers during his junior and senior years. The...
VIRGINIA STATE
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York.

 https://www.syracuse.com

