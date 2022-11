In last weekend’s 31-3 home loss to Kansas State, Baylor failed to score a touchdown for the first time since 2020. Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen threw a pair of interceptions while the running game was held to a season-low 103 yards. TCU is coming off its best defensive performance of the season in a 17-10 win over Texas as the Horned Frogs didn’t give up an offensive touchdown.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO