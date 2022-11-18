ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelton, CT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

milfordmirror.com

Milford P&Z denies height increase for Kmart apartment plan

MILFORD — It is back to the drawing board for developers of the proposed apartment complex at the former Kmart location. The Planning and Zoning Board, at its meeting Tuesday, failed to approve the developer's proposed height and density change proposal for the apartment complex. The board's tie vote on the proposal, according to City Planner David Sulkis, means the regulation change request was denied..
MILFORD, CT
nerej.com

Horvath & Tremblay sells two-building mixed-use for $1.19 million

Branford, CT Tom Connor, Bob Horvath, Todd Tremblay and Matt Nadler of Horvath & Tremblay have completed the sale of 562-567 Main St. Horvath & Tremblay exclusively represented the seller and procured the buyer to complete the transaction at a sale price of $1.19 million. 562-576 Main St. is a...
Daily Voice

New Stamford Steakhouse Off To Sizzling Start

A new Fairfield County Brazilian-style steakhouse offers an authentic cultural churrasco dining experience that is winning raves from foodies and online reviewers. Located in Stamford, Terra Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse located in Stamford Town Center, offers tableside service of fire-roasted meats including lamb, beef, pork, chicken, and seafood, as well as an expansive hot and cold salad bar.
STAMFORD, CT
westportjournal.com

A sneak peek at Westport’s priciest condos

WESTPORT — What might be the town’s priciest condo complex gave people a sneak peek of its progress Thursday afternoon. Bankside House, a 12-unit development nearing completion on the west bank of the Saugatuck River, offers units from $2.6 million and north. Cranes and other heavy machinery surrounded...
WESTPORT, CT
sheltonherald.com

White Hills Fire Co. kicks off toy drive with tree lighting

SHELTON — Santa Claus will be returning to the White Hills next month. White Hills Volunteer Fire Company is preparing for Santa’s annual tour of White Hills and the White Hills Community Tree Lighting Ceremony in conjunction with the department's Toys 4 Kids Drive. Residents are invited to...
SHELTON, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

'Why here?' Danbury residents shout at mayor, Clancy company planning 196,000-square-foot warehouse

DANBURY — An at times combative crowd gathered in the lobby of The Summit development complex shouted over each other in anger as local officials and attorneys representing Clancy Relocation and Logistics attempted to answer questions and provide information on the company’s planned warehouse development on an adjacent lot located on the city’s west side.
DANBURY, CT
Journal Inquirer

Retail, restaurants expanding in Manchester

MANCHESTER — Local and international companies are planning to expand to new locations in Manchester on opposite sides of town. The owners of Randy’s Wooster Street Pizza Shop have filed a number of permit applications to occupy a space at 285 East Center St. The restaurant would take up space vacated by the former Key Bank, in a building that also contains the Samadhi Yoga Studio on the corner of Lenox Street.
MANCHESTER, CT
cbia.com

Hartford HealthCare Opens New Headquarters

At the corner of Pearl and Trumbull streets in downtown Hartford, one of the state’s largest healthcare organizations is working to improve the city’s economy while reimagining healthcare. Hartford HealthCare officially opened the doors of its new headquarters Nov. 17 before a standing room only crowd of hundreds...
HARTFORD, CT
spoonuniversity.com

The 4 Best Brunch Spots in and Near Hartford to Fight off the Sunday Scaries

It’s Sunday morning. Perhaps last night got a little out of hand, and it’s difficult to recall what truly happened, causing you to feel a load of hangxiety. Maybe you’re now feeling overwhelmed at the towering amount of schoolwork you haven’t yet started that’s due Monday. Admit it, the weekend went by far too fast, and the thought of everything on your plate for the week ahead sends a sharp sense of impending doom throughout your soul. We’ve all been there - it’s a classic case of the 'Sunday scaries.' Luckily, there’s one simple answer to cure these scaries, and that is forgetting everything, and diving fast into a proper Sunday brunch! (And maybe a hydration pack too). If you go to Trinity or live in or near the Hartford area, I’ve got you covered with what are, in my opinion, the four best brunch spots in and near Hartford. Trust me, these four spots have the food, drinks, and atmosphere, to fight off the inevitable 'Sunday scaries.'
HARTFORD, CT
milfordmirror.com

Milford group's Thanksgiving dinner tradition returns in-person

MILFORD — After a two-year hiatus caused by the pandemic, Mary Taylor Memorial Missions is once again sponsoring Thanksgiving dinner — a gathering of food and hope that had been a holiday tradition for over a decade prior to the shutdowns. Mary Taylor Memorial Missions, a division of...
MILFORD, CT
sheltonherald.com

Veteran sues storage company after Purple Heart found in Shelton

SHELTON — A Texas Army reservist has filed suit against Oakdale Self Storage, claiming the company negligently cleared her storage unit at its Wallingford location, causing her severe emotional distress. Army Reserve Msg. Heather Awner, a Purple Heart Award recipient and former Connecticut resident now living in El Paso,...
SHELTON, CT
New Haven Independent

Developer Hopes To Convert Seymour's Villa Bianca Into A Mental Health Treatment Facility

SEYMOUR – A developer is asking the town to alter its zoning so that Villa Bianca on Roosevelt Drive can be turned into a residential mental health facility. According to Matthew Ranelli, the lawyer for the Newport Institute, the applicant, the facility would be a live-in, residential mental health facility that would offer in-patient treatment programs for people with mental health issues such as depression, anxiety, trauma and substance use.
SEYMOUR, CT

