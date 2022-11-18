ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Snow Daze: Could Lake-Effect Storm Postpone Bills vs. Browns?

By Mike D'Abate
BillsDigest
 2 days ago

An immense amount of snowfall may prevent the Buffalo Bills from traveling to Detroit for their Week 11 matchup with the Cleveland Browns.

The Buffalo Bills Week 11 matchup with the Cleveland Browns has already experienced a change of venue due to impending inclement weather.

However, might the fearsome forecast derail the game altogether?

Apparently, that threat still very much exists.

With a massive snowstorm expected to dump in excess of three feet of snow in Western New York, the NFL and both teams agreed to move Sunday’s 1 p.m. kick-off from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park to the Lions' home at Ford Field in Detroit.

While the problem was thought to have been solved, the current weather conditions may enact a travel ban that would make it difficult - if not impossible - for the Bills to safely depart Buffalo.

The epic, lake-effect storm has already forced Buffalo to cancel its final practice of the week , instead opting for a virtual meeting between players and coaches .

At present, the Bills are planning to fly to Detroit on Saturday afternoon. Yet, the falling snow in the region is almost certain to impact travel. Bills coach Sean McDermott remains hopeful that the team is able to travel, but are continuing to monitor the situation to determine safe travel.

The only question remaining: Is it too late?

Several predictions have indicated that the snow will continue through Sunday. Should those predictions be correct, the Bills may not have a choice but remain in New York for the weekend.

The Bills will play their next two games in Detroit, as they face the Lions on Thanksgiving. Their current plan is to fly back to Buffalo on Sunday after the Browns game, then fly to Detroit again on Wednesday for the Thanksgiving game.

As per usual at this time of year, Mother Nature is likely to have the final say.

BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo, NY
