FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sidney Daily News
Deputies conduct narcotics search warrant on Sidney home
SIDNEY — According to Shelby County Sheriff Jim Frye, on Nov. 15 at 6 p.m., the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office executed a narcotics search warrant at a residence in rural Sidney with two adults and their children. As a result of the search warrant, the Shelby County Sheriff’s...
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
———— John H. Taft this week purchased at assignee’s sale the clothing store of Ed Paul at Ottawa. He opened the store again this morning. G. E. Cyphers will have charge of it for a few days. He left for Ottawa last evening. 100 Years. November...
Sidney Daily News
Door, stained-glass window repairs planned
SIDNEY — The Shelby County Historical Society is known for exceptional exhibits that preserve local history and educate all ages. This year’s Community Foundation Match Day will focus gifts on the preservation of the Society’s home at the William A. Ross Jr. Historical Center. “In July, the...
Sidney Daily News
Apostolic Temple hosts blood drive
SIDNEY —Community Blood Center has a critical shortage of type O negative blood and a need for all donors as the holiday season begins. Donate at the Sidney Apostolic Temple community blood drive Thursday, Dec. 1, from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 210 S. Pomeroy Ave., Sidney. Everyone who...
Sidney Daily News
Counting their bones
Peoples Federal Savings and Loan New Account Representative Erin Daniels, left, talks with former co-worker Sharon Caudill, and her pekingese dog, Dolly, all of Sidney, on Thursday, Nov. 17. Caudill popped into the bank to do some quick banking and decided to bring her stylishly dressed Dolly. Caudill retired from the historic Peoples Federal Savings and Loan Sidney location in September after working there for 28 years.
Sidney Daily News
City awarded Urban Canopy Restoration Grant
SIDNEY — The city of Sidney has been awarded a 2022 Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Urban Canopy Restoration Grant in the amount of $25,000. The grant will enable the city to purchase and plant trees in locations throughout Tawawa Park and Graceland Cemetery. The ODNR grant guidelines...
Sidney Daily News
SCORES: Heavyweights Fort Loramie, New Bremen Bremen meet Saturday
Keep poundin’. Don’t blink. Keep swingin’. And fight ‘til the bell. Sounds like words of motivational encouragement from members of a heavyweight boxer’s corner team — the trainer, cut man, and the guy sometimes referred to as the “chief second,” who is responsible for making sure that his “team” behaves within the rules.
Sidney Daily News
The legacy of one man
SIDNEY — The dream of one man will continue to feed thousands of Shelby County County residents. The Rev. John Geissler, who founded Agape Distribution in 1996, passed away Nov. 14 after a battle with cancer. Geissler recognized the importance in assisting local residents affected by food insecurities in...
Sidney Daily News
Type O negative blood shortage
DAYTON — The Thanksgiving holiday week is arriving with Community Blood Center in critical need of type O negative blood. As of Friday, Nov. 18, CBC has only a two-day supply of type O negative blood and it must be replenished. In addition to the type O negative shortage, CBC needs more donors to help compensate for limited blood collections during the Thanksgiving holiday week.
Sidney Daily News
A trip to the Arctic
Unveiling Ron and Nita’s Christmas window displays on Friday, Nov. 18 are, left to right, Georgia Lockard, Owner Juanita McCrum, and Ethan Derryberry, all of Sidney. The displays include a “It’s a Polar Bear Christmas” theme and one depicting a group bobsledding in the Arctic on its way to a Christmas party. The unveiling is an annual tradition.
Sidney Daily News
SCARF eyes dog run with funds
SIDNEY — The Shelby County Animal Rescue Foundation (SCARF) is participating in its first Community Foundation Match Day with the hope that gifts will add a dog run at the local animal shelter. “The Bob Sargeant and Family Animal Shelter and Adoption Center is a beautiful, new facility and...
Sidney Daily News
On the agendas
SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Elections will meet Monday, Nov. 21, at 10 a.m. for the regular meeting and to certify the results of the Nov. 8 election. Items on the agenda an official canvass of the Nov. 8 election, post election audit set for Dec. 12, the recruiting process for a new deputy director, the 2023 budget submission and a public record request.
Sidney Daily News
Girls basketball: Russia beats Sidney 56-46 in opener
RUSSIA — Russia started last season with a 10-point victory over Sidney and went on to win 20 games. The Raiders are hoping a similar result on Friday is a sign another good campaign is underway. Russia scored the last four points in the first half to take a...
