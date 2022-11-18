ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Here Is How the Eldest Daughter of Blake Lively Is an Exact Copy of Her

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are soon going to be the parents of a fourth child. The couple already has three beautiful daughters named James, Inez, and Betty. While the couple is very cautious about posting pictures of their children, they sometimes make some grand entrance with them. For the elder Reynolds kids, it was in 2016 when their father participated in The Walk of Fame, which was dedicated to him at 6801 Hollywood Boulevard.
How Many Children Does Zoe Saldana Have? Meet Her Gorgeous Family

From blockbuster smashes like Avatar and Guardians of the Galaxy to cult classics like Center Stage and Crossroads, actress Zoe Saldana has been gracing our screens since the late '90s. And her latest role in Netflix’s From Scratch is already garnering tons of attention. Article continues below advertisement. But...
Brooke Shields’ Daughter Grier, 16, Is Taller Than Her Mom As They Pose Together On Red Carpet

Less than a week after Halloween, Brooke Shields and her daughter, Grier Henchy, were in the Christmas spirit. Brooke, 57, and her 16-year-old daughter dressed in red and green, the colors of the holiday season and the new movie, Spirited. Brooke and Grier attended the New York City premiere of the Christmas-themed musical featuring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds. The Suddenly Susan actress sported a red sequined dress with a scarlet bodice and a skirt the color of a deep crimson.
Joanna Gaines' Latest Picture With Son Crew Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

While many people boast busy schedules, Joanna Gaines's daily routine just about takes the cake. According to Cheat Sheet, the Kansas native and her husband, Chip Gaines, own a restaurant, construction and design business, children's furniture and accessories line, a discount outlet, and a television network, among many other projects. Unsurprisingly, Chip and Joanna Gaines have an astonishing net worth.
Catherine Zeta-Jones’ Rare PDA Snapshot With Michael Douglas Reminds Everyone How They Truly Feel About One Another

Catherine Zeta-Jones isn’t afraid to shout her love for her husband of over 20 years, Michael Douglas, from the rooftops. Whether it be a head-turning red carpet appearance or a rare PDA moment, these two are still so in love — like it’s the first date still. And this new photo proves that their love hasn’t wavered even a shred over the years.
Time to Say Goodbye to Dolly!!!

If you haven’t gotten a chance to see Dolly Parton in concert you may be out of luck. In a new interview with Pollstar, the singing legend, who is about to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, says she has retired from touring. “I do...
ABC News' Jennifer Ashton Weds Tom Werner: 'I Never Thought I'd Find Love Like This'

"When you're older, it doesn't take long to recognize when you've found your soul mate," says Dr. Jennifer Ashton of her new husband, businessman Tom Werner In a wedding for the ages, ABC News' Dr. Jennifer Ashton married prolific television producer and Boston Red Sox chairman Tom Werner in an intimate affair on Saturday. The wedding was attended by family and friends including Sara Gilbert, Donna Karan, Corey Gamble, Al Michaels, and George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth. "I'm so happy because I never thought I'd find love like this," says Ashton, 53, who...
Sandra Bullock & Bryan Randall Call It Quits After 7 Years Together: Report

Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall are done. According to Radar, after seven years together, the Blind Side star and the photographer have reportedly called it quits on their extremely private relationship. Article continues below advertisement. "It's widely known Bryan wanted to make things official with Sandra, but she didn't see...
Kim Kardashian Feels 'Helpless' As Parents Want Kanye West Banned From Kids' Soccer Games

Despite trying her best, Kim Kardashian cannot avoid catching flak from her ex-husband Kanye West's terrible behavior. After the disgraced rapper had a complete meltdown at their son Saint's soccer game and has continued his horrifying antisemitic remarks, other parents are pressuring The Kardashians star to ban her former spouse from attending their children's matches going forward.
Evan Rachel Wood Didn't Know How to Tell Son, 9, His Mom 'Makes Out with Harry Potter' in New Film

"You can't watch mom make out with Harry Potter," she joked during her appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers Evan Rachel Wood is sharing the hilarious reason she didn't let her son visit her on the set of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the actress, 35, shared that her 9-year-old son was excited to learn she was working with Harry Potter alum Daniel Radcliffe on the film. "We watched all the Harry Potter films together and I told him I was working with Daniel Radcliffe and...

