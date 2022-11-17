Read full article on original website
Related
NPR
Meet the host of NASA's first Spanish-language podcast
NOELIA GONZALEZ: (Speaking Spanish). MARTIN: While blazing a path back to the moon, NASA is also blazing a new trail in a different way - tracking the mission's progress with its first Spanish-language podcast. (SOUNDBITE OF PODCAST, "UNIVERSO CURIOSO DE LA NASA") GONZALEZ: (Speaking Spanish). MARTIN: That is Noelia Gonzalez,...
NPR
< Get better at being grateful
This is NPR's LIFE KIT. I'm reporter Andee Tagle. What shape does gratitude take in your life? Have you ever thought about it? To me, something about the word gratitude just makes it feel big. Like, I'm reminded of handwriting hundreds of thank-you cards after our wedding, or the pressure to say just the right thing when you're giving a toast for someone's birthday - making sure to eat every last bite on my plate so my grandma wouldn't think I was ungrateful for my meal.
NPR
Camille Smiley is NPR's new Project Manager of Programming Operations
In a note to programming staff, Laura Hogan, Chief of Staff to Anya Grundmann, SVP, Programming & Audience Development, made the following announcement:. All - I am very pleased to announce that Camille Smiley has accepted the position as Project Manager, Programming Operations, focused on furthering our DEI related efforts as well as our employee experience efforts. This is a newly created position in the Programming Operations department and is part of our ongoing effort to support the staff and growth of the Programming division's work. In August Mathilde updated us all on the Project Managers and welcomed the members of the Content Coordinator team and Beth introduced us to Natalia Fidelholz, our Talent Development Manager. Camille has successfully engaged in this work for over a year now and I am very pleased to have her work continue permanently, completing our team.
NPR
We're already in the promised digital Utopia — and it's failing
In his new book, David Sax write that the pandemic was a test of the Utopia promised by the digital universe, and it fell short. NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with him about "The Future Is Analog." DAVID SAX: Do I hear a kid in the background?. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. You've...
NPR
Mexico pays tribute to Frida, the golden labrador who saved lives
Mexico lost a hero this week. Frida was a golden Labrador. And over her career as a rescue dog, she worked earthquakes and natural disasters in Mexico, Haiti and Ecuador. NPR's Eyder Peralta has this remembrance. EYDER PERALTA, BYLINE: Frida became a superstar as Mexicans picked up the pieces following...
NPR
Conservative Climate Caucus leader previews the group's roadmap
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Republican Congressman John Curtis of Utah, the chair of the Conservative Climate Caucus. We're going to spend a few minutes now thinking about what a Republican majority in the House could mean for a critical - some say existential - issue. I'm talking about climate change. It's among the issues where the GOP has had its own internal disagreements, not just about the best way to address climate change but also about whether it should be a policy priority at all. And this also comes at a time when the world is dealing with energy uncertainty because of Russia's attack on Ukraine.
NPR
UC students on strike say they are overworked and underpaid
University of California graduate students walked off the job this week. The nearly 50,000 striking academic workers are asking for better pay and benefits. Nearly 50,000 academic workers across the University of California system walked off the job this week. It is the U.S. labor movement's largest work stoppage this year. After more than a year of bargaining, teaching assistants, researchers, post-doctoral students and others represented by the United Auto Workers left their classrooms and labs, demanding significantly higher pay and better benefits. NPR's Eric Westervelt has the story.
NPR
Harris is traveling near the South China Sea. Here's why that matters
Vice President Harris is making an unusual stop on her latest trip to Asia. On Monday evening, she is set to become the highest ranking U.S. official to visit Palawan, an island of the Philippines that borders the South China Sea. It's a neighboring island to the Spratly Islands, territory...
NPR
World leaders have reached a new agreement on climate change
World leaders have reached a new agreement on climate change after negotiations ran into overtime at the climate summit in Egypt over the weekend. The deal includes a historic step to help developing countries pay for the rising toll of climate disasters, but will it do enough to stop climate change? Lauren Sommer's here from NPR's climate desk to help answer that question. All right. Lauren, so this was a make-or-break moment for developing countries who say richer countries are not doing enough on climate change. Did they get what they want out of these talks?
NPR
The rise and fall of FTX
Nick Fountain, co-host of NPR's podcast Planet Money, reports on the rise and fall of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX and its former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried. If there's one crypto bro who broke out into popular culture, it's 30-year-old Sam Bankman-Fried. He was on billboards in major cities, on the cover of Forbes and Fortune magazine. His company FTX ran a Super Bowl ad starring Larry David and others with Giselle Bundchen and Tom Brady. A couple of weeks ago, he was worth $16 billion, on paper at least. And then his whole empire collapsed. Nick Fountain from our Planet Money podcast has been tracking this story, and he's with us now to tell us more. Nick, thank you so much for joining us.
NPR
A cell biologist shares the wonder of researching life's most fundamental form
This is FRESH AIR. I am Terry Gross. COVID has challenged a lot of what researchers thought they knew about how our immune system works. The key to solving COVID's mysteries likely involves a new understanding of cellular science. Cellular science is also leading to tools to fight specific types of cells that have gone rogue or become pathological while, at the same time, not attacking healthy cells. Cancer, HIV, Type 1 diabetes and sickle cell anemia are some of the diseases in which this new approach is being used or is in experimental stages.
NPR
News brief: Colorado Springs shooting, climate summit ends, World Cup begins
Police investigate motive in Colorado LGBTQ club shooting. COP27 closes with one deal to help developing countries but fails to reach one on limiting emissions. Team USA seeks redemption in World Cup. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. Police in Colorado Springs, Colo., are investigating why a gunman opened fire in an...
NPR
The U.S. seized Russian oligarchs' superyachts. Now, American taxpayers pay the price
Ayesha Rascoe speaks with Stephanie Baker, senior writer at Bloomberg News, about the complications involved in seizing and maintaining superyachts owned by sanctioned Russian billionaires. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. When the U.S. and its allies looked for ways to sanction the Russian elite, they zeroed in on their superyachts, filled with...
NPR
Meet The Everyday Crypto Investors Caught Up In The FTX Implosion
Jake Thacker of Portland, Ore. says he had $70,000 trapped in FTX when the the cryptocurrency exchange collapsed this month. That money may be gone. And he's not the only one. The company's bankruptcy filing says it could owe money to more than a million people. NPR's Chris Arnold reports...
Comments / 0