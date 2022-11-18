ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chaska, MN

Eater

Scenes from Asia Mall’s Sizzling Second Weekend

Asia Mall, Eden Prairie’s new pan-Asian shopping mall, is still in a soft opening phase as it debuts in the western suburbs. But that didn’t stop crowds of people in search of steaming hot pot, fresh seafood and tropical produce, and sweet bubble tea from pouring through its doors on Sunday, November 20. A grand opening had originally been planned for Sunday, but mall representatives pushed it back, extending the soft opening. Still, there was an unmissable sense of celebration and delight as people shopped and dined over the weekend.
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
MIX 94.9

St. Cloud Organization Going Orange for 16 Days

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud organization wants you to join them and Orange the World. Zonta Club of St. Cloud and Zonta International will be displaying orange lights during the 16 days of advocacy to support victims of gender-based violence. From this Friday through December 10th the...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
KARE 11

Osceola community ensures widow and kids keep home

OSCEOLA, Wis. — Usually a ribbon cutting celebrates construction of a brand new place, but Saturday the Hove family celebrated the opportunity to stay in a house where they already live. "End of April 2020, I was diagnosed with breast cancer," mom Meagan Hove explained. "Then in November of...
OSCEOLA, WI
knuj.net

King of the Castle/Queen of the Cash Grand Prize Winner

CONGRATULATIONS TO KIM GRACK OF NEW PRAGUE! SHE WON THE ICE CASTLE FISH HOUSE SATURDAY DURING THE GRAND GIVE AWAY FOR KING OF THE CASTLE/ QUEEN OF THE CASH IN THE WALMART PARKING LOT, MONTEVIDEO. KIM IS THE OWNER OF AN ICE CASTLE FISH HOUSE VALUED AT $18,500! SEVERAL ONE THOUSAND DOLLAR CASH WINNERS WERE ALSO DRAWN. CONGRATULATIONS TO CHRISTINE CHRISTIANSEN OF NEW ULM- SHE WON ONE THOUSAND DOLLARS. KING OF THE CASTLE/QUEEN OF THE CASH WITH 860AM/FM 97-3 KNUJ AND THE INGSTAD MINNESOTA RADIO NETWORK.
NEW PRAGUE, MN
KARE 11

Lakefront Music Fest announces final acts for 2023

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. — It's going to be a great summer for music in the metro. Lakefront Music Fest, a two-day celebration of all things rock and country, announced the two final acts in the lineup for this summer's festival. Black Stone Cherry will join headliner Lynyrd Skynyrd and...
PRIOR LAKE, MN
mprnews.org

Bright Monday; light rain-snow mix possible Thanksgiving Day

We enjoyed plenty of sunshine on Sunday. It was the sunniest day in the Twin Cities since Nov. 7. That’s almost two weeks!. The Sunday high temp at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport was 30 degrees. That’s well shy of our average Nov. 20 high of 40 degrees, but it was a nice rebound from the upper teens of Saturday afternoon.
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Brooklyn Park man arrested with empty vodka flask in vehicle

(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Brooklyn Park man after a DWI crash at a Stewartville stoplight. According to Capt. James Schueller, deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of Highway 63 and 20th Street SW at about 12:42 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Limitless Production Group LLC

Multiple accidents on southbound Cedar Ave near McAndrews Rd - Apple Valley, Minnesota

APPLE VALLEY, MINNESOTA - Just after 3:30 PM on Friday, November 18th, multiple calls came in for a multi-vehicle crash on southbound Cedar Ave near McAndrews Rd. The call initially came in as a t-bone and rollover. A vehicle had gone across several lanes of traffic and off the road. That was later corrected, and said it was not a rollover but that there was heavy damage to at least one vehicle. Apple Valley Police Department, Minnesota State Police, and the Apple Valley Fire Department were all dispatched to the call.
APPLE VALLEY, MN
