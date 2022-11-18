Read full article on original website
Related
Zachary Levi and other Shazam! Fury of the Gods actors write DC's Shazamily Matters special
What better way to get into character
Gizmodo
DC Comics Finally Moves From Dusk to 'Dawn'
They say it’s always darkest before the dawn, and that’s certainly true of DC Comics. Having spent most of 2022 on the tie-in event Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths—which I won’t insult you by trying to summarize, but suffice it to say things were very bleak for all of the publisher’s superheroes—2023 will be the “Dawn of DC,” which isn’t (as far as we know) yet another DC universe reboot but a project that focuses on solo superheroes titles, which honestly sounds kind of refreshing.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Kevin Conroy, longtime voice of animated Batman, dies at 66
Kevin Conroy, the man behind the gravelly bass voice of Batman and who popularized that unmistakable growl that separated Bruce Wayne from the Caped Crusader, has died, according to his representative Gary Miereanu. He was 66. DC Comics also confirmed the news. Conroy died Thursday, shortly after he was diagnosed...
comicon.com
Image Comics Announces ‘Blood Tree’: ‘Silence Of The Lambs’ Meets ‘Seven’
Writer Peter J. Tomasi (Batman and Robin, Superman, Black Adam: The Dark Age, Super-Sons, Detective Comics) and artist Maxim Šimić (Escape from New York, Worlds Apart) team up for new ongoing series Blood Tree from Image Comics coming in February 2023. “In Blood Tree, two obsessed NYPD detectives...
Famed Batman Actor Dies
Tragic news has come out of the entertainment world on Friday as it has been announced that Kevin Conroy, the actor who provided the voice of Batman for decades, has died at 66, according to published reports.
ComicBook
Power Rangers: Red Ranger Actor Austin St. John Breaks Silence on Jason David Frank's Death
Legendary star of the Power Rangers franchise Jason David Frank has unfortunately died at the age of 49, and former Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers, Power Rangers Zeo, and Power Rangers Turbo co-star and Red Ranger actor Austin St. John has broken his silence on Frank's death. Following early reports on social media and messages from those closest to the star, it was revealed by Frank's rep that he had passed away. Ever since, tributes to the original Green Ranger actor have been pouring in by both fans and those who closely worked alongside the star for many years.
TV Fanatic
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Spinoff Unveils Cast
With two main series episodes remaining, AMC is looking ahead to the broader Walking Dead universe. Deadline reports that Daryl Dixon's (Norman Reedus) spinoff has cast Clémence Poésy and Adam Nagaitis. Poésy will star as Isabelle, described as “a member of a progressive religious group who joins forces...
ComicBook
Constantine 2 Director Fighting for Hard R-Rating for Keanu Reeves' Sequel
Constantine 2 is officially in development at Warner Brothers, featuring Keanu Reeves returning as the eponymous antihero. Filmmaker Francis Lawrence is also set to return, helming the picture based on a script being written by Akiva Goldsman. While the first film was R-rated, Lawrence wants to go even further into adult territory this time around. In a recent interview with TheWrap, Lawrence said he felt the first picture was more PG-13 than anything, something he hopes to change with his follow-up.
Henry Cavill says he picked the Superman costume he wore in ‘Black Adam’ and ‘never gave up hope’ about returning to the role
Henry Cavill is finally back as Superman, and he recently explained that he was allowed to pick which suit he wore in Dwayne Johnson's "Black Adam."
wegotthiscovered.com
David Harbour hopes his MCU run atones for the sins of starring in one of the worst comic book movies ever
There’s a huge number of actors in Hollywood that have played two (or more) comic book characters, and in many instances there tends to be a huge gulf in popularity between them, something David Harbour knows all too well. Just like Deadpool helped Ryan Reynolds wash away the stench...
Batgirl and Nightwing should be married already
Why is DC dragging its feet when it comes to a Barbara Gordon - Dick Grayson engagement?
Collider
Brendan Fraser Calls 'Batgirl' Cancellation “Heartbreaking," Champions Leslie Grace
Brendan Fraser will likely, and deservedly, return to the limelight in some months. That’s if he hasn’t already, thanks to the glowing acclaim that his performance in director Darren Aronofsky’s upcoming film The Whale has received. But while the critically acclaimed drama might have earned him long-overdue respect as a serious actor, Fraser had another project in his back pocket that would surely have reinstated him among the comic book community. Fraser was supposed to appear as the villainous Firefly in the DC film Batgirl, but the project was unceremoniously dropped by Warner Brothers back in August. In a new GQ profile, the actor voiced his dismay over the decision.
Who is Mister Terrific and what are his powers?
Michael Holt AKA Mister Terrific is a mainstay of the Justice Society and he could be coming to the DCEU
wegotthiscovered.com
The best and worst versions of the same DC characters
It seems that some actors were born to play specific superheroes or supervillains while others should steer far away from anything to do with the genre. It’s also great to see actors take on roles and make them their own, yet it also can be a little sad when talented actors are miscast in roles or even take on what could have been magical parts if not for poor writing.
wegotthiscovered.com
The best Marvel and DC doctors, ranked
The most famous fictional doctors in pop culture tend to fall into one of two categories — they’re either crusading heroes who live up to their job title by aiding the needy, like TV’s Doctor Who, or else they’re crazed scientists like Dr. Frankenstein or Dr. Jekyll. Well, it’s no different in the Marvel and DC universes, both of which are home to numerous individuals who go by that title, whether they have formally earned it or not.
ComicBook
DC Studios President James Gunn Blasts Rumors About Future Movies
If you see any reports about the future of DC Studios or the DC Universe, anything you hear is false. That is, of course, according to DC Studios boss James Gunn himself, who took to Twitter this week to debunk rumors swirling about the internet. Responding to a fan that pointed out rumors suggesting the DCU's Batman has already been decided, Gunn said that nobody outside of himself and Peter Safran knows what the future of the franchise.
wegotthiscovered.com
Brendan Fraser defends the most hideously dated aspect of ‘The Mummy’ movies
Brendan Fraser‘s triumphant return to the spotlight is one that brings a happy tear to just about any eye. After overcoming some heinous setbacks from the hands of the industry, the former action star is back up to bat and going hard with the home runs, most notably in the form of The Whale, the upcoming Darren Aronofsky drama that’s set to make a wave or two at the Oscars.
Kevin Conroy Was a Hero Beyond Batman (Column)
When it comes to an iconic superhero performance, the voice is the key. Superheroes were born on the comics page, a visual medium that can drastically change a character’s appearance depending on the artist, and an actor’s physical performance is just one more variation. But if that performance becomes the voice that people associate with that hero — the voice that you hear when you read a comic, that you imitate when you play with your action figures — it becomes intrinsically tied to the character. The late Kevin Conroy is the voice of Batman. I don’t say that in the...
Best Batman actors: every star ranked best to worst
With 'The Batman' finally arriving, we pick the best Batman actors to date...
ComicBook
Star Trek: Day of Blood Crossover Announced
The Star Trek universe is heading toward the Day of Blood. IDW Publishing revealed the upcoming Star Trek comic book crossover -- the first of its kind -- via the solicitation for its FCBD 2023 Star Trek release, due out on the annual comic book celebration in 2023. The cover of the issue, created by Malachi Ward, shows a Starfleet combadge with blood streaming over it in front of a yellow and black background, possibly the uniform of a support services officer (engineering, security, etcetera). It appears to be a bold homage to Dave Gibbons' iconic cover of Watchmen #1, which depicted a blood-spattered yellow-and-black smiley face.
Comments / 0