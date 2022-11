Candidate filing for the Metro Technology Centers Board of Education District Six seat will be held between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday, December 5, through Wednesday, December 7, at the Oklahoma County Election Board, 4201 N. Lincoln Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK 73105. The seat will be elected to a four-year term 2023-2027.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 17 HOURS AGO