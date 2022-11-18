Landon Barker Opens Up About Relationship With Dad Travis Barker

Photo: Getty Images

Not all teenage boys have a great relationship with their fathers, but Landon Barker is happy with how he and dad Travis Barker continue to get along.

"He's always in my corner," the 19-year-old told E! News about the special relationship he shares with his blink-182 drummer father. "He's always there for me as I am for him."

From the rocker collaborating with his son at a special concert at The Roxy Theatre in Los Angeles to supporting Landon's journey into the world of fashion with a new "rockstar-inspired" fashion line , Barker seems all too happy to lift up his son's accomplishments. And the support goes both ways, with Landon praising his dad for all he's been doing recently, saying, "I feel like he's really just doing what makes him happy."

"I guess the best way to say it is he's making s--- happen and doing things that he genuinely enjoys," he said. "If that's putting Blink back together , if that's being in the studio, whatever it is, I feel like he's prioritizing what he wants and people are impressed by it and people enjoy it."

Barker recently shouted out his "amazing son" in a sweet birthday tribute shared to Instagram, telling him that he is "so proud of the man you've become."