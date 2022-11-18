Read full article on original website
Full Truck Alliance Co's Earnings: A Preview
Full Truck Alliance Co YMM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-11-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Full Truck Alliance Co will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02. Full Truck Alliance Co bulls will hope to...
Expert Ratings for Zscaler
Over the past 3 months, 24 analysts have published their opinion on Zscaler ZS stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Where Coupa Software Stands With Analysts
Over the past 3 months, 13 analysts have published their opinion on Coupa Software COUP stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Willis Towers Watson
Within the last quarter, Willis Towers Watson WTW has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Willis Towers Watson has an average price target of $249.0 with a high of $288.00 and a low of $218.00.
Analyst Ratings for Boston Properties
Over the past 3 months, 16 analysts have published their opinion on Boston Properties BXP stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Trading Strategies For HP Stock Heading Into Q4 Earnings
HP is trading in a strong uptrend, giving back about 50% of each bullish move north on retracements. Several analysts cut price targets on HP, citing macro concerns. HP, Inc HPQ is set to print its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, and the stock was popping slightly higher heading into the report.
Analyzing Agora's Short Interest
Agora's API short percent of float has risen 5.9% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 2.88 million shares sold short, which is 3.05% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.6 days to cover their short positions on average.
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Golden Sun Education Gr GSUN shares moved upwards by 10.3% to $2.24 during Tuesday's after-market session. Golden Sun Education Gr's trading volume hit 159.8K shares by close, accounting for 28.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $41.1 million. Muscle Maker GRIL...
6 Zoom Analysts Offer Key Takeaways After Stock Plummets On Heels Of Q3 Earnings
Negative sentiment for Zoom Video is unlikely to ease, one analyst said. A worsening macro will continue to weigh on the company's growth in the near term, another analyst stated. Shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM nosedived on Monday, after the company reported its quarterly results. Morgan Stanley. Analyst...
10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Dick's Sporting Goods Stock Surges On Solid Q3 Beat, Raised FY22 Forecast
Dick's Sporting Goods Inc DKS reported a third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 7.7% year-on-year to $2.96 billion, beating the consensus of $2.68 billion. Comparable store sales increased 6.5% versus 12.8% growth a year ago. Gross profit margin contracted 423 basis points Y/Y to 34.22%. The operating margin contracted 428 basis...
How Is The Market Feeling About Nine Energy Service?
Nine Energy Service's NINE short percent of float has fallen 4.3% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 2.07 million shares sold short, which is 11.57% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
Tesla, Amazon, AMD, JM Smucker, Paxmedica: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investor Attention Today
U.S. markets closed higher on Friday, although the momentum in the rally after soft consumer price inflation data seems to have paused. Investors and traders are now also considering the U.S. Federal Reserve officials’ harsh tone on inflation. Meanwhile, the following are the five stocks that are drawing retail investors’ attention today:
4 Analysts Have This to Say About Fennec Pharmaceuticals
Within the last quarter, Fennec Pharmaceuticals FENC has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Fennec Pharmaceuticals has an average price target of $15.0 with a high of $19.00 and a low of $11.00.
Abercrombie & Fitch Jumps On Q3 Beat; Picks Nigel Travis As New Chairperson
Abercrombie & Fitch Co ANF reported a third-quarter FY22 sales decline of 3% year-on-year to $880 million, beating the consensus of $831.13 million. Adjusted EPS of $0.01 beat the consensus of $(0.15). U.S. sales increased 3% Y/Y while International sales declined 18%. The gross profit margin compressed 450 basis points...
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Gilead Sciences
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Gilead Sciences GILD. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
PC Connection Shares Pop On Special Dividend, Buyback Boost
Leading IT solutions provider to business, government, and education markets, PC Connection, Inc CNXN declared a special cash dividend of $0.34 per share, payable on December 23, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 5, 2022. The aggregate amount of the special dividend payment will...
What Does Atento's Debt Look Like?
Over the past three months, shares of Atento Inc. ATTO rose by 3.40%. When understanding a companies price change over a time period like 3 months, it could be helpful to look at its financials. One key aspect of a companies financials is its debt, but before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Atento has.
Cryptocurrency Ethereum Classic Rises More Than 4% In 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, Ethereum Classic's ETC/USD price has risen 4.22% to $18.36. This is contrary to its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 10.0% loss, moving from $20.47 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $167.09.
Alibaba, Nio Stocks Rise: Hang Seng Reflects Caution Ahead Of FOMC Minutes Release
Hong Kong stocks opened in the green on Wednesday, with the benchmark Hang Seng trading marginally higher ahead of the release of the FOMC minutes due later today. On Monday, Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester reportedly stated she thinks the central bank can slow down from the 75 basis points hike at its next meeting and that it’s very appropriate.
