Dax Hill Named One Of Worst First-Round Picks In 2022 NFL Draft

The rookie has not played much in 2022.

CINCINNATI — The CBS Sports grades are out for each NFL team's first-round pick and Dax Hill got one of the worst marks . The Bengals rookie earned a "D+" for his rookie outing thus far.

He was one of six players to earn a "D+" or worse.

"A terrific preseason had many of us -- including myself -- thinking Hill was in for a massive rookie campaign," Chris Trapasso wrote . "Bengals DC Lou Anarumo has made it clear Hill has to earn the stripes on his helmet -- if that was a thing -- by barely playing Hill to start his career. He has appeared on just 47 defensive snaps to date."

Anarumo has been steadfast in wanting to keep Hill at safety, which means he won't play much as long as Jessie Bates III is healthy.

Still, He's made plays here and there across those 47 snaps.

A "D+" is a peculiar grade, given his playing time is directly blocked by a top-10 safety in the league. Cincinnati may need Hill down the stretch as the season attrition takes its toll on each NFL team.

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Bengals 2-Point Conversion: Joe Mixon's Success Could Be Key to Second Half of the Season

Bengals WR Tee Higgins Surprises Family With Free Birthday Meal

Notre Dame Tight End Michael Mayer Reveals Bengals, Joe Burrow Fandom

Joe Burrow Offers Update on Ja'Marr Chase's Status

Joe Burrow and Joe Mixon Celebrate Bengals' Win Over Panthers

Postgame Observations: Bengals Crush Panthers 42-21 in Week 9

Watch: Joe Mixon Sets Bengals Record Five Touchdowns in Win Over Panthers

Three Thoughts on Bengals Following Monday Night Loss to Browns

Chidobe Awuzie Makes First Public Comments Since Tearing ACL

Steelers Trade for Former Bengals First Round Pick

Three Thoughts on Bengals' Offense Following Ja'Marr Chase Injury

Ja'Marr Chase to Miss Extended Time With Hip Fracture

Six Takeaways Following Cincinnati's Wire-to-Wire Victory Over Atlanta

Walk-Off Thoughts on Bengals Blow Out Win Over Falcons

Winners and Losers From Bengals' 35-17 Win Over Falcons

Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Falcons in Wire-to-Wire Victory

Film Breakdown: Bengals' Offensive Line Improving in Quest to Protect Burrow

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok