SFGate

Man Arrested In Oakland After Allegedly Kidnapping Biological Daughter

Police in Oakland arrested a man Sunday morning on suspicion of kidnapping after he allegedly failed to return his daughter to her biological mother after having visitation. The El Cerrito Police Department had issued an earlier alert asking for the public's assistance in locating the child, Royale Gant, who was last seen on Nov. 15 with her biological father, Dupree Gant, according to the statement from police.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Woman connected to several thefts arrested

MENLO PARK, Calif. (BCN) — A woman was arrested Saturday for several thefts on the Peninsula. A Menlo Park Police Department spokesperson said the woman, a 40-year-old Fresno resident, is suspected of breaking into a woman’s residence in the 300 block of Felton Drive in Menlo Park. The resident walked into her kitchen to find […]
MENLO PARK, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland police searching for vehicle linked to possible kidnapping

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Oakland are investigating a possible domestic violence-related kidnapping that occurred Friday. The incident occurred Friday just before 5:30 p.m. in the area of Harrison and Pearl streets, according to the Oakland Police Department. Police said witnesses reported seeing two women involved in a physical struggle, and then both women […]
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Police Arrest Suspect In Hayes Valley Robbery

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) Police in San Francisco have a arrested a suspect in connection with a robbery that occurred earlier this month. Christopher Lagula, 19, of San Francisco, was arrested Monday on suspicion of robbery, being armed with a firearm in commission of a felony and commission of a felony while out on bail, according to the San Francisco Police Department.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Father found, arrested for kidnapping 9-year-old daughter

El Cerrito, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Oakland arrested a man Sunday morning on suspicion of kidnapping after he allegedly failed to return his daughter to her biological mother after having visitation. The El Cerrito Police Department had issued an earlier alert asking for the public’s assistance in locating the child, Royale Gant, who was […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect arrested after overnight Walgreens burglary in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect was arrested after an overnight burglary on Friday at a Walgreens, the Antioch Police Department announced in a Facebook post. Officers were alerted that around 2:14 a.m. there was a burglary in progress. The suspect — who was not identified by police — was stealing tobacco products and medications. […]
ANTIOCH, CA
SFGate

Police Engage In 2 Separate Vehicle Pursuits

Police in Petaluma arrested two people last week in separate vehicle pursuits, police said in a statement Saturday. The first incident occurred on Nov. 16 near Casa Grande High School, when a driver accelerated past an officer outside Casa Grande High School going about 80 mph in a zone with a speed limit of 30 mph.
PETALUMA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Contra Costa DA: Pittsburg police justified in fatal shooting of domestic violence suspect

PITTSBURG – A report by the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office released Friday concluded that Pittsburg Police were justified in the deadly shooting of a man suspected in a domestic dispute last year.According to the report (.pdf), no charges will be filed against Ofc. John Odell and Ofc. Greg Simpson, who shot Patrick Watkins during a confrontation on May 20, 2021."The concluding opinion determined the actions by the peace officers against Patrick Watkins was justified in the use of lethal force," District Attorney Diana Becton's office said Friday.On that night, officers were called to an apartment complex on the...
PITTSBURG, CA
SFGate

Carpenter wounded in Oakland school shooting dies

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A carpenter who was among six people shot in September by two gunmen who opened fire inside an Oakland school in a gang-related attack has died, school officials confirmed Friday. David Sakurai, 64, died Thursday at a hospital where he had been since the Sept....
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Bodycam video released of Fairfield police officer shooting man

WARNING: The video above may be disturbing to some people. FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — An officer with the Fairfield Police Department shot 43-year-old Robert Wilson on Aug. 22. On Friday, FPD released body camera video of the incident. Police were called to the 100 block of Commerce Court at about 1:50 p.m. for the report […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
CBS San Francisco

8 arrested in Bay Area gang sweep; Suspected in shootings, robberies, auto burglaries

SAN FRANCISCO -- A months-long investigation into a criminal street gang resulted in numerous arrests by multiple law enforcement agencies serving simultaneous warrants across the Bay Area, police announced Friday.The investigation began in April when San Francisco police served a search warrant in East Palo Alto, arresting two people and seizing firearms, ammunition and electronic devices. The action led to a probe into a gang based in San Francisco but with several ties throughout the Bay Area, San Francisco police said.On Tuesday, San Francisco police and other law enforcement agencies simultaneously served seven search warrants in seven different cities. Eight...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Woman Dead In Friday Night Collision

SAN JOSE (BCN) A woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a solo traffic collision in San Jose Friday night. Police responded to the area of Santa Teresa Boulevard and Bailey Avenue at approximately 11:30 p.m. to investigate the incident. The driver was ejected from the car, a 2021...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

San Francisco auto burglary suspects arrested

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– A wild scene on a Bay Area freeway showed police officers chasing auto burglary suspects. At least one suspect was armed with a handgun, according to police. Video shows three auto burglary suspects trying to outrun San Francisco and CHP officers last Friday on the Southbound 101 freeway, but they didn’t make […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

