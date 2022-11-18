ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lawrence County Community Foundation awards classroom grants

The Lawrence County Community Foundation Board of Directors awarded just under $9,000 to 24 LawrenceCounty teachers through the 2022 LCCF Classroom Grant Cycle. The Classroom Grant program is designed to fund small, in-class projects that might not have a typical funding source. The goal is to help teachers provide additional educational projects that...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN

