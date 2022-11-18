Read full article on original website
SFGate
Man Arrested In Oakland After Allegedly Kidnapping Biological Daughter
Police in Oakland arrested a man Sunday morning on suspicion of kidnapping after he allegedly failed to return his daughter to her biological mother after having visitation. The El Cerrito Police Department had issued an earlier alert asking for the public's assistance in locating the child, Royale Gant, who was last seen on Nov. 15 with her biological father, Dupree Gant, according to the statement from police.
Woman connected to several thefts arrested
MENLO PARK, Calif. (BCN) — A woman was arrested Saturday for several thefts on the Peninsula. A Menlo Park Police Department spokesperson said the woman, a 40-year-old Fresno resident, is suspected of breaking into a woman’s residence in the 300 block of Felton Drive in Menlo Park. The resident walked into her kitchen to find […]
Oakland police searching for vehicle linked to possible kidnapping
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Oakland are investigating a possible domestic violence-related kidnapping that occurred Friday. The incident occurred Friday just before 5:30 p.m. in the area of Harrison and Pearl streets, according to the Oakland Police Department. Police said witnesses reported seeing two women involved in a physical struggle, and then both women […]
SFGate
Police Arrest Suspect In Hayes Valley Robbery
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) Police in San Francisco have a arrested a suspect in connection with a robbery that occurred earlier this month. Christopher Lagula, 19, of San Francisco, was arrested Monday on suspicion of robbery, being armed with a firearm in commission of a felony and commission of a felony while out on bail, according to the San Francisco Police Department.
KMPH.com
Arrests made in connection to the death of a Bakersfield man at a Chris Stapleton concert
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Tuesday the Mountain View Police department announced that five men have been arrested in connection with two separate incidents occurring at the Chris Stapleton concert at Shoreline Amphitheatre in June. The investigation took more than five months. On June 18 shortly before 10:45 pm, Mountain...
Three teenagers arrested in Antioch after armed carjacking in Stockton
Three teenagers were arrested in connection to an armed carjacking on Friday, and their pursuit involved police forces from four cities, according to a statement from the Stockton Police Department.
Suspect arrested after overnight Walgreens burglary in Antioch
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect was arrested after an overnight burglary on Friday at a Walgreens, the Antioch Police Department announced in a Facebook post. Officers were alerted that around 2:14 a.m. there was a burglary in progress. The suspect — who was not identified by police — was stealing tobacco products and medications. […]
SFGate
Police Engage In 2 Separate Vehicle Pursuits
Police in Petaluma arrested two people last week in separate vehicle pursuits, police said in a statement Saturday. The first incident occurred on Nov. 16 near Casa Grande High School, when a driver accelerated past an officer outside Casa Grande High School going about 80 mph in a zone with a speed limit of 30 mph.
Man robbed, assaulted after meeting woman from dating app in Menlo Park
Police are on the search for a woman and two men who reportedly swindled a victim into a robbery after finding him on a dating application, according to the Menlo Park Police Department.
Oakland resident arrested twice in one day after returning to the scene of the alleged crime
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — An Oakland resident was arrested twice in one day after allegedly burglarizing a business on Friday, according to the South San Francisco Police Department. On Friday morning, two suspects attempted to burglarize a business in the 100 block of West Harris Avenue, according to police. The suspects are a […]
Eight Bay Area gang members arrested by SFPD; guns and stolen property recovered
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An investigation into a criminal street gang led to the arrests of eight people, the San Francisco Police Department said in a press release. The arrests were in connection to crimes including shootings, armed robberies and car burglaries across the Bay Area. The investigation began in April 2022 when the San […]
Contra Costa DA: Pittsburg police justified in fatal shooting of domestic violence suspect
PITTSBURG – A report by the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office released Friday concluded that Pittsburg Police were justified in the deadly shooting of a man suspected in a domestic dispute last year.According to the report (.pdf), no charges will be filed against Ofc. John Odell and Ofc. Greg Simpson, who shot Patrick Watkins during a confrontation on May 20, 2021."The concluding opinion determined the actions by the peace officers against Patrick Watkins was justified in the use of lethal force," District Attorney Diana Becton's office said Friday.On that night, officers were called to an apartment complex on the...
Two homicides occur within hours of each other in San Jose
Police have already had an active weekend after responding to two homicides within hours of one another on Friday, according to the San Jose Police Department.
SFGate
Carpenter wounded in Oakland school shooting dies
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A carpenter who was among six people shot in September by two gunmen who opened fire inside an Oakland school in a gang-related attack has died, school officials confirmed Friday. David Sakurai, 64, died Thursday at a hospital where he had been since the Sept....
Bodycam video released of Fairfield police officer shooting man
WARNING: The video above may be disturbing to some people. FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — An officer with the Fairfield Police Department shot 43-year-old Robert Wilson on Aug. 22. On Friday, FPD released body camera video of the incident. Police were called to the 100 block of Commerce Court at about 1:50 p.m. for the report […]
8 arrested in Bay Area gang sweep; Suspected in shootings, robberies, auto burglaries
SAN FRANCISCO -- A months-long investigation into a criminal street gang resulted in numerous arrests by multiple law enforcement agencies serving simultaneous warrants across the Bay Area, police announced Friday.The investigation began in April when San Francisco police served a search warrant in East Palo Alto, arresting two people and seizing firearms, ammunition and electronic devices. The action led to a probe into a gang based in San Francisco but with several ties throughout the Bay Area, San Francisco police said.On Tuesday, San Francisco police and other law enforcement agencies simultaneously served seven search warrants in seven different cities. Eight...
NBC Bay Area
Postal Worker Held at Gunpoint in Vallejo; Suspect Gets Away With Mail
The United States Postal Service is asking for help after someone held up a mailman at gunpoint in Vallejo Tuesday night. The suspect took off in the mail truck before ditching it a few blocks away, but they still made off with some mail. "He told the carrier do not...
SFGate
Woman Dead In Friday Night Collision
SAN JOSE (BCN) A woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a solo traffic collision in San Jose Friday night. Police responded to the area of Santa Teresa Boulevard and Bailey Avenue at approximately 11:30 p.m. to investigate the incident. The driver was ejected from the car, a 2021...
San Francisco auto burglary suspects arrested
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– A wild scene on a Bay Area freeway showed police officers chasing auto burglary suspects. At least one suspect was armed with a handgun, according to police. Video shows three auto burglary suspects trying to outrun San Francisco and CHP officers last Friday on the Southbound 101 freeway, but they didn’t make […]
