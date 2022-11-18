PITTSBURG – A report by the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office released Friday concluded that Pittsburg Police were justified in the deadly shooting of a man suspected in a domestic dispute last year.According to the report (.pdf), no charges will be filed against Ofc. John Odell and Ofc. Greg Simpson, who shot Patrick Watkins during a confrontation on May 20, 2021."The concluding opinion determined the actions by the peace officers against Patrick Watkins was justified in the use of lethal force," District Attorney Diana Becton's office said Friday.On that night, officers were called to an apartment complex on the...

