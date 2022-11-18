ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLB Trade Rumors

Do the Royals have a problem behind the plate?

Since winning the 2015 World Series, the Royals have been on a downward trajectory. The went 81-81 in 2016 and have been below .500 in the five seasons after that. After rebuilding the farm for a few years, the Royals have been trying to return to contention over the past couple of seasons by giving out some aggressive contracts, at least by their modest standards. It hasn’t worked out, with the past two seasons resulting in a fourth- and fifth-place finish in the weak AL Central.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Royals Review

Possible trade targets: National League East

Most of the words coming out of Royals front office types have really downplayed the prospect of splashing a bunch cash in free agency this winter. That does not mean that there won’t be any big moves however, and to that end I have started poking around various depth charts and prospect lists to see if there are any trade targets that might make sense for KC. I am following a few parameters. In general, I am looking for starting pitchers, third base or shortstop, outfield, and possibly catcher. All the targets are for building the major league team, not looking to add depth to the farm system, so they need to be in the majors or very close. Also, I am trying to be realistic about how aggressive the team should be, meaning no Sandy Alcantara or something else that would be ludicrously expensive to get done. There are other types of trades that the actual Royals should be thinking about and possibly pursuing, but I am not interested in the bullpen building or deepening the farm system in this exercise.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Andy Reid makes funny admission about game-winning play

The Kansas City Chiefs won another dramatic game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night, and it turns out Andy Reid called on a familiar play to beat them. The Chiefs’ 30-27 win had a lot of similarities to Kansas City’s 34-28 overtime victory in Week 15 of the 2021 season. In fact, Reid admitted that the Chiefs used the same play in both games to score a go-ahead touchdown with Travis Kelce.
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Chiefs down another offensive playmaker

The Chiefs made headlines with their acquisition of former Giants receiver Kadarius Toney. And it didn’t take him long to find a role in his new home. As he brought in 6 catches for 69 yards and 1 touchdown in his first two games in Kansas City. He was seeing his workload increase significantly as his snap count increases from 9% to 44% usage in his two weeks in Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy