Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer Badger
5 Great Steakhouses in Minnesota
Buck Hill and Hyland Hills Ski Area open today in the Twin Cities
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Dealing With Potential Serious Injury
Multiple accidents on southbound Cedar Ave near McAndrews Rd - Apple Valley, Minnesota
Millions of lights twinkling at Sever's Holiday Light Show in Shakopee
SHAKOPEE, Minn. — If you're looking for a magical winter wonderland to make some holiday memories with friends and family, Sever's Holiday Light Show might be exactly what you're seeking. This year the half-mile-long course opens on Thanksgiving and is overflowing with more than 2.5 million lights, hanging globes...
Eater
Scenes from Asia Mall’s Sizzling Second Weekend
Asia Mall, Eden Prairie’s new pan-Asian shopping mall, is still in a soft opening phase as it debuts in the western suburbs. But that didn’t stop crowds of people in search of steaming hot pot, fresh seafood and tropical produce, and sweet bubble tea from pouring through its doors on Sunday, November 20. A grand opening had originally been planned for Sunday, but mall representatives pushed it back, extending the soft opening. Still, there was an unmissable sense of celebration and delight as people shopped and dined over the weekend.
Lace Up and Enjoy the 810-Foot-Long Ice Skating Loop in Minnesota
If you are needing an excuse to get the family out of the house this winter for some fresh air and exercise, this is it. The Ice Skating Loop in Maple Grove's Central Park is set to open for the winter season on November 25th. The ice loop is a...
Win Your Favorite Tree Decor at Mall of America Tree Festival
Looking at elaborately decorated Christmas Trees is as enjoyable as looking at the lighting displays all over the state of Minnesota. The thing here, is that you get to stay warm. That's a major bonus!. Mall of America in Bloomington has their annual Festival of Trees. They have teamed up...
St. Cloud Organization Going Orange for 16 Days
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud organization wants you to join them and Orange the World. Zonta Club of St. Cloud and Zonta International will be displaying orange lights during the 16 days of advocacy to support victims of gender-based violence. From this Friday through December 10th the...
Video: Water skiers cruise frigid Prior Lake
PRIOR LAKE, Minn. – File this one under "Only in Minnesota."Viewer Chad Thelen sent in a video of multiple water skiers braving a frigid Prior Lake Sunday.Temps were in the high 20s, but it felt a bit cooler due to wind chill.
Osceola community ensures widow and kids keep home
OSCEOLA, Wis. — Usually a ribbon cutting celebrates construction of a brand new place, but Saturday the Hove family celebrated the opportunity to stay in a house where they already live. "End of April 2020, I was diagnosed with breast cancer," mom Meagan Hove explained. "Then in November of...
knuj.net
King of the Castle/Queen of the Cash Grand Prize Winner
CONGRATULATIONS TO KIM GRACK OF NEW PRAGUE! SHE WON THE ICE CASTLE FISH HOUSE SATURDAY DURING THE GRAND GIVE AWAY FOR KING OF THE CASTLE/ QUEEN OF THE CASH IN THE WALMART PARKING LOT, MONTEVIDEO. KIM IS THE OWNER OF AN ICE CASTLE FISH HOUSE VALUED AT $18,500! SEVERAL ONE THOUSAND DOLLAR CASH WINNERS WERE ALSO DRAWN. CONGRATULATIONS TO CHRISTINE CHRISTIANSEN OF NEW ULM- SHE WON ONE THOUSAND DOLLARS. KING OF THE CASTLE/QUEEN OF THE CASH WITH 860AM/FM 97-3 KNUJ AND THE INGSTAD MINNESOTA RADIO NETWORK.
Lakefront Music Fest announces final acts for 2023
PRIOR LAKE, Minn. — It's going to be a great summer for music in the metro. Lakefront Music Fest, a two-day celebration of all things rock and country, announced the two final acts in the lineup for this summer's festival. Black Stone Cherry will join headliner Lynyrd Skynyrd and...
WATCH: Jason DeRusha’s Top New Restaurants and Best Chef of 2022
Food editor discusses his Top 10 picks on WCCO-TV segment The post WATCH: Jason DeRusha’s Top New Restaurants and Best Chef of 2022 appeared first on Minnesota Monthly.
What's open and closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022 in Minnesota?
Banks: Most banks, including Wells Fargo and U.S. Bank, will be closed. Federal and state services: Closed. City and county offices: Closed. Malls: Most malls will be closed on Thanksgiving, including Mall of America, Southdale Center, Rosedale Center, and Ridgedale Center. These malls will again open on Black Friday, some with extended hours.
mprnews.org
Bright Monday; light rain-snow mix possible Thanksgiving Day
We enjoyed plenty of sunshine on Sunday. It was the sunniest day in the Twin Cities since Nov. 7. That’s almost two weeks!. The Sunday high temp at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport was 30 degrees. That’s well shy of our average Nov. 20 high of 40 degrees, but it was a nice rebound from the upper teens of Saturday afternoon.
Do You Know The Minnesota Connection To The Pepsi Harrier Jet Lawsuit?
Friday night I got a little too invested in a new Netflix series, Pepsi, Where's My Jet? which in and of itself is pretty interesting, at least for me. But there is a Minnesota connection to the story, that is brief but a small Minnesota town was playing a big part in the Pepsi Points/Harrier Jet story.
Rare Minnesota McDonald’s Is One of Only 13 in the Country
McDonald's are sort of uniform now, right? They are basically all exactly the same and you can expect the same thing at every single one. McNuggets, Big Macs, French Fries, and their ice cream machine is broken when all you want is a sundae or a shake. Some McDonald's though...
5 Great Steakhouses in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five steakhouses in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Twin Cities realtor dies week after being hit by driver
A Twin Cities realtor struck by a driver while crossing an Apple Valley intersection last month has died. The crash happened Oct. 30 at Galaxy Avenue and County Road 42. Derek K. Ronning died of his injures nine days later, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office. Ronning, 43,...
KAAL-TV
Brooklyn Park man arrested with empty vodka flask in vehicle
(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Brooklyn Park man after a DWI crash at a Stewartville stoplight. According to Capt. James Schueller, deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of Highway 63 and 20th Street SW at about 12:42 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.
fox9.com
Ramsey man paralyzed in hunting accident, offers message to others
(FOX 9) - Andy Eha has been a bow hunter for more than 20 years, but now this avid outdoorsman has spent the last two months inside after a hunting accident left him paralyzed from the chest down. "I'm very independent. I don't like people helping me ever. So it's...
Multiple accidents on southbound Cedar Ave near McAndrews Rd - Apple Valley, Minnesota
APPLE VALLEY, MINNESOTA - Just after 3:30 PM on Friday, November 18th, multiple calls came in for a multi-vehicle crash on southbound Cedar Ave near McAndrews Rd. The call initially came in as a t-bone and rollover. A vehicle had gone across several lanes of traffic and off the road. That was later corrected, and said it was not a rollover but that there was heavy damage to at least one vehicle. Apple Valley Police Department, Minnesota State Police, and the Apple Valley Fire Department were all dispatched to the call.
Pickleball-related injuries on the rise as sport surges in popularity
Pickleball-related injuries on the rise as the sport is seeing explosive growth in popularity nationwide. Physical therapists recommend regular stretching and exercise for those who want to stay active on the court.
MIX 94.9
