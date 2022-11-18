ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Dax Hill Named One Of Worst First-Round Picks In 2022 NFL Draft

By Russ Heltman
The rookie has not played much in 2022.

CINCINNATI — The CBS Sports grades are out for each NFL team's first-round pick and Dax Hill got one of the worst marks . The Bengals rookie earned a "D+" for his rookie outing thus far.

He was one of six players to earn a "D+" or worse.

"A terrific preseason had many of us -- including myself -- thinking Hill was in for a massive rookie campaign," Chris Trapasso wrote . "Bengals DC Lou Anarumo has made it clear Hill has to earn the stripes on his helmet -- if that was a thing -- by barely playing Hill to start his career. He has appeared on just 47 defensive snaps to date."

Anarumo has been steadfast in wanting to keep Hill at safety, which means he won't play much as long as Jessie Bates III is healthy.

Still, He's made plays here and there across those 47 snaps.

A "D+" is a peculiar grade, given his playing time is directly blocked by a top-10 safety in the league. Cincinnati may need Hill down the stretch as the season attrition takes its toll on each NFL team.

