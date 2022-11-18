ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Business Insider

Homebuyers battling high mortgage rates could soon have a new option: sell a stake in their future home for as much as $250,000 toward a down payment

A handful of companies offer homeowners cash in exchange for a stake in their home. The next frontier: making similar investments to buyers who need help with a down payment. Companies face significant obstacles to bringing this product mainstream. Companies backed by some of the world's biggest investors are doling...
TheStreet

This Mortgage 'Trick' May Make Buying a Home Easier

The deadly duo of high mortgage interest rates and high home prices has taken a sledgehammer to the psyche of the U.S. homebuying public. While housing prices have ticked down somewhat this autumn, rising mortgage rates place a huge obstacle in front of homebuyers. Those buyers aren’t getting any breaks on price, as the median listing price for a U.S. home right now is $425,000.
USA Diario

United States: a stimulus check will be coming your way soon as a Christmas gift

This is just how the economic aid provided by the states to their residents is viewed in the face of the high levels of inflation that the United States is experiencing today. Prior to such significant days as Thanksgiving and Christmas you will receive a new stimulus check of up to $1 050.00 USD. Find out here which areas of the country will benefit from this new financial relief.
GOBankingRates

What is the Monthly Payment on a $20,000 Student Loan?

Federal student loan borrowers who qualify for up to $20,000 in canceled debt under the Biden administration’s loan forgiveness plan stand to get a huge financial boost each month when those payments disappear. Student Loan Forgiveness: Mark These 4 Dates On Your Calendar Now. Discover: If Your Credit Score...
TheStreet

Wells Fargo Has an Affordable Answer to a Terrible Loan Product

For many Americans, living from paycheck-to-paycheck is a fact of life. Saving a bit of money at the end of the month in order to afford the next month's rent is typically a significant financial challenge. Other bills such as cars, power, insurance, phones and internet connectivity require payments that...
The Hill

Here are Gen Z’s biggest hurdles to homeownership: survey

Story at a glance A new survey shows that Gen Z Americans are most concerned with affordability when they enter the housing market in the future. This cohort said the biggest hurdle will be saving for a down payment. Concerns over down payments were followed by worries over credit scores and job stability. Generation Z…
The Independent

Voices: I am a mortgage adviser – let’s address the elephant in the room

Well what a year 2022 has turned out to be. The elephant in the room seems to be that the purchase market is dead. It’s not.Properties are still regularly coming to market and being sold close to asking prices. In short, people are still moving and listing their homes with agents. The real issue is that the confidence of first-time buyers is running very low, which has a knock-on effect on everyone else.Combine this lack of confidence with interest rate increases, not forgetting gas, electric and day-to-day food costs soaring too, is it any wonder those living with their...
CNBC

After student loan forgiveness, 73% of borrowers plan to spend more on travel and dining out

Any day now, federal student loan borrowers throughout the U.S. could see their balances reduced by up to $20,000 thanks to President Biden's student debt forgiveness plan. The administration is waiting on a green light from a federal judge to actually start reducing balances, but still says applicants can expect good news in the coming weeks.
The Guardian

OK boomers, the small business world is ready for you guys to move on

I’m not exactly a baby boomer, but I’m pretty darn close. The standard definition of this generation is that they were born between the years after the second world war and 1964. I was born in 1965, close, so go ahead, call me a boomer if you want. I’m not ashamed. But there’s one thing I do know: the small business world will be much better off when the boomers ride off into the sunset.
NBC News

Credit card interest rates hit record high

The cost of carrying a balance on your credit card is now the highest it's been in more than 30 years. According to survey data from Bankrate.com, the average credit card interest rate has climbed to 19.04%. "Bankrate has been surveying credit card rates since 1985, and this eclipses the...
InsuranceNewsNet

Americans setting up for retirement failure, surveys show

Americans are setting themselves up for less-than-golden years if the economy slides into recession, according to findings from a few surveys. As people adjust to higher inflation and prepare for difficult times, more of them are putting off retirement and reducing retirement savings, thinking they will work into the customary retirement years.

