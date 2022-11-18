Most of the words coming out of Royals front office types have really downplayed the prospect of splashing a bunch cash in free agency this winter. That does not mean that there won’t be any big moves however, and to that end I have started poking around various depth charts and prospect lists to see if there are any trade targets that might make sense for KC. I am following a few parameters. In general, I am looking for starting pitchers, third base or shortstop, outfield, and possibly catcher. All the targets are for building the major league team, not looking to add depth to the farm system, so they need to be in the majors or very close. Also, I am trying to be realistic about how aggressive the team should be, meaning no Sandy Alcantara or something else that would be ludicrously expensive to get done. There are other types of trades that the actual Royals should be thinking about and possibly pursuing, but I am not interested in the bullpen building or deepening the farm system in this exercise.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO