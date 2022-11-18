Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Republicans 'cheering' for Adam Schiff to succeed Pelosi if she retires
House Republicans are hoping House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) will run for a leadership position amid speculation he is vying to replace Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) as the chamber's top Democrat if she opts to retire following the midterm elections, with GOP lawmakers arguing that the high-profile Democrat would be easier to villainize in attack ads than other possible contenders.
Hakeem Jeffries launches bid to replace Pelosi as top House Democrat
With House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer forgoing leadership roles in the next Congress, members of a "new generation" of House Democrats are stepping up to the plate, as Pelosi put it. Rep. Jim Clyburn has also indicated he's stepping aside from his position as whip, but may remain in leadership.
Who is Hakeem Jeffries, House Democrats' likely next leader?
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, of New York, is considered the top pick to be the Democrats' leader in the House, after Nancy Pelosi announced she will step down.
Election denier Hakeem Jeffries could replace Pelosi as House Dem leader
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., the lead candidate to succeed Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has said former President Trump was an "illegitimate" president.
Democratic Rep Eric Swalwell brings daughter to House floor for Nancy Pelosi’s leadership farewell speech
Rep Eric Swalwell brought his daughter to the floor of the House of Representatives on Thursday morning to watch as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she would step down from her leadership position at the conclusion of this Congress.Mr Swalwell was one of a substantial number of Democrats and a handful of Republicans who came to the floor to hear the longtime Democratic leader give her farewell address. Both Mr Swalwell and Ms Pelosi represent California in the House, with Ms Pelosi’s district covering the city of San Francisco and Mr Swalwell’s covering a portion of the East...
Nancy Pelosi Is Stepping Down As Leader Of House Democrats But Staying In Congress
“Never would I have thought that someday I would go from homemaker to House speaker,” Pelosi said Thursday after more than 19 years leading Democrats.
Hakeem Jeffries - live: Nancy Pelosi’s likely successor formally declares Democratic leadership bid
With the Republican Party projected to win a slim majority in the US House of Representatives and Nancy Pelosi stepping down from the Democratic leadership, Congressman Hakeem Jeffries has officially declared he is running for his party’s top job – and so far, he is unopposed.In an emotional address on the House floor on Thursday, Ms Pelosi said lawmakers “must move boldly into the future” and remain “open to fresh possibilities.” She will continue to serve her district as the congresswoman representing San Francisco, but she will not seek re-election to a leadership role.Current House minority leader Kevin McCarthy...
sfstandard.com
‘New Day is Dawning’: Pelosi Endorses Hakeem Jeffries to Replace Her in House Leadership
After announcing she won’t seek another term in House leadership, Speaker Nancy Pelosi is officially handing to the baton to Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries, Assistant Speaker Katherine Clark and Vice Chairman Pete Aguilar to lead the now minority party in the House of Representatives. Jeffries, a 52-year-old congressman...
GOP-led House is "going to be chaos:" Rep. Adam Schiff
A Republican-led House of Representatives "is going to be chaos," Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said Sunday on ABC News' "This Week." Why it matters: Republicans have won a narrow majority in the House, and some within the party have said they intend to seek the impeachment of Biden administration officials and to open several investigations into the FBI and Justice Department, President Biden and members of his family.
Hakeem Jeffries confident he can unite Dems after Pelosi exit, says he has 'great respect' for AOC
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., is currently running unopposed to be the new leader of House Democrats, expressing optimism he could bring the party together as leader.
Biden Administration "Holding Open" Job For Nancy Pelosi
The Biden administration is “holding open” a position for Nancy Pelosi, who has given up Democratic House Leadership, according to Puck News’ Tara Palmeri. Pelosi announced Thursday that she would give up her role as the leader of the House Democratic Caucus after 19 years.
Jeffries vows to defend Biden admin against GOP probes
Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries tells CNN's Jake Tapper that House Democrats will "strongly and vigorously be involved in pushing back against any effort at overreach by the extreme MAGA Republican wing of the House Republican Conference."
Jeffries says he wants to find 'common ground' with GOP
Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries tells CNN's Jake Tapper that he wants to try to get things done for everyday Americans in Congress.
Sources: Nancy Pelosi eyes Hakeem Jeffries for Democratic leadership spot
NEW YORK - It was a dramatic moment in Washington as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the first woman to hold the post, announced she will not seek a leadership post in the next Congress, clearing the way for what she called a new generation of party leaders. The Washington speculation machine has been in overdrive for months, wondering if Pelosi would in fact keep her 2018 pledge to limit herself to four more years as her party's leader, and if so, who would follow in her footsteps. She answered the first question Thursday, and sources tell Marcia Kramer she has done everything...
NBC News
Full Panel: Pelosi was a ‘successful Speaker but she was partisan’
Speaker Nancy Pelosi is stepping down after two decades as the House Democratic leader. Lisa Desjardins, Navin Nayak and Brad Todd join the Meet the Press NOW roundtable to discuss the future of House Democrats and the Biden agenda as the White House faces a split Congress.Nov. 17, 2022.
NBC News
MTP NOW Nov. 18 — DOJ appoints special counsel for Trump investigations; Rep. Clyburn
Attorney General Merrick Garland appoints a special counsel to oversee the Department of Justice’s criminal investigations into former President Trump. Former Congressman Francis Rooney (R-Fla.) reacts to former President Trump’s 2024 announcement and discusses alternative paths for the GOP. Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) discusses the Democratic transition to a new generation of Congressional leadership. Mass resignations hit Twitter after Elon Musk’s takeover making the future of the social media platform unclear. Jake Sherman, Eugene Robinson and Danielle Pletka join the Meet the Press NOW roundtable.Nov. 18, 2022.
Echoes of the Past: Charges Are Looking To Make The Best of Rare Second Chance
